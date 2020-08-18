The first sign that 'content is, indeed, king' is the fact that Netflix Chief Content Officer Theodore 'Ted' Sarandos has, as of the Q2-20 earnings announcement, been elevated to co-CEO.

There's no doubt Netflix will keep growing its most-watched metrics, but the real upside potential comes from its forward-looking content strategies.

Most of the Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) articles on Seeking Alpha tend to focus on projections for subscriber growth, monthly ARPU (average revenue per user), and TAM (total addressable market) to arrive at various scenarios and the resulting valuation of the stock in order to justify a buy, hold, or sell. Few, however, focus on the content side of things; and, at the end of the day, isn't that the real growth engine? It's fine to look at the effects once in a while but, without getting to the underlying cause, it's merely mathematical probability and error-prone projections.

Content, on the other hand, is a tangible asset group, the direction for which is constantly course-corrected using substantive data around what customers are currently watching, what they're searching for, how much time they spend streaming content, what genres are gaining momentum, and how the value of such content is able to negate the effect of price increases and the like.

Content Officer Elevated to Co-CEO

The first sign that 'content is, indeed, king' is the fact that Netflix Chief Content Officer Theodore 'Ted' Sarandos has, as of the Q2-20 earnings announcement, been elevated to co-CEO alongside CEO Reed Hastings and elected to the BoD. He will continue to hold the content portfolio but will now have co-executive decision-making power with Hastings, something that the latter said: "makes formal what was already informal - that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix."

It comes as no surprise because, over the 20 years he's been with the company, Mr. Sarandos, in large part, has taken it from being a fledgling video streaming service to becoming the benchmark in its category and a powerhouse media corporation with a conglomerate-like status. The content developed under him includes numerous hallmark creations that have driven subscriber growth across all markets and even encouraged mature markets to accept regular price increases without a whimper. You could say Netflix's own house of cards stands on a solid foundation that began with the namesake original TV show.

What that move in 2013 did was to eventually lead Netflix to boast an impressive collection of original movies, TV shows, docuseries, and unscripted content. It happened in a relatively short span of seven years but it has been definitive for the future direction of the company.

Original versus Licensed Content

Licensed content has been tremendously important to the company. There's no doubt about that. It allowed Netflix to piggyback on the work of popular media production houses and gather momentum in subscriber growth. It was able to do that and keep growing at a rapid pace because people were keen on 'cutting the cord' connecting them to their cable operators - and Netflix offered a viable alternative that they could cancel anytime they wanted. Not much has changed on that front and estimates still peg streaming services to keep gaining from the trend well into the next decade; others disagree, with a view that the benefits from cord-cutting could be quickly running out of steam.

Licensed content still plays a key role in Netflix's portfolio but consumer confidence in the company's original content has been unequivocal. The company has already moved to reduce the number of licensed movies on its streaming platform and now has a significantly lower number of licensed titled than it did 10 years ago. It will continue to do that while leveraging the licensing route to fill in gaps in new markets where it hasn't established the connections it needs to generate local-language content at the required scale.

Another reason for Netflix to keep on licensing content is the cost of original content. Over the past few years, the company's new customer acquisition costs have grown well beyond the $500 mark.

Source: Forbes

Licensed content is obviously much cheaper on a per-subscriber basis, so in terms of subscriber growth, it does offer a cushion for customer acquisition costs.

That being said, now that Netflix has achieved significant scale, its cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues has been coming down steadily since 2017:

Source: Netflix 2019 Annual Report

That figure further dropped to 59% for Q2-20. At the same time, the company has ramped up expenditure on marketing:

Source: Netflix 2019 Annual Report

The same economies of scale have allowed the company to spend more on marketing and still show stronger operating margins on a near-consistent basis:

Source: Netflix 2019 Annual Report

Of course, what has also helped increase marketing spend and expanding operating margins is the price increases for Netflix subscriptions in mature markets.

Source: via RECODE

These price increases have had minimal impact on churn rates and subscriber growth in these markets, specifically UCAN and EMEA. Additionally, the resulting ARPU increases in these two markets have helped offset ARPU declines in faster-growing markets like APAC and LATAM, which allows the company to test lower-priced packages the way they're doing in India right now.

The takeaway here is that high viewer engagement for original programming helps with subscriber stickiness:

Source: Q2-20 Slide Presentation

Content Diversification

Another factor underlying growth is the types of content Netflix is now producing. After TV shows and movies, the company moved into the documentary space. The current focus seems to be on unscripted and reality. Per Mr. Sarandos at the Q2 earnings call:

The big motivation to invest in reality and unscripted is not the cost savings of production, but the love that people have for this programming and how important it becomes in people's lives. So if we're trying to be more and more your go-to destination for entertainment, not [sic] to ignore an area of programming that kind of dominates broadcast, it would be silly of us. So we've been dabbling in unscripted reality.

The stay-at-home orders have further boosted this genre, and Netflix is leading the pack by owning six of the top 10 reality shows that viewers watched between the end of March and the end of June 2020:

Source: via Observer

Netflix is still behind Hulu in terms of the volume of content in the unscripted reality genre but the former stands on top when it comes to docuseries.

These genres hold a significant upside for Netflix in emerging markets, which typically follow the lead set by more mature markets like UCAN and EMEA. The company's content strategy in EMEA followed a path similar to that of the UCAN market, and APAC and LATAM are likely to follow because viewer trends tend to be similar across the board.

One only has to look at the tremendous growth of TikTok in global markets to see that unscripted is making waves all over the world. The advantage that Netflix has over other streaming services is that its global presence already gives it a lot of data about viewer preferences, which the company actively uses to course-correct on the content front.

Growth Partners

Although this aspect of Netflix's growth is not directly concerned with content, there's no denying that it is the width of its content that has enabled the company to forge key partnerships with vMVPDs (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors), CEs (Consumer Electronics manufacturers) and ISPs (Internet Service Providers) around the world. This is still largely an untapped growth engine that the company acknowledges is "a relatively small percentage of our total acquisition and really what we call the organic channel," per the new COO and current Chief Product Officer, Gregory Peters. Per Mr. Peters:

So we're looking at engagement and how frequently people use the service, churn characteristics to really make sure that we're delivering a high-quality experience to our members through those channels. And I would say that we're very positive on both of those fronts. And so to your point, we expect to continue to do these deals to expand these deals. We're working with multiple partners both in, to your point, territories that we're sort of further penetrated in, but it's also a great accelerant to territories that we're still in an earlier phase. And so we think both are great places to do that kind of partnership.

Though underrated as a growth engine, I believe that partnerships in the form of bundling will definitely be on their agenda moving forward. In fact, that's how cable TV operators did it with TV, land phone, and Internet access, but the difference was that there was significantly more 'lock-in' there as opposed to Netflix's 'cancel anytime' model.

It makes sense that Netflix would be a little hesitant to jump in with both feet with such deals, and that's primarily because they want to make sure that every channel is revenue-positive for the company. It also looks into qualitative aspects such as member experience as well as quantitative metrics like channel churn rates, active user base, and frequency of use.

As noted by Mr. Peters, it will be a significant "accelerant" to growing in relatively newer markets.

Investor's Angle

Probably the biggest hurdle to investing in Netflix at this point is the stock's valuation. There's no doubt that the stock is expensive and that potentially slow growth over the next several years makes it appear even more so.

Data by YCharts

The average earnings estimate for FY2021 of $8.85 puts the forward PE multiple at around 54 at the current as-of-writing price of $482.

Netflix has generally exceeded analyst estimates on the EPS front, missing 6 out of the past 18 quarters. Assuming an in-line figure of $8.85 and a forward earnings multiple of around 60+, which the stock was able to regain and exceed despite the drop at the start of the year, it represents an upside of about 10% from the current price in the near term. Long-term, that upside is going to keep adding up as the company becomes more fiscally efficient.

Of course, there's a high level of risk from various quarters as well. The competition, delays in production (although a lot of production around the world is restarting after the easing of restrictions), the high level of indebtedness, the gamble with big-budget films like Project Power, etc. all represent significant risks to investors. Netflix is not a stock for the faint-hearted, to put it simply.

If you can handle the risk and hang in for the long run, Netflix could pay off big. The upside based on FY-21 earnings estimates and how the stock has historically been able to support high valuation merely represent the tip of the iceberg. Netflix is a deep-pocketed market leader with a clear content strategy and a razor-like focus on revenues and profitability. It is going to continue leveraging that strategic advantage with every dollar it can spend on 'well-calculated original content.' From that perspective, there's a long growth runway yet.

