First Solar (FSLR) has performed incredibly well over the past few quarters. The company recently reported strong Q2 results, beating expectations on many important fronts. Despite the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, First Solar continues to post strong numbers.

First Solar reported a quarterly revenue of $642.41 million, beating expectations by an impressive $151.88 million and growing 9.8% Y/Y. The company also reported a GAAP EPS of $0.35, beating expectations by $0.16. Whereas many other solar companies have found it hard to rebound from the pandemic, First Solar's long-term prospects look stronger than ever.

First Solar has been on a major upswing over the past few quarters.

Data by YCharts

Thriving Despite Macroeconomic Headwinds

First Solar continues to establish itself as one of the most stable and high-performing solar companies in the industry. The company's large quarterly beat showcases its ability to perform well even under harsh macroeconomic conditions. First Solar has successfully managed to stay on track despite COVID-19. The company's Series 6 product already has more than 12 GW of contracted backlog for deliveries from 2020 to 2023.

First Solar is on track to reach a five-year high at its current market capitalization of $7.8 billion. Despite the fact that solar demand has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus, First Solar still managed to grow its revenue on a Y/Y basis. While the pandemic still seems far from over, First Solar has proven its ability to perform well under these tough circumstances.

Whereas many major solar companies have prioritized growth, First Solar has put a greater emphasis on stability. Unsurprisingly, First Solar has built an incredibly strong balance sheet over the years. In fact, the company actually increased its net cash position by ~$51 million to $1.2 billion in Q2. This alone should allow First Solar to have far more breathing room compared to competitors like SunPower (SPWR).

Technological Roadmap Remains Strong

While First Solar does not have the most efficient panels in the industry, it does have some of the most reliable, durable, and high-performing panels in the industry. First Solar's CdTe technology has allowed the company to continue making some of the most cost-effective panels on the market, especially in the utility-scale space. The company's recent success with its Series 6 line is further evidence of the company's strong technology.

First Solar still has more efficiency gains to be gained regarding its CdTe technology. The company currently forecasts that its Series 6 will reach 500 W per module by 2022. Whereas most of the solar industry is utilizing silicon technology, First Solar has found success with CdTe. First Solar is also actively looking into potential next-generation solar technologies like Perovskite.

First Solar's CdTe technology is proving to be cost-effective in an industry dominated by silicon technology.

Source: First Solar

Competition in Solar Intensifies

For a long time, the solar industry has been dominated by scrappy startups, low-cost Chinese manufacturers and a few large American manufacturers. Now that solar is starting to enter the mainstream in a meaningful way, larger companies are starting to invest serious amounts of resources into solar. Tesla (TSLA), for instance, is starting to put a greater emphasis on its solar business.

Given the sheer size of Tesla, the company may represent the greatest long-term threat towards First Solar. Even the largest pure play solar companies like First Solar or SunPower are having a hard time reaching the $10 billion market capitalization mark. Many of the solar companies that have broken out in a significant way ended up collapsing in spectacular fashion.

Tesla, on the other hand, is now valued at ~$350 billion. This means that the company will have far more resources to invest in solar than even industry giants like First Solar. While Tesla still has to focus on its other businesses like EVs and batteries, the company has made it known that solar will be one of the company's core businesses over the long term. Moreover, Tesla's battery business is highly synergistic with solar.

Tesla's influence on the solar industry is already being felt with its incredibly cheap solar panel offering. In fact, the company's new offering is expected to be ~30% less expensive than the industry average. However, First Solar is relatively safe from Tesla for now given that First Solar is more focused on utility-skill solar whereas Tesla is focusing heavily on residential solar. However, if Tesla is able to revolutionize solar panels in the same way it revolutionized EVs and batteries, First Solar may not even be safe in the utility-scale space.

US solar companies like First Solar will have an incredibly hard time competing with the likes of Tesla.

Source: Tesla

Conclusion

First Solar is proving to be one of the steadiest players in the entire industry. The company's decision to prioritize stability is clearly paying off as the pandemic continues to rage on. However, First Solar is facing more competition than ever in an increasingly crowded solar industry. At First Solar's current valuation of $7.8 billion and forward P/E ratio of 26, investors would be better holding off on First Solar for now. While First Solar has many things going for it, competition is ramping up like never before.

