Shares of Eastman Kodak (KODK) have had quite a summer, rising from just over two dollars per share a month ago to a brief high of over $30 on the news that they would receive a government loan to produce pharmaceutical ingredients. Since then, shares have fallen to between seven and eight dollars per share. In article I published two and a half weeks ago "Flash in the Pan as Kodak Share Price Set to Fall" I identified certain political risks facing Kodak, many of which have materialized. In light of those risks and last week's terrible second quarter results, I expect the stock to trade as low as $2.50 per share again in the very near future.

1. Kodak's loan deal falls apart

As I wrote in the previous article:

On July 28, the White House announced that Kodak would receive a loan of $765 million under the Defense Production Act intended to "transform Kodak into a pharmaceutical company that can help produce essential medicines in the United States." As the press release stated "Once fully operational, Kodak will have the capacity to produce 25% of the generic active pharmaceutical ingredients necessary for all non-biologic and non-antibacterial pharmaceuticals used in the United States."

At the time, I identified a number of looming political and legal risks from the unusual nature and circumstances of the loan:

The first takeaway from these observations and objections is that there significant execution risk to Kodak's plan to move into to the new segment. All new endeavors are subject to unforeseen obstacles and setbacks, and so even under the best of circumstances it could take the company longer to succeed than it expects or it could ultimately not be able to achieve its goals. Similarly, even if it did bring new products to market, it may not be able to do so profitably. The second takeaway is that there are certain political risks associated with this Defense Production Act loan. The first risk is that the current administration chooses not to follow through with this plan because of forthcoming criticism. The second risk would be that some kind lawsuit or investigation funds facts or makes allegations that cast the loan in an even more unflattering light and the administration changes its mind or backs away from the loan. The third risk is that the loan becomes a "political football" subject to challenge, review or limitation in Congress, which might for example condition a spending bill on not making a loan such as this one. Fourth, with the upcoming election in November one has to at least consider the possibility that a new Democratic administration would review or reverse this loan.

These risks have materialized for Kodak in remarkably short order as you can see from the following:

1. On August 8, the agency responsible for making the loan to Kodak tweeted that they would not proceed with the loan at this time:

2. On August 17, Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC with regards to allegations of insider trading "let's get it investigated," saying Kodak's leadership made "the dumbest decisions made by executives in corporate history" and finally, "you can't fix stupid."

It seems fair to say from these two points that the company has lost its support from the administration.

3. On August 7, Kodak announced that the company was undertaking its own investigation into allegations of insider trading.

4. Congress is now investigating not only Kodak but also the Defense Department's Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for activity surrounding the loan, as reported in S&P Global's Market Intelligence: All this is to say that since the original announcement, almost everything that could go wrong for the company (short of a finding of malfeasance - these are just allegations) has gone wrong. And it all happened in less than three weeks.

2. Terrible Second Quarter Results

Kodak does still have an operating business, but as I wrote in the previous article it's results are so bad as to require a going concern notice, which was featured again on page 9 of the 10Q for the second quarter. As you can see from the following slide in Kodak's earnings presentation: The company had negative "operational EBITDA" which it describes its operations before corporate SG&A. So it should come as no surprise that the company reported a net loss of $5 million: which would have actually been a loss of $32 million were it not from Pension Income. As described in Note 20 of the Form 10K, this pension income relates to assets held for the defined benefit pension plan.

Kodak's second quarter balance sheet reported $579 million in current assets and only $275 million of current liabilities:

so even though the company has a going concern warning, I can't say they're in danger of filing for bankruptcy in the near future. The company also noted on page 10 of the 10Q that $95 million in convertible notes had been exchanged for shares at the end of July. On the one hand, this conversion reduces the interest burden the company has to pay. On the other hand, it creates a new shareholder who needs to unload his stock at some point, which may cause further declines.

3. Conclusions

For the reasons discussed in part 1, I don't believe the Kodak loan will go forward and the company may be burdened by legal expenses and distraction among its board members and executives. For the reasons described in part 2, I don't believe the company's ongoing operations are valuable. While day traders and trend followers may have driven the share price up rapidly, they can bring a stock down quickly too as we've seen with more than 65% declines from the peak. Because the reasons for the bump have dissipated, I believe the stock could continue to fall as low as it was before the whole story of the federal loan began, and they may fall even further.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KODK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.