U.S. gasoline demand has historically followed a clear seasonal trend. Demand volumes begin the calendar year quite low as the holidays limit commuting and harsh winter weather across much of the U.S. prevents travel. They then steadily rise through the spring thaw and especially as the Memorial Day holiday launches the start of the summer driving season. Demand peaks in late July/early August as Americans travel extensively during their summer vacations before then declining until ultimately bottoming in late December with the onset of the winter holiday season (see figure). While some variation to demand exists from one year to the next, the general trend is a well-established one that the entire U.S. refining sector has been built around.

Source: EIA (2020).

While the COVID-19 pandemic has not completely reversed that historical dynamic, it has severely distorted it. U.S. gasoline demand collapsed in late March as lockdown orders were implemented across most of the country, leading to the widespread closing of schools and places of work. While demand did stage a rebound in April and May as those same lockdown orders were either relaxed or lifted outright, the virus's U.S. resurgence in June has prevented gasoline demand from fully recovering (see figure). The U.S. demand volume over the last four weeks has been more than 10% below the four-year average for the same period. In fact, not only is demand well below its normal summer levels, but it has yet to reattain the pre-lockdown volumes that were recorded in early March.

Source: EIA (2020).

It is important to note that U.S. gasoline demand has often reached its summer peak by now; last year's highest weekly demand volume of 9,932 Mbpd was hit in the second week of August, for example. The fact that weekly demand has persistently been approximately 10% below the long-term average for the last two months has a couple of notable implications. First, it provides additional support for The Economist's contention that a "90% economy" will persist, including in the transportation sector, long after the lifting of the lockdown orders. Demand volumes, in other words, were never likely to fulfill the widespread expectation that a full (or more than full) recovery would occur this summer due to the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic.

Second, recent demand weakness strongly suggests that U.S. gasoline demand in 2020 will ultimately be determined to have peaked in March and, by extension, cannot be expected by investors to recover its pre-pandemic levels until after the pandemic has passed. Coronaviruses such as the one that is responsible for the current pandemic normally experience reduced spread during the warm summer months. This summer's resurgence of both new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates has come during what was supposed to be a lull in the pandemic; President Donald Trump has long insisted that the virus will "disappear" before summer's end, for example. Now, with schools and universities across the country on the verge of reopening at a time of continued widespread community transmission, the country is faced with the potential of a return by last spring's lockdown orders.

Last week no less of an authority than the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, sounded a warning on the dire situation that the country has found itself, saying that "If we don't [wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and be smart about crowds], this could be the worst fall from a public health perspective we've ever had." Medical experts now believe that the U.S. COVID-19 death toll will double between late July and late November to 300,000, and that doesn't even account for the usual peak-coronavirus months of January, February, and March. Moreover, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the public face of the federal government's response to the pandemic, recently told Congress that there is only a "possibility" that the U.S. will have an effective vaccine available by early 2021.

This raises the very real prospect that U.S. gasoline demand will experience a second period of severe demand disruption before 2020 is finished. Many epidemiologists have been predicting since last spring the need for repeated waves of lockdown orders that would create a "double-dip" demand dynamic for gasoline. Even those predictions were based on the assumption that the U.S. would be able to keep the viral transmission rate low this summer. While such an assumption was realistic, as many other developed countries in the world have demonstrated, America's inability to do so increases the probability that such a double-dip will occur sooner rather than later in H2 2020.

Investors have piled into The United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) following the collapse of gasoline prices in late Q1, causing its total assets under management to quadruple in a few short months (see figure). The ETF's price more than doubled over the same period due to its strategy of attempting to replicate the New York Harbor price of conventional gasoline via holdings of short-term RBOB gasoline futures contracts. Its primary holding at present, for example, is of September 20 contracts. This strategy has largely worked as intended since gasoline prices bottomed at the end of March, prompting investors to pile in on the grounds that its 0.75% expense ratio was well worth exposure to the commodity.

Data by YCharts

There is no disputing the large and rapid gains that the price of UGA has undergone since early Q2. It should be recognized, though, that the corresponding increase to the price of gasoline over the same period was due as much to undersupply as it was to rebounding demand. The large decline to the price of gasoline that occurred in March was driven in part by early overproduction by refiners: whereas weekly gasoline demand fell by as much as 47% YoY as the pandemic's lockdown orders took effect, refiners' weekly inputs of crude never fell by more than 26% over the same period (see figure). Gasoline stocks spiked at a time when they are normally being drawn down, and this oversupply situation subsequently prompted refiners to enter into a state of underproduction instead. Crude inputs have been almost 20% below the 4-year average in recent weeks even as gasoline has been down by only 10% on the same basis.

Source: EIA (2020).

This new dynamic has caused UGA's price to plateau since early June at a level that is still almost 40% below its January 1 price. The ability of UGA's price to fully rebound to its 2020 highs is being severely hindered by the lack of a complete recovery of U.S. gasoline demand even as a similar dynamic in the jet fuel market is supporting its price. Many refiners are keeping their utilization below seasonal norms due to jet fuel demand that remains almost 50% lower than its 4-year average in recent weeks (see figure). A lack of jet fuel demand has constrained refining margins to the point that much U.S. capacity remains underutilized, supporting UGA's price. The recent period of reduced volatility can be attributed to the countervailing effects of these two factors. The ability of UGA's price to continue its earlier march higher will therefore depend on demand for both gasoline and jet fuel even though the ETF only offers exposure to the former.

Source: EIA (2020).

I do not expect weekly U.S. gasoline demand to return to its March highs during the remainder of 2020 given that the pandemic's effects are expected by medical experts to only worsen as the weather cools. While weak demand is bearish for gasoline prices and UGA, its effect will be offset by continued low demand for jet fuel that will keep U.S. refineries running at unseasonably low utilization rates for the foreseeable future. These low utilization rates will reduce the U.S. supply of gasoline, resulting in equilibrium for the prices of gasoline and UGA. That said, downside risk is greater than upside risk here due to the potential for a return to widespread economic lockdowns by Q4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.