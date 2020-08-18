E-commerce is estimated to account for up to 30% of total sales this holiday season, doubling from last year due to changes in shopping trends.

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season is still quite some time away, but marketing and advertising campaigns will start to pick up in a few weeks' time, marking the beginning of a very important holiday shopping season for both traditional stores and e-commerce players. E-commerce holiday sales were $137.6 billion for 2019, representing ~14% of total sales; however, it is estimated that up to 30% of holiday sales this season could be driven through e-commerce, leaving significant room for e-commerce players to benefit. With that, Shopify (SHOP) could be on track to see another stellar holiday season, but ad spending is likely to be its biggest headwind going into the holidays.

Shopify has shown strong holiday season sales the past two years, which will definitely continue into the upcoming holiday season. In 2018, Shopify noted that it saw over $1.5 billion in GMV over the four day period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, with nearly 11,000 orders per minute at the peak; 2019 saw over $2.9 billion in GMV for the four days.

As digitization trends increased during the pandemic, Shopify expanded its merchant base quite rapidly. On a sequential basis, "new stores created on the Shopify platform grew 71% in Q2 2020" due to the extension of the free trial period from 14 days to 90 days. More large sellers transitioned to the platform, "resulting in a record quarter for new merchant adds to Shopify Plus." With over 1 million merchants on the platform before the holiday season in 2019, the strong growth in new merchants and stores should drive holiday GMV much higher alongside an uptick in e-commerce sales as a percentage of total sales for the period.

Shopify did note that conversion could be an issue with the extended trial period, as new stores were "converting into paid subscribers at a slightly lower rate" than pre-pandemic stores. However, this should not have much of an impact on holiday sales, as the overall growth to stores and merchants added will offset that lower conversion.

But as the summer winds to an end, Shopify's new merchants and new stores are heading into the busiest periods to start marketing campaigns for the holiday season. September is the top month to start planning, with 25.5% of brands doing so then; October follows in close second, with 19.6%. June, July and August complete the top five, as the three combined see 33.3%.

Source: Shopify

As marketing picks up, those brands have concerns that need to be addressed as well, with the top concern rising ad spend. The holiday season is highly competitive not only in the sense that customers are searching for the best deals for limited inventory (another concern for brands), but the brands are spending more to capture what really is a marginal change in order volume.

The numbers below are from 2019's holiday season - whereas US average order value rose 1.45%, global average order value barely changed, rising just 0.24% above the mean. Yet ad spending on Facebook on a cost-per-click basis more than doubled from the $0.70 norm.

Source: Shopify

While new stores are growing on Shopify, the conversion rate slowing does indicate that some new stores are only interested in utilizing the platform for the free 90 day trial; this could mean that smaller merchants are more worried about overall expenditures, and looking at methods of cutting costs while maintaining exposure to e-commerce. If that is the case, rising ad spend through platforms like Facebook could push more smaller merchants away from large ad campaigns, which could impact the bottom line GMV gained from small merchants.

But GMV still will benefit from another concern of brands - shipping and fulfillment. "GMV associated with 'buy online, pickup in store' in [English-speaking] geographies more than doubled" during Q2, as more stores began offering curbside and in-store pickup, and more customers began to prefer contactless methods of shopping. If stores continue to offer in store and curbside pickup methods, GMV could see a boost there.

Another pocket where Shopify can capitalize on comes with its recent partnership with Affirm, offering lay-away options for payment. Any purchase made under the new "Shop Pay Installments" will be "four equal, bi-weekly payments," which will allow customers to purchase items that normally might be too expensive for a single-payment and spread that payment over two months to lessen the overall financial impact as wallets have been hit hard since March.

It's unclear whether the new partnership will be fully rolled out by the holiday season, as it looks to be "available to eligible U.S. merchants later this year;" Affirm's CEO said that it "has seen 'unbelievable traction on Shopify already' in terms of user adoption." Even if the payment plan doesn't make it out in time for this holiday season, it will definitely play a beneficial role in the following holiday season as well as in normal purchasing.

Shopify has seen some exceptional growth numbers as digitization trends ramp up alongside the pandemic. Strong revenue and GMV growth should continue, especially as the holiday season nears, and e-commerce growth for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas related sales is expected to soar. Shopify most recently did just under $3 billion in GMV for 2019, but with the growth to new stores and merchants, could easily do $4.5 billion in GMV this holiday season. If the partnership with Affirm can be rolled out by then, it could provide a boost to GMV with lay-away options, but it might not be available in time. One area that Shopify could see weakness is within ad spending within smaller merchants, as September and October account for the beginning of nearly half of all marketing campaigns for brands with $10m+ annual revenue. Shopify looks set to have a strong holiday season in 2020, and as shares are ~9% off highs, it could be an attractive entry price for further growth by December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.