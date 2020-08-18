Investors looking for a rebound in Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) fortunes may be disappointed. Contrary to management's call for a bottoming in the gas cycle, I think there is risk that the FCF will come under pressure from weak gas prices and an elevated capex run-rate. While management has tied the dividend to adjusted net profit, I think investors should continue to monitor FCF closely - at the current capex run-rate, I see material risk to the sustainability of the dividend.

Reason for Concern Beneath All the Noise

Gazprom reported its latest quarterly numbers much later than I would have expected, but given the significant noise in the quarter, I suppose management deserves a pass. Volume declines were largely expected, and most pronounced in far abroad (Europe + Turkey + China) gas sales volumes, which fell ~15% QoQ to ~52 billion cubic meters ((bcm)), reflecting weaker gas demand in Europe. Average realized gas price was also down ~14% QoQ to ~$162/mcm, again on European weakness.

Source: Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, reported EBITDA came in at RUB493bn, above consensus on lower operating costs. Much of the swing was due to a ~RUB116bn FX gain on opex items (mainly receivables), which seems more one-off than structural to me. Thus, adjusted for impairments and FX, underlying EBITDA was closer to ~RUB408bn, in my view.

Source: Gazprom IFRS Financial Release

Meanwhile, net loss stood at ~RUB116bn on significant FX losses, in addition to lower realized prices and volumes. After deducting non-cash items (mostly FX-related), adjusted net profit stood at ~RUB288bn, which at a 40% payout ratio, translates into a rather respectable RUB4.87/share dividend.

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite management's focus on adjusted net profits, I would more closely monitor adjusted free cash flow trends - after all, dividends are paid out of cash flow, not accounting income. FCFF came in at ~RUB19bn for the quarter, but FCFE was marginally negative at -RUB1bn. Key detractors included an ~RUB57bn cash outflow from working capital but more worryingly, ~RUB419bn in capex (down ~5% YoY despite lower production and transportation needs). Thus, while FCF was a respectable ~RUB74bn ex-working capital, the elevated capex run-rate could continue to weigh on free cash generation going forward.

Source: Investor Presentation

Latest Guidance Seems a Tad Optimistic

Despite weaker European spot gas prices thus far, Gazprom reiterated its previous guidance on 2020 gas export volumes and realized prices at 166-167 bcm and $133/bcm, respectively. The rationale being that the European gas market has passed the bottom and is set to come into balance in 4Q on seasonal demand increases and lower inventory levels. This could prove optimistic, in my view, given the lack of a concrete price recovery so far.

That said, cost optimization efforts could yield some benefits going forward, which should support profitability. This includes the opex and capex measures announced in April 2020, which entails spending will be constrained by 20% in response to COVID-19, with group capex targeted at RUB1.3tn for fiscal 2020.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

The capex target looks optimistic given the ~RUB419bn spend in the latest quarter alone, but Gazprom will be rolling off peak capex period with the launch of TurkStream, Nord Stream 2 due online by 1Q21. Thus, we should see some stepdown in the upcoming quarters, though the capex run-rate remains a risk, in my view.

Longer-Term Opportunities are Positive But Could Pressure the FCF Profile

Given Gazprom's clean energy vision, its involvement in the EU hydrogen strategy publication, as well as potential pilot projects in Europe on turquoise hydrogen, are key positives. There is ample potential for Gazprom to capitalize on growth in the EU hydrogen market in the long run, with turquoise hydrogen potentially playing an important role in the energy transition as a bridge from fossil fuels to pure "green" energy and hydrogen. It's still early days though, and Gazprom will likely need to invest heavily to develop the technology and secure a market for its hydrogen.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Another potential growth area is Chinese gas exports, with an increase to ~130bcm targeted over the long term. This includes the ~6bcm ramp in Power of Siberia contract volumes that are now being negotiated (vs. the original ~38bcm per annum), the Russian Far Eastern export route, and the Power of Siberia-2 projects, as well as the Western export route.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

The longer-term outlook beyond 2030 is clearly a priority, but it will need to be balanced with ongoing commitments. Should Gazprom opt to pursue growth in China, for instance, it will need to engage in the construction of another export pipeline to China (after PoS-2), which could put additional pressure on its FCF profile, which, in turn, introduces risk to the dividend.

Plenty of Hurdles Ahead

On balance, I am not particularly upbeat on Gazprom at this juncture. The outlook is uncertain, with a number of issues on the horizon, from rising global LNG production to potential EU gas pricing and volume weakness in upcoming quarters. Should a recovery fail to materialize, the elevated capex run-rate could pressure Gazprom's free cash flow profile, which will, in turn, increase the debt burden and add risk to the sustainability of the dividend. Additional risks include delays to key projects, as well as any unforeseen governance issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.