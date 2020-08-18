Dividend Aristocrats Show Six Best Mid-August Selections

$5k invested August 14 in the five top-yield lowest priced Aristocrats showed 7.18% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Big, higher priced equities held their lead for Mid-August's current list of 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

The 65 Aristocrats for Mid-August 2020 represent ten of eleven Morningstar Sectors (no Technology). Broker target-top-ten net-gainers ranged 12.53%-24.4% topped by RTX & XOM 8/14/20.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for 25 consecutive years."-- us.spindices.com.

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats for 2020. The article is entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2020. You will find it written here by Dan Burrows a contributing editor.

While more than half this collection of now 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, half of the top twelve by yield live up to the ideal of showing annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their price per share.

In the summer market recovery, it was still possible for six (XOM, T, PBCT, BEN, WBA, & AMCR) of twelve highest-yield S&P 500 dividend Aristocrat stocks, to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end. On the downside, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) suspended its dividend payments and departed the list in May.

In the wake of the Ides of March dip, the time to snap up the six top yield Aristocrat dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of these six you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 12.52% To 24.4% Aristocrat Net Gains To Mid-August 2021

Five of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based Mid-August forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 14, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX) was projected to net $243.97, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $221.06 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) was projected to net $196.51, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $184.90, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $181.27, based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $179.81, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $182.27, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) netted 127.65 based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) was projected to net $127.17, based on a median of target estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Aflac Inc. (AFL) was projected to net $125.26, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 17.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Aristocrat To Lose 5.82% By August 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Amcor plc (AMCR) lost $58.19 net per the median of target estimates from seven analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AMCR.

Source: designtaxi.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

65 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Target

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

65 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The August Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 8/14/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Two energy representatives placed first, and fourth, Exxon Mobil [1], and, Chevron [4]. In second place was AT&T, Inc. [2], the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

Two financial services firms placed third, and seventh, People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) [3], and Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [7]. Following in fifth and eighth were the two real estate representatives, Federal Realty Investment Trust [5], and Realty Income Corp. (O) [8].

Two healthcare representatives in the top ten placed sixth and ninth, AbbVie [6] and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) [9]. Then, one representing utilities placed tenth, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) [10], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten by yield for Mid-August.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Aristocrats Showed 10.5% To 22.41% Upsides To Mid-August 2021; (32) Downsides Projected Four -1.23%-8.93% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 7.18% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To Mid-August 2021

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 8/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 12.86% Vs. (34) 13.86% Net Gains by All Ten by August 14, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.18% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Exxon Mobil Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 22.11%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for August 14 were: People's United Financial Inc.; Franklin Resources Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corp., with prices ranging from $11.36 to $43.20.

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for August 14 were: Realty Income Corp.; Consolidated Edison Inc.; Federal Realty Investment Trust; Chevron Corp.; AbbVie, whose prices ranged from $61.01 to $95.07.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the six stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 6 (as of 8/15/20) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:(XOM, T, PBCT, BEN, WBA, & AMCR).

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: designtaxi.com

Get The S&P500 Aristocrat 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.