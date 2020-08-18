I said back in May that investors that wanted to own professional services behemoth Aon (AON) should take the opportunity to do so. The share price at the time was just below $200, and today, three months or so later, we find ourselves there yet again.

To me, the market is providing us another opportunity to own a world-class business with strong growth prospects, outstanding profitability, and a terrific track record of growth for a reasonable price. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I still think Aon will test its highs, and I still think it's a good buy.

The bull case is intact

Q2 results support the idea that Aon is seeing relatively little impact from COVID-19, and that long-term growth is still very much intact. In this context, the failure to recover prior highs doesn't make sense to me.

This overview of Q2 results, to my eye, shows a company that is not only surviving this crisis but is indeed thriving.

Source: Investor presentation

Organic revenue growth was slow and came in slightly negative in Q2, but organic revenue is still up 2% in the first half of the year. There isn't a huge list of businesses that have posted higher organic revenue this year given the enormous decline in consumer and business spending, but Aon is one of them. This not only has the tangible benefit of limiting damage to this year's results, but it also shows the outstanding resilience of Aon's model. If the company can achieve positive organic revenue growth in this environment, think of what it can do next year and beyond when conditions should normalize.

Source: Investor presentation

The Commercial Risk Solutions business posted 1% organic revenue growth as the segment's Pacific region was weak but was offset by growth elsewhere. Project-related work, construction, and other discretionary lines of business were weak during the quarter, but Aon said pricing and exposures were modestly positive, which means the segment should return to meaningful growth once the more discretionary portions of the business return to normal.

Reinsurance Solutions was the star once again, barely missing a beat during what was a challenging quarter, to say the least. Net new business was the primary cause of higher revenue, as well as strong recurring revenue, the revenue recognition for which tends to fall in the first half of the year.

Retirement Solutions posted a 1% decline in organic revenue driven by a decline in Human Capital, particularly in rewards and assessment services. Offsetting growth was seen in investments, while the retirement business was flat.

On the lower end of the spectrum, Health Solutions saw organic revenue plummet 18% year-over-year, driven by COVID-19-related reductions from lower employment levels, as well as lower renewals. This segment, more than the others, is beholden to the current global economic situation, and if/when we see recovery in this segment, Aon will be much closer to normal than it is today in terms of growth.

A similar story is true for Data & Analytics, which posted an 8% decline in organic revenue as the segment lost revenue from canceled travel and events globally. Like Health Solutions, this segment is more cyclical than the others, so watch for early signs of recovery here.

Source: Investor presentation

The other thing about Q2 results that bears watching is Aon's continued outstanding performance when it comes to margins. Profitability is generally high in a business that relies upon skilled labor rather than selling products that have material and shipping costs, and Aon doesn't disappoint.

Q2 operating income was up 5% year-over-year and is up 7% so far in 2020. The reason is that the operating margin continues to go higher, thanks to revenue leverage as well as a constant focus on cost savings. Indeed, operating margins were up 240bps year-over-year in Q2 and are up 230bps so far this year. The fact that Aon is able to produce this sort of result in the current environment, again, speaks to its resilience. I fully expect margins to continue to go higher into 2021 when revenue normalizes, and operating leverage can begin to work its magic once more.

Growth at a reasonable price

All of this goodness can be had for a very reasonable price today, which is why I'm still bullish despite three months of essentially no movement in the price of the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consensus EPS estimates still look like a ramp over time, heading from the lower left to the upper right. Nothing about this has changed the long-term outlook for Aon, which remains robust. There is a dip for this year for obvious reasons, but long-term, Aon remains a winner.

It isn't just that, though; revisions for Aon have begun to move higher for the out years, signaling to me that the worst may just be behind earnings, and therefore, the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS estimates obviously moved down earlier this year but have since leveled out, and if you look at the red line above, 2022 estimates are moving reasonably higher at this point. There are a lot of companies that are still getting negative revisions in EPS estimates for this year and the out years, but Aon isn't one of them. I hate to say the same thing over and over, but this is yet another piece of evidence that Aon is quite resilient. It is standing up to the worst crisis the global economy has faced in a very long time and is passing with flying colors.

Aon has traded with an average PE multiple in the 17 to 21 range in the past handful of years pretty reliably. This gives us a reasonable target to shoot for when it comes to valuing the stock against next year's earnings, which currently stand at $10.63. At 18.5 times that number, Aon is probably priced about right.

That assumes that EPS estimates have no upside, and while I cannot say for sure that they do, I believe if we get a swift rebound in the Health Solutions business, results could look modestly better than forecast.

At any rate, if we take current estimates at face value, Aon is reasonably priced with double-digit projected growth for the foreseeable future. That sounds pretty good to me for a business with a great track record, a resilient model in the face of a devastating recession, and lots of growth in front of it. I still think Aon is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.