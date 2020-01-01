The REIT (VNQ) market has strongly recovered since it hit bottom in March. The sector averages are up by 45% and many individual names have more than doubled over the past months:

Unfortunately, while share prices are up, fundamentals remain shaky at best, and many REITs have become overpriced as a result. On the flip side, some REITs have missed out on the recent rally and remain deeply discounted.

We believe that this is a stock-picker’s market.

Valuation discrepancies have become enormous and active investors can outperform by sorting out the worthwhile from the wobbly. At High Yield Landlord, we invest in one REIT out of 10 on average. Being selective allows us to not only maximize future returns, but also mitigate risks by sorting out REITs that are overleveraged, overpriced, or mismanaged:

In today’s article, we will highlight two REITs that are currently overpriced and then turn the discussion to a “Strong Buy” rated REIT that we are buying.

Two Overpriced Industrial REITs

Industrial real estate is the hot thing to own right now…

Investors have rushed into the industrial property sector and pushed cap rates to the lowest level they have ever been:

4.6% is an awfully low cap rate for any property investment. How are investors making sense of it?

Strong Growth: Industrial properties are experiencing rapid rental growth due to the ever-increasing demand from Amazon-like (AMZN) companies.

Industrial properties are experiencing rapid rental growth due to the ever-increasing demand from Amazon-like (AMZN) companies. Less Capex: The capex requirements for industrial properties are more limited. Tenants are not so picky about the design of their industrial property as their office headquarters.

The capex requirements for industrial properties are more limited. Tenants are not so picky about the design of their industrial property as their office headquarters. Low Vacancy: The lease terms are generally longer and the tenant retention rate is higher.

As a result, a lot of investors see industrial real estate as an “indirect way” to invest in the growth of e-commerce with lower risk and higher income. That sure sounds attractive when put this way.

Moreover, the recent health crisis is expected to accelerate some of the trends that benefit industrial real estate.

The economic shutdown forced a lot of brick-and-mortar retail shops to temporarily close down and this was a big demand booster for e-commerce. As an example, Amazon hired an additional 100k workers and not surprisingly, its demand for warehouse space also is growing.

Secondly, the pandemic has caused a lot of companies to re-evaluate their global supply chains and onshoring is back on the rise. As more companies bring back portions or all of their supply chains to the US, this will inevitably result in higher demand for industrial space.

With this in mind, it's not surprising that industrial real estate investors are getting excited. We see the opportunity too. However, as value investors, it's difficult for us to get excited about the high valuation multiples of industrial REITs.

And that's particularly true for Terreno Realty (TRNO) and Rexford Industrial (REXR), which are the most expensive of the group. Their valuations are back to pre-crisis levels and now represent a large premium relative to other property sectors:

Terreno Realty (TRNO) Rexford Industrial (REXR) FFO Multiple 41x FFO 37x FFO NAV Premium 30% Premium 28% Premium Dividend Yield 1.5% Dividend Yield 1.5% Dividend Yield

The fundamentals are strong right now, but this remains a cyclical sector and the market appears to have forgotten that we are going through a severe recession. Industrial REITs were very poor performers in past recessions, but today, the market does not seem to care.

TRNO and REXR are high-quality REITs, but this valuation leaves no margin of safety in a highly uncertain world. As Warren Buffett would say:

"For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments." Warren Buffett

At High Yield Landlord, we target beaten-down REIT opportunities and this is well-reflected in the valuation metrics of our Portfolio:

High Yield Landlord FFO Multiple 6x FFO NAV Premium 40% Discount Dividend Yield 7% Dividend Yield

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Strong Buy Rated REIT

Going into this crisis, MPW was our largest holding. It held up fairly well and therefore we prioritized capital for other more opportunistic holdings. However, now that our other positions have somewhat recovered, MPW is becoming increasingly appealing and we are again buying more of it.

Why MPW?

MPW is the only pure-play hospital REIT in the world. Hospitals are essential to our society and especially so during pandemics. MPW enjoys 10-year leases with 3x rent coverage, and therefore, its cash flow has remained very resilient even during this crisis.

MPW is one of the only REITs to have received more than 95% of its rents in April, May, June and July. It's also one of the few REITs to have reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The management recently noted that it remains very optimistic on both, near-term and long-term growth prospects.

This is a big statement, coming from a REIT that has historically managed to grow cash flow at 5-10% per year and massively outperformed REIT sector averages:

Despite enjoying resilient fundamentals and steady growth, the market is currently pricing it at a very reasonable valuation.

In a world of 0% interest rates, we believe that it's worth approximately $30 per share, which would equate to 18x FFO and a 3.6% dividend yield. Yet, you can buy it today at just $19 per share, or 11x FFO and a near 6% dividend yield.

That’s particularly attractive for a REIT with limited recovery risk, a recession-proof business model, and predictable growth prospects. We are happy to maintain a large position and will keep accumulating more shares in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line

You need to be very selective in today’s market. Many REITs are currently mispriced with some trading at historically high valuations while others are priced at deep discounts to fair value.

Valuation discrepancies have rarely been this large. It's an opportunity for active investors who know this space, but it's also a risk to investors who lack expertise and research resources.

MPW is a hidden gem that remains deeply underpriced. At High Yield Landlord, we invest in this type of opportunity as we attempt to maximize total returns. It has a defensive, recession-proof business model, steady growth, a large dividend, and significant upside potential. It has been a significant outperformer in the past and we expect similar strong returns in the future as well.

Be selective. Be patient. And you will earn rich rewards from well-selected REITs in the recovery.