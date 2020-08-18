The Landscape

Leading U.S. utilities increasingly understand that renewable electricity can be a driver of rate base growth while legacy assets become a drag on cash flow — S&P Global Market Intelligence

Investing in the renewable energy industry is an important way to benefit from the significant market growth and rise of renewable energy acceptance. Worldwide, countries are working to reduce their carbon footprint and move towards being fully sustainable. I believe that there is a turning point occurring right now and that the industry will perform greater than anticipated. In order to capitalize on this, I find that Ameresco, Inc (AMRC) is uniquely positioned to continue its success, and capitalize on a burgeoning industry. Further, Ameresco provides investors with a unique high growth/high margin aspect of the construction and engineering industry that is typically reserved for either private industry, federal/municipal projects, or large, slow growth, industrial companies. With a strong moat, no other company can compete with the diversity and range of Ameresco as a one-stop shop for a clients' renewable technology needs.

Introduction to Ameresco, Inc.

To understand why the company is a good investment, it is important to look at the services provided. Ameresco is a green energy solutions construction, engineering, and consultation group that provides a diverse catalogue of technologies and services to both public and private industry. The primary goal of the company is to provide targeted consultation services to assist companies in developing energy efficiency techniques and renewable energy solutions. Customers are varied, and these include: federal and municipal governments, commercial & industrial, higher ed, K12, public housing, healthcare, and airports. Some innovative designs the company has produced include containment of renewable natural gas via wastewater treatment plants and landfills, and multiple-source microgrid solutions based on geothermal, solar, wind, and more renewable sources (Image 2). As these designs get tested, approved, and praised, Ameresco will experience heightened demand.

Along with innovative design factors, there are two data points that I look at to determine that the industry and company has a bright future. First, according to the IEA, renewable power capacity is set to continue a climb globally until at least 2040, rising from 2500 GW to nearly 10000 which is about 6.2% annually. As such, Ameresco will have the benefit of support as it will be necessary to construct and maintain the new capacity based infrastructure. Besides increased alternative energy generation, social acceptance of the industry is also reaching new highs as realisations for the necessity of the technology becoming hard to ignore. Particularly, less regional divides are present, with acceptance maintained across the country, as seen in Image 1.

Increased support

Image 1: Source.

Three maps measuring nationwide acceptance of natural gas energy generation (3a), battery storage devices (3b), and fully automatic devices (3c). Automatic devices relate to grid control software to monitor power and control power supply. All of these services are just some of those offered by Ameresco. Data published in July 2020.

An important focus for risk aversion is the stability of its major customers—utilities, government, school districts, military—that leads to stable down-the-line growth long-term. Companies able to sucessfully work with governments can benefit from that praise, as governments are particular about their selected contractors. Recent expansion into England, Scotland, and Ireland show that the company can expand growth to other countries without difficulty. Good examples of governmental projects include the recent Phase II initiation of renewable and efficiency upgrades at a major New York State school district, after a positive initial Phase I; or the recently award-winning energy stability project at United States Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island.

While growth of the industry remains important, the company also needs to create significant revenues with suitable margins. Most of the company's revenues come from the consultation, engineering, and construction of projects, but this sector sees lower margins. To counterbalance that, the company has over 250 MWe of self-owned renewable energy production assets that provided a growing source of high margin revenues. This cash flow is based on the maintenance and operation fees incurred when Ameresco runs their customer's assets (Image 2). Importantly, because of the high margins, this sector will be the focus of continued growth YoY over the construction and engineering sector. As the company continues to be contracted to create energy producing sites, they will benefit from these high operating margins and as an investor, it will be important to watch this growth.

Image 2: Three examples of locations where Ameresco gains operation and maintenance revenues. The sites are innovative, diverse, and stable, due to the customer base.

Financial Considerations and Outlook

The fundamentals of the company are sound, with increasing revenues and margins. Revenues grew by 10.2% between 2018 and 2019, while the 2020 forecast has a high estimate of 9.2% growth with the most recent quarter seeing an expansion of 12% YoY. The company is raising margins as shown by the 20% growth of their EBIDTA YoY. I will use this EBITDA growth as an indicator of success and will be a strong bull until growth slows. This is because revenues from the consultation and construction segment may be more cyclical, while the asset management will remain a critical feature - unable to be defunded. This is especially important to mitigate any long-term Covid-19 risks.

Another sign of success for the company can be seen by looking at the growth of renewable based ETFs. As of Q2 2020, investments are pouring into the renewable technology industries. A quick look at some indexes over the past year display various renewable ETFs out-performing over the S&P and non-renewable energy sources, as seen in Chart 1. However, by the end of 2020, a major incentivisation program called the Production Tax Credit will end. This may establish an environment in which projected construction of renewable infrastructure declines after 2020. However, the growth of the industry remains bright, and S&P Global forecasts that:

Compared to an average installation rate of 10.5 GW per year since 2010, wind and solar installations in 2020 appear likely to exceed 20 GW as developers take advantage of expiring subsidies. S&P Global Market Intelligence further flags nearly 36 GW of wind and solar capacity likely to be added across the country by 2021. Even after federal tax incentives step down, renewable portfolio standard, or RPS, compliance markets will drive 6 GW to 9 GW per year of additions… A number of factors will provide the impetus for ongoing electric utility renewable energy development, including falling technology costs, state policy and renewable portfolio standards, customer demand, and environmental, social and governance considerations, amid a broader trend toward utility sector decarbonization.

One can estimate that the high growth seen by Ameresco over the last few years can continue. Therefore, I shall establish an estimated revenue growth rate of 9% YoY until 2030. As such, the total revenues of the company shall be $2.05 billion per year. After this point, growth will decline and a reevaluation of the industry climate will be necessary.

Chart 1: A normalized return chart assessing the renewables industry to the market and non-renewables. The top-7 best performing ETFs are all in the renewables industry and see similar performance, while MPLX and XLE are oil and gas based with poor performance. S&P and Nasdaq ETFs are used for market measures and the renewable ETFs outperform overall as well. Prices as of 8/12/20.

Stock Performance and Expectations

The current stock price as of August 12th, 2020, is $31.27 at the close. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a GAAP (FWD) PE ratio of 37. Over the past five years, the stock has gained nearly 380% and has seen tremendous growth in 2020 (Charts 2,3). Further, analysis shows that the stock has recently broken out over the 200 DMA after a year of poor performance in 2019. This is one sign that is aligned with the corresponding revenue growth and allows for a positive view looking forward.

Another sign is the estimated revenue growth of 9% per year until 2030, leading to $2.05 billion dollars in revenues. We can therefore estimate a minimum stock price of $80 dollars per share at a similar PE ratio, or an increase of 150%, if maintaining a similar PE ratio. However, this is a minimum value, and I believe the company can both increase its revenues beyond estimates and shareholders may believe that a PE of 30 is too low for such a leading company. We can then estimate a maximum share price of $150 per share with 12% yearly growth and with that the PE needs to rise to 50 (same as SEDG for example). This correlates to a 380% increase in price and allows for realistic expectations to be incorporated into the estimate.

Chart 2: This chart tracks back 10 years to Ameresco’s 2010 IPO. While lagging initially due to green energy political headwinds, recent trends show a breakout pattern forming. Post-coronavirus, the stock has increased over 100% and has seen high volume trading. Price as of 8/11/20.

Chart 3: The 5 year normalized returns of Ameresco compared to that of an industry ETF, ICLN. Similar performance the first two years has led to out-performance since the beginning of 2018. Positive cultural uptake of green energy is leading to a rise in the industry overall since mid 2019. 8/11/20.

Risks and Conclusion

As always, it is important to assess the risks of a company. I base one of the major pitfalls of the company on the socio-political and socio-cultural mindset of the populous overall. While data shows increasing uptake and acceptance of renewables, there is still a risk of events that lead to reduced overall growth. However, there are likely more events to occur that would continue to bolster the argument towards renewables rather than reduce acceptance.

Recent Covid-19 headwinds leading to reduced oil prices shocked the industry, but as a whole, problems related to price competition have not been realized. Reduced prices of energy would be a sharp deterrent to growth because research has shown that increased payments due to renewable energy generation is a major “deal-breaker” for participants’ willingness to adopt these technologies. Short-term, developers may see reduced orders by smaller companies with revenue decreases based on coronavirus, and this needs to be monitored.

Ameresco specific risks involve the slow, bureaucratic process that is necessary for projects dealing with large entities, as the company sees timeframes of up to 54 months for completion. This is due to the nature of working with public organizations such as the military, government, or municipalities. Further, mistakes or other negative occurrences may lead to other companies filling in the role of providing these services. The company has stated that “more than 77% of our revenues have been derived from sales to federal, state, provincial or local governmental entities, including public housing authorities and public universities.” This reliance doubles down on the risks related to Covid-19 budget issues as a factor to affect long-term growth—whether renewable energy projects are at risk is yet to be seen. As the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) states:

Energy transition investment can boost the economy over the 2021-23 recovery phase and create a wide range of jobs. Stimulus measures can accelerate positive ongoing trends. In 2019, renewables and other transition-related technologies attracted investments worth USD 824 billion. In the 2021-2023-recovery phase, the analysis conducted in this report shows that such investments should more than double to nearly USD 2 trillion (see ES Figure 1) and then continue to grow to an annual average of USD 4.5 trillion in the decade to 2030. Government funds can leverage private investments by a factor of 3-4 and should be used strategically to nudge investment decisions and financing in the right direction.

While risk is always present, I believe Ameresco will provide meaningful gains for at least 10 years. If revenues are becoming affected by Covid-19, the company can look towards the private industry and energy production assets more heavily. Further, the company is expanding abroad and with that comes higher renewable energy acceptance. If the company successfully enters competitive markets in high growth zones such as Western Europe, Australia, or Eastern Asia, then significantly more growth is possible. When looking at all the indicators listed in this report, I maintain my bullish stance on the company, yet will follow closely.

Thanks for reading.

