2020/21 Wheat Demand Forecast

Global wheat consumption in the 2020/21 season is forecast at approximately 750 MMT, an increase compared to the 2019/20 estimate which stood at approximately 747 MMT. Global wheat consumption projections in the USDA May report were approximately 753 MMT, in the current report, demand is forecast lower to 750 MMT, a 3.05 MMT decrease. The decrease in consumption is mainly attributed to a decrease in consumption from the U.S. and the EU. Wheat consumption over the years has been growing at a slower rate than production thus impacting wheat futures. Wheat prices are currently trading below $5.1 per bushel due to rising global supplies, growing at a faster rate than consumption.

Source: MacroTrends

In this article, I will discuss the 2020/21 projected global wheat consumption and its impact on wheat futures price. Investing in the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) is a way for investors to track wheat prices higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

Global Consumption Projections in the 2020/21 Season

Global wheat consumption in the 2020/21 season is forecast to be higher from last season’s estimate. Despite the lower revisions m/m, consumption this season is projected to increase, according to data released by the USDA. Wheat consumption in the U.S. is projected to increase to 30.24 MMT from 29.82 MMT last season. The projected increase in wheat consumption is mainly attributed to an increase in wheat for feed and residual use to 90 million bushels from 73 million bushels last season, thus pushing domestic consumption up from 1.096 million bushels last season to 1,111 million bushels this season.

Wheat consumption in the 2020/21 season in Russia is projected to increase to 40.50 MMT, from 40 MMT in the 2019/20 season. North Africa is forecast to be the largest importing region in the 2020/21 season as wheat imports are forecast to increase to 29.60 MMT from 28.08 MMT year-to-year, as consumption is forecast to increase in countries like Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. Egypt wheat imports are forecast higher by .4% from 12.8 MMT to 12.85 MMT last season. The simplistic approach of demand and price would automatically lead to higher wheat prices, but such is not the case as production is set to outpace consumption, and thus abundant world supplies are expected to push wheat prices lower.

Global Consumption Forecasts Revised Lower

Global wheat consumption forecasts have been revised lower in the 2020/21 season by 3.05 MMT, from 753.19 MMT, according to recent reports released by the USDA, due to lower demand for wheat in the U.S. and EU In the U.S., wheat demand for feed and residual use has been forecast lower from 100 MMT to 90 MMT, wheat for food has been forecast lower from 964 MMT to 960 MMT m/m. Wheat for feed and residual use in the EU has been forecast lower from 48.5 MMT to 47.5 MMT. The decrease in consumption forecasts in wheat for animal feed is mainly attributed to an increase in lower corn prices due to abundant global supplies.

Corn production in the 2020/21 season in the U.S. is forecast at approximately 15,278 million bushels. Oversupply and increased tension between the U.S. and China will push corn prices lower, thus impacting wheat demand, as corn will be a cheaper alternative. Corn production in the EU is forecast to increase in the 2020/21 season to approximately 67.80 MMT, from 66.67 MMT last season. Middle East imports are forecast to decline, as imports from Turkey are forecast lower in the 2020/21 season from 10.7 to 7 MMT, due to a slowdown in wheat product exports and better durum wheat production. South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are forecast to have steady wheat demand.

Source: MacroTrends

Despite the slight reduction in wheat consumption from the U.S. and EU, and lower imports from Turkey, wheat consumption forecasts are relatively high in the 2020/21 season.

Coronavirus Impact on Demand

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, wheat demand has been impacted differently in the various wheat consuming and exporting countries. In April, the Russian government declared a non-tariff quota for grain exports to the tune of 7MMT from April through June, with the aim of securing domestic supply, stating it would resume export operations on 1 July 2020. The ban in exports has impacted the wheat import forecast in Turkey for the 2020/21 season, as import demand has declined to 7 MMT from 10.2 MMT in the 2019/20 season. Bangladesh has reduced its import demand forecast to 6.6 MMT from 6.7 MMT last season, as a result of the non-tariff quota.

Wheat demand in some importing countries may be impacted in the 2020/21 season, as a result of economic slowdowns due to COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions. Asia’s factory activity was affected by the decline in global trade. Indonesia and Philippines manufacturing PMI dropped to record lows of 27.50 points and 31.5 points respectively in April. Powerhouses, Japan and South Korea suffered the sharpest decline in manufacturing activity; manufacturing PMI was the lowest in April at 21.50 and 41.6 points respectively. The easing of lockdown restrictions has led to improved factory activity, and though indexes for the above countries have increased since April, the indexes are below 50 points, and with time I believe economies will recover from the impact of the pandemic.

During the first few months after countries announced lockdown restrictions, flour demand globally shot up as most consumers scrambled to stock up life-long supplies. Global flour sales rose by 238%, flour sales in the U.S. and EU rose by over 100%, thus pushing flour mills to work full-time to meet the rise in demand, thus pushing wheat prices higher. As COVID-19 restrictions ease and countries globally ease lockdown restrictions, consumers are slowly adjusting to the ‘new normal’, thus, I believe wheat demand projections will be lower this season as most consumers’ spending habits have been impacted by the pandemic.

I believe the pandemic will impact wheat demand, as most economies are slowly recovering and consumers are changing their spending habits.

Conclusion

Wheat consumption is forecast higher compared to previous years in the 2020/21 season. Slowdowns in wheat exports, economies, trade restrictions, and abundant corn supply may push demand forecasts lower than projections. Long term, I believe wheat prices will recover due to the ongoing harvest, as there might be a breakthrough in price. I believe economies are starting to slowly recover from the impact of the pandemic, and with time a solution will be found, and thus, I believe demand will be higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.