CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a SaaS-based cybersecurity technology company specializing in endpoint security, threat intelligence, vulnerability assessment, and NGAV (next-generation antivirus). Although the stock plummeted to its 52-week low of $31.95 in March 2020, CrowdStrike has recovered significantly in the last four months. The stock last closed at $101.25 on August 14, implying a YTD rise of 103.03%.

The market for comprehensive cybersecurity is growing exponentially today. CrowdStrike is benefitting immensely, thanks to its robust product offering, loyal customer base, and high revenue visibility. Rapid growth in customers, strong revenue growth, consistently high revenue visibility, and improving cash flow indicate healthy growth in the company.

CrowdStrike has been recognized as a leading player in the endpoint protection platform. The threat graph which is integrated into their platform is a unique and defining feature of the company's product. The addition of new customers into the threat graph improves the performance of the machine learning algorithm (by adding new data) and makes the entire system more secure. The company also satisfies the Rule of 40 and SaaS magic number.

Although a high valuation multiple may prove challenging, I believe that CrowdStrike can prove to be a good addition to your portfolio.

CrowdStrike is targeting a huge addressable market opportunity

The pandemic has pushed companies to go digital overnight. Work-from-home and hybrid models have become a new norm and are predicted to continue post-COVID-19. The adoption of a remote workforce has exposed enterprises to an increasing number of cyber-attacks. Additionally, not only has the threat landscape broadened but is continuously changing as well. The huge operational risk and loss of proprietary data in today's digital economy are extremely high. Hence, the need for an efficient and simple to use cybersecurity technology is particularly important.

CrowdStrike estimates the total market opportunity for comprehensive cybersecurity will be worth $31.9 billion by 2022. CrowdStrike is targeting all the different areas of endpoint security through dedicated modules that can be integrated into the core platform. The company's cloud-based cybersecurity platform is proving better suited to the traditional on-premises cybersecurity applications in the current distributed network environment.

The company has a solid financial profile

CrowdStrike had a large and diversified customer base of 6,261 subscription customers as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company has added 830 net new subscription customers in the first quarter representing a 105% growth rate YOY.

CrowdStrike's revenue is forecasted to grow 25.1% annually in the next three to five years, faster than the U.S. market which is expected to grow 9.4% annually and the industry that is expected to grow 11.9% annually.

CrowdStrike reported $178.1 million in revenues in the first quarter, a YoY rise of 85%. The company expects the second quarter revenues to fall in the range of $185.8-190.3 million, indicating a 72% to 76% growth rate. For the full fiscal of 2021, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $761.2-772.6 million, indicating a growth of 58-60% YOY.

CrowdStrike enjoys solid revenue visibility. The company has added $85.7 million in new ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the first quarter, representing a 65% growth YOY. The company experienced 89% subscription revenue growth for the first quarter. Subscription revenue accounted for 91% of the total revenue.

The company has also been successful in cross-selling to its existing customer base. There has been a 55% increase in the number of subscription customers using four or more cloud modules and a 35% increase in subscription customers using five or more cloud modules of the platform. These are very encouraging numbers as they demonstrate not only superior quality of the product but also bears testimony to the company's effective marketing strategy.

The company's dollar-based net retention rate was above the target of 120% in the first quarter. However, it should be noted that for four consecutive quarters, dollar-based retention rate is showing a declining trend. This decline is most evident due to the high peaks the company experienced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The company was able to land some big wins in these two quarters.

Additionally, revenue from professional services also reported substantial growth for the first quarter. Professional services business is important as it includes incident response and other vital services, which provide a reliable stream of future subscription revenue. The company has been able to gain an average subscription revenue of $3.73 against every $1 spent in incident response and similar services as of January 31, 2020. This is a clear indication that the business model is driving high customer loyalty and improved customer retention. This also helps us understand the company's ability to generate revenue during an economic slowdown.

The company has shown a consistent increase in non-GAAP gross margin YOY. Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 75% for the first quarter from 70% first quarter last year. Similarly, non-GAAP subscription gross margin increased to 78% for the first quarter from 73% first quarter last year.

CrowdStrike has reported a positive EPS of $0.02 beating consensus by $0.08. However, according to the analysis done by Simply Wall St., the company will remain unprofitable for over the next 1 to 3 years. Still, owing to its strong top-line growth potential, the company can deliver value in terms of share price appreciation to its investors.

The company has reported a positive cash flow of $99 million from operation for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a negative $1.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Similarly, free cash flow for the first quarter was $87 million compared to negative $16.1 million in the first quarter of last year. This highlights a significant improvement in the operating leverage of the company. The company's cash and short-term investments have grown over $1 billion while the company has a total debt of only $39.8 million. Hence, the company can honor all its commitments very easily.

CrowdStrike has emerged as a leader in Endpoint Protection Platform.

CrowdStrike has been recognized as a leader in the endpoint protection platform in 2019 by Gartner using magic quadrant analysis.

Gartner's magic quadrant analysis utilizes "completeness of vision" which employs multiple standards to rate an organization. Some of the benchmarks used are innovation, marketing, product strategies, vertical industry, and geographic strategies. The analysis intends to rate various endpoint protection platforms by using the business model of a company against its ability to execute. In this analysis, CrowdStrike has not only emerged as a leader but has positioned itself furthest in "completeness of vision".

According to BusinessWire, CrowdStrike has identified itself as the fastest-growing endpoint security software vendor. This claim was based upon an independent study done by IDC reviewing the endpoint security software market of 2019. As per the report, the company recorded a 99% growth rate in the market share for 2018-2019. On the other hand, top vendors of the endpoint segment experienced a decline during the same time frame. This shift in the market structure is a direct result of enterprises transitioning from on-premises to cloud-based applications to assist and protect their remote workforce better. Hence, the company is well-positioned to gain even more market share in the future.

The threat graph sets CrowdStrike apart from the competition

One of the primary game-changer developed by the company is the threat graph. It is considered the brains behind CrowdStrike's endpoint protection platform.

The company quotes:

Threat Graph predicts and prevents modern threats in real-time through the industry's most comprehensive sets of endpoint telemetry, threat intelligence, and AI-powered analytics. Threat Graph puts this body of knowledge at the responder's fingertips in real-time, empowering responders to understand threats immediately and act decisively"

To put it in simple words the threat graph grows stronger as it receives more data. With the addition of every new customer, the machine learning algorithm gets updated with new data points. This adds significant value to already existing customers. As CrowdStrike was the first company that deployed a cloud-based endpoint protection platform, the data collected and analyzed by the company will be the largest. This would make the threat graph more robust and insightful as compared to its competition. Additionally, the total cost of ownership for CrowdStrike's threat graph is significantly lower than similar on-premise solutions and has zero maintenance costs.

Rule of 40 and Magic Quadrant indicate strong growth for CrowdStrike

Rule of 40 is a principle to analyze whether a SaaS company has gained enough momentum in recent years to be considered a high growth business. It is an important metric that allows the business to measure the balance between growth and profitability. According to Bain & Company, Rule of 40 can be calculated by adding the growth rate and overall profit margin annually. If the momentum is 40% or more, then the company is a high performer for the year.

Similarly, the SaaS magic number is another useful metric that helps investors compare the company's growth sustainability against its sales and marketing expenses. According to Tony Fedorov, the SaaS magic number is a sales-related metric used by the business to gauge its competence in generating revenue periodically. It allows investors to understand how the business is growing its recurring revenue compared to its sales and marketing costs.

It has been an impressive quarter for CrowdStrike. The company has recorded a remarkably high Rule of 40 value, indicating to investors its ability for high growth in the future. Additionally, the company has a SaaS magic number greater than 1 indicating an efficient use of sales and marketing capital and a strong growth model. Overall, the growth prospects for CrowdStrike are very promising.

Investors should consider these risks before buying CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike's biggest risk is the high multiple the stock is trading at. Presently, the stock is trading at PS multiple of over 40x. Exaggerated valuations expose the company to high share price volatility. Any unfavorable news or a negative earnings surprise can result in a dramatic drop in share prices.

The company is in an extremely competitive market that is prone to drastic changes in technology, customer requirements, and industry standards. To meet these changes, new and improved products and services are constantly being added to the market. Hence, the company faces a risk of significant revenue and earnings loss in case the customers opt to move over to a new platform. However, one should not forget that CrowdStrike has created strong brand recognition and reputation owing to their phenomenal product. Comprehensive cybersecurity is crucial in today's digital economy and compromises on such vital services cannot be entertained. Hence, satisfied customers would avoid moving over to new platforms and prefer to stick with their trusted endpoint protection platform. Additionally, high switching costs and network effects allow the company to improve customer retention and reduce churn.

What is the verdict?

The company has proven itself as a high growth performer in the cybersecurity market. The exceptional demand the company is enjoying coupled with a diversified large customer base, consistently high subscription revenue, strong brand positioning, and excellent fundamentals has positioned it as one of the top runners in the sector. Even though the stock is trading at a remarkably high P/S ratio I believe there is a significant upside for the stock.

According to finviz.com the 12-month consensus target for CrowdStrike is $111.05. However, I believe that the target price can be closer to $120, considering the company's leading position in the fast-expanding cybersecurity market.

Most of the analysts are also bullish about CrowdStrike owing to its consistently good performance.

In my view, this stock is a good investment for retail investors with above-average risk tolerance and a time frame of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.