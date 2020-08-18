When Universal Display (OLED) posted second quarter results that disappointed analysts, the stock fell 12% at first. That dip proved short-lived. As it hovers near yearly highs, what upside potential does OLED stock have? Management refrained from issuing full-year guidance. Still, the company will pay a dividend, signalling its confidence in sustaining strong cash flow.

Strong buying in Universal Display stock in the weeks following the dip suggests that investors recognize its moat. The pandemic will shake out weaker players. As competitors exit the market, OLED will benefit from the refresh in smartphone designs.

Pandemic an Ongoing Headwind

In the second quarter, OLED recognized weak customer orders and shipments. So long as Covid-19 uncertainties persist, management is bracing for unpredictable consumer demand in the near term. Fortunately, long-term investors need not worry about the short-term noise. The company’s growth trajectory will not change. And after demand, through stronger orders, picked up in July, management may issue guidance when it reports results next quarter.

OLED’s customer launches will increase OLED fab utilization. For example, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G. Both devices use the OLED screen. The “vivid and bright dynamic AMOLED 2x display and 120-hertz refresh rates, which Samsung calls their best screen yet” does not go unnoticed. OLED stock traded in the $186-$190 range. The Nasdaq’s march to new highs on an almost daily basis could give shares a lift to over $200 next.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is not a big a positive catalyst as its smartphones for OLED. Demand for tablets is waning, although the stay-at-home and work-from-home trends may change that. If it does, the 12.4-inch display has more AMOLED material usage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen. So, the more material Samsung uses, the bigger the market share OLED gets as unit sales grow.

Opportunity

For the last few years, investors who waited for LG Display (LPL) to recover are only halfway there. LPL stock trades in the middle of the 52-week range. Fortunately, the second-generation OLED TV production in China started. As LG television sales grow, Vizio’s first OLED TVs and Xiaomi’s debut of a 65-inch OLED TV in China only serves to lift OLED stock further.

In the automotive sector, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac are expected to use OLED displays. If the current downturn in new automobile sales proves short-lived, Universal Display will have another market segment adding to its revenue. Already, the used car market is rebounding strongly and consumers are gravitating towards online car sellers to complete their purchase. This would explain Carvana (CVNA) trading close to highs. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), one of my long-time buying picks and Ambarella (AMBA) are long-term growth plays that will perform well as carmakers add more technology content to their vehicles.

Risks

In the first half of 2020, OLED posted revenue of $170 million, down from $206 million in 1H/2019. Material sales were $31.9 million, down from $66.6 million last year. But material buying patterns vary quarterly, creating bearish-looking noise that will distract the long-term investor. OLED does not have excessive inventory levels. As demand picks up in the current quarter, expect inventory levels dropping.

OLED scores a D- on valuation:

Unless the market corrects sharply, an event we don’t see happening soon, investors need not worry about the unfavorable price-to-earnings.

OLED has a fair value of ~$155 and scores an equally low grade on value at 55/100:

OLED has strong sales growth ahead, especially after the Covid-19 lockdown. Such metrics as gross margin earns the stock a 90/100 on quality:

OLED Industry S&P 500 Quality Score 90 70 79 Gross Margin 80.90% 44.70% 28.80% Operating Margin 32.10% 21.80% 12.50%

The product ramp from customers in the quarters ahead suggests that last quarter’s weak results were temporary. Growth will reaccelerate in the next few months.

Your Takeaway

Universal Display is not the typical value investing play by any means. This should not discourage readers from seeking long-term growth from considering this stock at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.