Commodity Prices: Another Place To Find Asset Price Inflation

Even Warren Buffett has jumped into the move, as investors look all around to find places to put the cash that now exists within the financial system.

Investors are looking to place the massive amount of liquidity that exists within the marketplace, thanks to the generosity of the Federal Reserve System.

Commodity prices have been rising, although not by as much, following the path of the stock market.

In this world of credit inflation, a period in which asset prices climb, investors keep looking for more and more opportunities to make money.

Since the era of credit inflation began in the 1960s, asset prices have been one major source of wealth expansion, helping to contribute to the growing wealth inequality experienced in the United States over the past sixty years.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic has created opportunities for further gains to be achieved in asset prices as the recent movements in stock prices have shown.

Right now, it looks as if the commodity markets are providing another source of asset price movement that can play right into the hands of those seeking major gains.

Certainly, the recent movement in the price of gold, taking the price to new historic highs, is evidence of this behavior.

Furthermore, we see the Tuesday morning newspapers filled with headlines relating to the movement Warren Buffett has made into the gold space.

Notice that all these movements into assets represent a movement within the financial circuit of the economy. They are not movements into the real economy, the part of the economy that produces jobs and output.

But, that is the state of the economy we now find ourselves.

Boost To Commodity Funds

Joe Wallace tells us in the Wall Street Journal that, globally, assets under management in commodity funds jumped by the end of July to $570 billion.

This is the highest total reached since 2011.

And, although a lot of the money has gone into the gold market, investors are also buying oil, industrial metals and agricultural products.

Mr. Wallace quotes Ron Ozer, chief investment officer at the hedge fund Statar Capital LLC:

"This is probably the most amount of interest we’ve seen in the commodities space since 2008."

Even so, commodity prices have not performed as robustly as the US stock market in recent months, one reason being the slow pace of the global economic recovery.

Commodity prices have risen, but have not reached the peaks achieved before the force of the pandemic closed down world economies.

Commodity Prices in 2020

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) rested at 81.64 at the close of business on January 6, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the index hit its near-term low as the US economic recession began and the spread of the effects of the pandemic widened. The index closed the day at 59.48.

The index remained around that level through most of April, but then commodity prices started to lift. On August 18, the index had reached a level of just over 72.00.

Oil was the big swinger, going through a massive swing during this time. On January 6, the price of oil was just under $63.00 a barrel. On March 20, the price was just under $20.00. And then, just over a month later, the price of oil dropped into negative territory. Whoa!

The price of oil has since risen to around $43.00, with the expectation that it will go higher.

Copper prices followed a similar trajectory, although did not attain such a wide swing.

On January 6, the price of copper was $2.79. The price dropped into March, where on the 20th, copper sold for $2.137. It was up to $2.298 on April 20, followed by a rise to around $2.90 today.

The Value Of The US Dollar

The interesting thing during this time period was that the value of the US dollar went in exactly the opposite direction.

On January 6, it took slightly more than $1.1200 to purchase one euro.

By March 20, the price of one euro fell to $1.0667, or the US dollar got stronger as the Federal Reserve responded to the economic crisis by providing lots and lots of liquidity to the US financial system, but also moved to strengthen the world financial system by providing funds to other central banks around the world.

This trust in the Fed and the good feeling about the American effort lasted into May as the dollar only rose to a little more than $1.0800 by the 20th of the month.

After that, concern about overall US government positions rose and the confidence in the US government declined. On August 18, 2020, it took almost $1.1950 to acquire one euro.

The value of the dollar against the euro declined by almost 11 percent over the past five months.

Asset Prices Will Continue To Rise

The United States is in the middle of a recession… a pretty bad recession.

Yet, asset prices continue to rise, and in all probability, will continue to rise into the near future.

It seems likely that consumer price inflation, the variable that the Federal Reserve targets, will remain modest. The inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year US Treasury note remains around 1.7 percent. It is highly likely that the rate of consumer price inflation will stay around the 2.0 percent level, give or take a little.

But, given all the liquidity that is floating around, money will try and find more asset markets, like for commodities, in which to find more opportunities. This will mean that funds will continue to flow into the commodities markets.

This will be the case until the financial difficulties of the economy evolve into a solvency crisis. Then we will face a completely different picture… but, more on that later.

