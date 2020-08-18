My calculations show that the stock currently trades at just 25% over liquidation value, which is actually higher than the fair value calculated assuming that COVID-19 permanently damaged the business.

The coronavirus outbreak has massively depressed its H1 2020 revenue and earnings, which may present a buying opportunity for a long-term investor.

Its technology has gained traction in preschool settings - local Chinese education systems have begun to adopt Blue Hat's products on a subscription basis, a recurring revenue model.

Blue Hat's growth of 25-30% CAGR to date was built on lines of AR-based toys. A new effort to build interactive AT educational products is beginning to bear fruit.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a Chinese creator & licensor of augmented reality technology, which have both entertainment & educational applications.

Introduction

Blue Hat is a rapidly growing micro-cap business that provides augmented reality (NYSE:AR) technology products for entertainment & educational purposes.

Blue Hat began its growth journey with a motley collection of products, mostly geared towards younger children (the following is not an exhaustive list): AR Picture Books, AR Crazy Bug, AR Racer, AR Dinosaur

You can see a demonstration of their 3D Magic Box product here.

These consumer products were the primary driver of Blue Hat's growth up to the present day. In the 20-F filings, growth was reported to be stellar (25-30% CAGR).

Operating Results Before COVID-19

Let's take a quick peek at Blue Hat's operating results. Overall, we're painting a picture of a company that is rapidly scaling up in size while maintaining operating margins.

Red: Revenues grew at a rate of 29.8% CAGR during 2017 - 2019, and gross profits grew at a rate of 35.8% CAGR during the same period. This represents an expansion of gross margins from 62.5% to 68.4%. Quite substantial.

Orange: Operating income grew at a rate of 26.8% CAGR. Operating margin fell slightly from 42.0% in 2017 to 39.8% in 2019.

Green: Net income grew at a rate of 33.0%, while currency-adjusted net income grew at a rate of 18.6% CAGR. I'm not quite sure how they did their foreign currency translation adjustment, so I'm inclined to trust their figures for regular net income.

Blue: During this period there was little share dilution, contributing to a rapid diluted EPS growth of 27.5% CAGR.

Operating Results During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic substantially disrupted Blue Hat's business. Below is a figure adapted from its unaudited financial statements for H1 2020 (source):

Red: Consumer discretionary businesses got creamed during the coronavirus pandemic, and as Blue Hat's main lines of business are consumer discretionary (games), the over 50% revenue drop during H1 2020 should come as no surprise. But, notably, gross margin actually improved from 70.8% in H1 2019 to 75.2% in H2 2020.

Orange: The relatively flat operating expenses suggest that Blue Hat did not substantially cut its workforce during the coronavirus epidemic. This is one sign of Blue Hat's resiliency.

Green: Net profit margin fell from 41.1% in H1 2019 to 26.0% in H1 2020. One sign of a business's moat is a wide unbreachable profit margin, and here Blue Hat displays it in spades.

Education Applications: A Recurring Revenue Model

Two articles from PRNewswire give a glimpse of Blue Hat's newest efforts in applying their technological prowess for educational purposes:

Blue Hat Announces Launch of "Smart Immersive Cognitive Education Classes" in Fujian and Guangdong, China (Feb 20, 2020)

Launched a product line "Smart Immersive Cognitive Education Classes" that can be used in schools.

More than 10 preschools in Fujian and Guangdong province have already adopted the first iteration of the product, with much praise from teachers, parents, and students.

The system projects images and activities to a classroom tabletop. The images respond to the students' movements. Up to 6 students can use the system at once.

Blue Hat Partners with Sutesen to Launch "AR Immersive Classes" in up to 1,000 Preschools in Guangxi, China (May 28, 2020)

Blue Hat signed a 3-year partnership with smart education service provider Sutesen Information Technology Ltd. to expand AR Immersive Classes (ARIC) to Guangxi, China.

The goal is to launch ARIC in up to 1,000 preschools in Guangxi province in the next 3 years. There are a total of over 10,000 preschools in Guangxi.

For each preschool that licenses the ARIC system, Blue Hat will receive a monthly subscription fee of RMB 4,000-4,800 (USD $570-620).

Each preschool that licenses the technology would contribute from USD $6,840-$7,440 of revenue to Blue Hat. If Blue Hat achieves its goal of 1,000 subscriptions, then in 3 years this would contribute another $6.8-7.4M of revenue growth for Blue Hat. The hope is that schools would continue to use the technology for years to come, meaning that the revenue stream is regular & recurring. Any developments are certainly worth watching.

Stock Valuation

For all these valuation calculations, keep in mind that the current market capitalization of this company is $40M, as of the writing of this article.

The "net-net" calculation: As of June 30, 2020, the company had:

$11.4M in cash & equivalents

$14.4M in net accounts receivables

$13.0M in net other receivables

$5.0M in prepayments

$0.2M in inventories

$11.8M in total liabilities

Therefore, the sum of tangible current assets & prepaid expenses, minus the total liabilities, is $32.2M. Think about that - given the current market cap of $40M, the company is trading at about 25% over liquidation value.

The "no recovery & no growth" case: let's assume that the coronavirus permanently damaged the business, that the ARIC will be a complete failure, and that 2020's overall net income is just double what they earned in H1 - implying a net income of ~USD$2.5M. If we apply a 15x earnings multiple for that no-growth case, the fair market cap should currently be $23M. Given that liquidation value is about $32M, it's highly unlikely that the market will value the company quite so low.

The "recovery & no growth" case: let's assume that in 2021, all of Blue Hat's product lines recover to their 2019 sales & profit levels, but that ARIC is still a complete failure. If we apply a 15x earnings multiple on 2019 net income of ~$9.1M, we would get a fair market cap of $137M.

The "full recovery & growth" case: let's assume that in 2021, Blue Hat's product lines recover to their 2019 levels, and that 25% CAGR growth continues until 2024, and that the 3-year plan with Sutesen reaches its goal of 1,000 preschools. Assuming a ~30% net profit margin on the ARIC products and a 30x P/E ratio (assuming a PEG ratio of 1)

Net Income in 2024 = $9.1M * (1 + 0.25)^3 + ~$7M * 0.30 = $19.9M

Fair Market Cap in 2024 = $19.9M * 30 = $596M.

The point isn't to make a prediction about what Blue Hat's business trajectory really is, but rather to simply show that relatively little downside exists in buying shares of this business at the current market capitalization of $40M.

Happy hunting!

