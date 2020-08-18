The management sees COVID-19 as an opportunity to grow even further, use cases now expanding to healthcare in the US.

PAX management has been executing expertly as their R&D investments are paying off. Now, R&D and M&A intentions focus on building a POS cloud-based software platform.

Investment thesis

PAX Global (OTCPK:PXGYF) (stock quotes 0327 on the Hang Seng stock exchange, Hong Kong) reported outstanding H1-2020. Amidst imminent shut down of businesses across the world, the company reported remarkable top-line growth, enormous profit growth by 20%, and see an improving outlook for the business.

As a result, the company raised its future guidance and interim dividend rate by 75%. Notably, the gross and net margins are expected to be above 40% and 16% respectively for the next two years, significantly higher than its top competitor's levels, Ingenico (OTCPK:INGIY).

The outperformance was not a surprise to us as we have written numerous pieces on PAX. Our bet on PAX isn't merely a bet on a secular growth in the cashless economy. Primarily, it's a bet on the extraordinary business transformation, from a failed Chinese-only Point-of-Sales ('POS') producer to a truly global player.

The reaction by the stock market after the interim report is still extremely muted. We believe PAX should be valued at least 2-3x the current level.

And the potential is even higher as PAX has now turned its M&A intention and R&D effort to create a software platform for POS. The strategic intention was born out of PAXSTORE in 2019. Now, already connecting 1 million terminals, PAX aims to bring its partner banks and acquirers to form the first POS software platform. Think Apple App Store and Google Play but specialized for POS/payment.

H1-2020 punched above expectations

Back in March 2020, with limited visibility of the global economy, PAX expected a flattish performance for the calendar year 2020. H1-2020 interim report shows FY2020 is likely to be very rewarding.

PAX grew its revenue by 7.4% YoY, gaining substantial market share in the US (up 35% YoY), Europe (up 17%), and APAC (Asia ex-China, up 47%). Since PAX sells higher quality POS solutions in these regions, the gross margin saw a massive uplift by 300 basis points to 41.6%. We expect the improvement to continue as PAX deepens its partnership in these regions.

Remarkably, China segment has stopped the decline (up 0.1% YoY). Meanwhile, LACIS reported a decline of 6% due to delays in deliveries as cities were locked down. The situation should improve as COVID-19 gets resolved by 2021.

R&D effort paying off

In the last three years, PAX has been doubling its R&D effort to produce higher quality and more technologically advanced POS (SmartPOS), including self-service kiosks, POS for taxi services, vending machines, and ticket machines at public transport networks.

The reward is paying off as 25% of total revenue is attributed to these advanced products, and both gross and net margins are improving steadily.

Underlying the margins improvement is one impressive highlight: it's the expansion of PAX's use cases in the US. During H1, PAX partnered with AxiaMed, a healthcare payment technology provider, to offer healthcare institutions with Android POS that support NFC contactless payment.

The partnership is fascinating. It proves that PAX is gaining trust in the most demanding market - the US, where Square (SQ) is the poster child, despite supplying POS to mostly retail merchants. In fact, Square could be a potential customer for PAX as it gains further trust in the region.

The news also surprises us since we were only expecting PAX to expand its product lines to parking spaces, petrol kiosks, and cinemas. Healthcare is a new segment for PAX, and given the pandemic, it is also in dire need for contactless payment solutions, thus promises additional upside potential.

More good news, SaaS is coming to PAX

It took PAX over three years to see green shoots from its R&D investment. Today, it has a bigger plan for its R&D investment.

Adhering to the corporate culture of the pursuit of excellence and innovation, PAX will continue to invest in R&D, enhancing Android-based payment acceptance products, while continuing to improve the functions of the powerful PAXSTORE SaaS cloud-based platform. As the portfolio of PAX's smart payment terminals and PAXSTORE are gaining traction, more and more leading acquiring banks and payment service providers worldwide are working and engaging with PAX to deploy our solutions for their merchants.

Creating a brand-new SaaS platform for POS terminals is an ambitious and admirable pursuit. For now, we are not putting any value on the potential upside. However, as PAX has already sold over 40M POS worldwide, of which 1M POS is connected to the cloud platform, PAXSTORE. Thus, the possibility of gaining more users and forming a subscription-based revenue stream doesn't look out of touch.

The management also mentioned that their M&A targets would be advanced software companies that add value to the PAXSTORE platform. Importantly, given the management's excellent execution in the past five years and extended network of banks and acquirers, one can be forgiven to dream.

FY 2020 guidance raised

At the back of the strong performance since going global and the accelerated cashless trends, PAX raised the full-year financial targets.

The reasoning for the improved outlook is explained by the CEO as follows:

We believe that market demand for terminal solutions will continue to blossom beyond the pandemic, which will further boost the popularity of mobile payments. The Group is optimistic about the future of the global electronic payment terminal industry. The Group also believes that self-service payments will become one of the "new normal" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. PAX's range of SmartKioks allows consumers to purchase and transact directly on large touchscreen display, enhancing the overall shopping experience as well as the operating efficiency of merchants.

We are particularly impressed with the upgrade of the margins. To put this in context, Ingenico's gross and net margins are just 36% and 7%, respectively. They also have a mediocre growth profile and balance sheet.

Nonetheless, we believe the management is acting super conservative again. H1 results saw a 7% growth in revenue on the back of a record H1 in 2019. Then, H2 is usually the stronger half. Thus, against the less impressive H2 of 2019, the full-year 2020 top-line growth should be in the double digits.

Summary

We stand by our conviction that PAX is a strong bet in the cashless economy. The downside risk is well protected by the high 'net cash' position - HK$3B, which even after the recent improvement in share price is still almost as high as the market cap - HK$4B.

On the other hand, the upside reward potential is enormous as top-line and margins continue to improve. The longer-term future promises diversification to a SaaS-based cloud platform model that brings together POS manufacturers, banks, acquirers, and its users - forming an ecosystem, solidifying PAX's strength.

The implication is explosive as any progress there would improve the market perception about PAX, from a capital intensive manufacturer to a capital-light POS technology company.

For now, PAX's annualized EPS of HK$0.70 implies a 6x PE valuation - an extremely low multiple for a global company with bright prospects. With the new SaaS cloud-based platform narrative, PAX's multiple would be exploded to over 30x PE, implying a multi-bagger opportunity.

Finally, let's not forget; investors are also rewarded with increased dividend payments and share buyback while PAXSTORE takes shape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXGYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.