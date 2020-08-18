Home and commercial security company Alarm.com (ALRM) plays in a large sandbox with other security providers, including relatively small rivals like ADT (ADT), Vivint Smart Home (VVNT), as well as much larger DIY component providers like Amazon's (AMZN) RING and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) NEST.

Over the past 5 years, Alarm.com has - very impressively - more than doubled the returns of the S&P 500, and for a short time after the March sell-off, the stock appeared to be well on its way to outperforming the S&P 500 again this year. However, just over the past couple of months, the stock has sold off to now roughly match the S&P 500:

No doubt part of the sell-off, if not most of it, was due to news in early August that Google had invested $450 million for a 6.6% stake in ADT as another avenue for its NEST products to hit the market by providing professional install services. However, read on to see Google's investment in ADT may actually turn out to be a positive development for ALRM.

As can be seen from the graphic above, Alarm.com provides a wide variety of intelligent security solutions that interface with the internet-of-things ("IoT") ecosystem. The company supports all the typical interactive interfaces that consumers and businesses expect (smartphone apps, live streaming videos, video clips, YouTube instructional videos, etc.).

Yet Alarm.com doesn't even show up on consumersadvocate.com's list of best home security systems - a list that includes competitors such as top-rated ADT, Vivint (which employs NEST components), and SimplySafe - and that is somewhat surprising. That said, note that ADT is an international partner with Alarm.com - so the lines between competitors and partners are somewhat blurred in this industry.

Advantages

Yet the advantages Alarm.com has, and the reason its stock has been such a great performer, are significant. The company works with 9,000+ product service providers that serve residential and commercial (from small businesses to enterprises) customers. The company also sells into the DIY and retail markets. Perhaps ALRM's biggest competitive advantage is that it had somewhat of a head-start as compared to competitors and currently has 6.8+ million subscribers, which are "sticky" and contribute a significant stream of recurring revenue. In addition, Alarm.com has been profiting from the software-as-a-service ("SaaS") model - that is a significant percentage of revenue and growing at a nice clip.

Earnings

The recent Q2 EPS report was bullish:

Highlights include:

SaaS and license revenue increased 16.2% to $95.7 million.

Total revenue increased 16.4% to $141.6 million.

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $17.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share (compared to $13.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share).

At the end of the quarter, total cash and cash equivalents increased to $205.8 million as compared to $119.6 million at the beginning of the year. Q2 free cash flow was $31.8 million as compared to an FCF of $21.3 million Q2 of last year.

Those are very strong results, given the fact that normal operations were interrupted by COVID-19.

During the quarter, ALRM was selected by ADT International (a Johnson Controls (JCI) business) as its Global Interactive Services Platform and its primary Interactive Services provider in 13 countries in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The expanded partnership will collaborate on consumer adoption of Alarm.com's services and business development in these markets. That's a positive catalyst moving forward because the global smart home security market was valued at about $2.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.37 billion at a CAGR of 19.6% through 2022. As I mentioned earlier, Google's investment in ADT may work to Alarm.com's (and Google's) advantage as this partnership could end up accelerating NEST's global market share and along with it ALRM's revenue growth.

All-in-all, it was an excellent quarterly report.

Risks

ALRM's balance sheet is strong: the company has $205.8 million in cash which compares favorably to its $112 million in long-term debt. Meanwhile, its operations generate solid and growing FCF, even during the pandemic.

The company appears fully valued with a P/E = 39 in light of the bevy of competitors nipping at its heels. Some of its competitors have deeper pockets and ecosystems that are just as good if not better. The company needs to continue delivering the growth investors have come to expect.

Meantime, the company is not immune from a potential general market correction - as the 30% drop in March demonstrated.

Upside risks include a faster growing global security market as compared to generally accepted CAGRs.

Summary & Conclusion

I was very impressed with Alarm.com's recent earnings report. The company's balance sheet is strong, and it would appear to have partnerships in place to provide growth moving forward. The global smart home security market is expected to grow at a ~20% CAGR over the next two years, a nice tailwind for ALRM. My only concern is the amount and types of competition, especially the younger generation's adoption of DIY providers like RING and NEST. That said, I wouldn't count Alarm.com out - the Q2 performance was excellent - even more so, considering those results were delivered during a COVID-19 impacted quarter. Lastly, Google's investment in ADT may not be the big threat that the market priced in. Shares are attractive and could easily move back to the $68 level by the end of the year assuming ALRM's Q3 report was as good (or more likely better) as its Q2 performance. That's a near 20% return, and if the company were to declare a token dividend, many funds that require a dividend would likely buy some shares of Alarm.com.

