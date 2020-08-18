There Are Lots Of Headwinds And No More Tailwinds

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% for a second month in a row, driven by autos, gasoline, clothing and airfares, but the year-over-year rate remains a tepid 1%. This is down from the 2.5% rate at the start of the year. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, also rose 0.6% and is up 1.6% over the past year. This resulted in real (inflation-adjusted) average hourly earnings rising 3.7% over the past year, but this figure is misleading right now, because millions of low-wage workers are unemployed, boosting the average higher.

Unemployment Claims

Weekly claims fell below one million for the first time since the pandemic started, but I have a hard time celebrating that news because 963,000 still filed for initial claims. That is a staggering number to which investors seem to be numb. The number filing under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program came to 488,622, which also declined from the prior week. While the declines are good news, the 28.2 million continuing to receive government assistance is not. These workers stopped receiving the additional $600/week more than two weeks ago, and there is no timeline on when additional assistance will reach them, if at all. This is the income cliff I have been worried about, and the U.S. economy just went careening over it.

Retail Sales

Retail sales ran out of gas in July, rising just 1.2% compared to the 16% average increases we saw in May and June. Sales have more than recovered from their pre-pandemic levels, as a result of the pent-up demand that needed to be met following the economic shutdown. The largest increases in sales last month came from electronics and appliances, which reflect the shift to working and learning from home, but that transition is largely complete. Spending on building materials declined 3% and spending on motor vehicles and parts declined 1%.

Retailers must now contend with an approximate $70 billion loss in personal income as of the end of July, due to the end of enhanced unemployment benefits. As a result, I expect retail sales to decline in August.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose for a third month in a row, climbing 3% in July, and the utilization rate increased to 70.6%, but both remain well below levels from a year ago. Total industrial production is now down 8.2% and utilization is 9.2% below its long-run average. The manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts is the only industry to have fully recovered, soaring 28.3% in July, which has it down just 1.4% from last year.

Consumer Sentiment

Consumer attitudes about the economic outlook and their own finances showed no signs of improvement in August. The survey results from the University of Michigan remain near the pandemic-low with a reading of 72.8. The lack of virus containment is weighing heavily on sentiment, along with the end of stimulus that helped float the economy in May and June. This survey does not bode well for consumer spending moving forward.

Conclusion

The stock market may be doing great, but the economy is horrible. The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates that payments to consumers have declined by an annualized $500 billion, which includes lower disbursements ordered by the President, but not yet received. It estimates that this will result in a loss of GDP of 4-5% and an increase in the unemployment rate of 4-5%. This does not account for the inevitable surge in bankruptcies, millions soon to be evicted, or the second wave of layoffs coming for state and local workers.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to rage on, as schools struggle to reopen during just the first week of classes. My two daughters attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has already announced that all learning will move online, as there are no more rooms available in the quarantine dorm after one week of the fall semester. Indications are that all residential housing will be shut down soon, and students will have to return home or find other accommodations. Multiply that by hundreds of colleges and universities across the nation that will follow suit, and you have another major loss of economic activity.

We may realize sequential growth in the third quarter of this year, but it will only be because we shut down the economy to a large degree for one month during that quarter. The third quarter is losing momentum, and I expect it to fall well below consensus estimates. Aside from the free money that the Fed prints and the federal government hands out, there isn't a lot to celebrate.

