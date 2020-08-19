Patient investors with stomachs strong enough to tolerate short-term issues should strongly consider looking past the short-term threats. This blue-chip REIT is probably worth adding to their portfolios.

FRT's recent share price weakness has pushed its dividend up above the 5% threshold.

Investors have the chance to buy shares of the only dividend king in REITdom, Federal Realty Investment Trust – at a discount.

For the most part, this consisted of stocks that traditionally trade with high premiums. History has shown that the bluest of the blue chips are the last dominoes to fall when bull markets collapse. So, in many cases, we’re still waiting for worthwhile buying opportunities.

Believe it or not.

Bear markets are scary. We won't deny that. However, they do present tremendous opportunities to buy into some of the world’s very best companies at rare discounts.

The point of the podcast episode was to prepare subscribers for these rare opportunities so that they don’t miss out. Such opportunities can go just as quickly as they appear.

For instance, we've seen the broad markets recover back toward all-time highs since their March lows. And many of the blue-chip names we like so much have recovered as well.

But, as it turns out, one of these rare recession-driven opportunities still does exist. Right now, investors have the chance to buy into the only dividend king in all of REITdom – Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – at a significant discount to both its long-term historical average and iREIT’s fair value estimate.

Valuation Matters

During the DK podcast, I mentioned that I’d been following Federal Realty for years. But I’d never seen a well-valued chance to buy it until the pandemic sent shares everything into a tailspin.

The same was true for Nicholas Ward.

It's been clear for a while NOW that FRT Is one of the very best dividend growth stocks in the real estate investment trust space. The FAST Graph below therefore shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Shares traded with a high premium for nearly all of the last decade.

Like the rest of the market, FRT shares sold off significantly during the Great Recession. At the 2009 trough, it traded for slightly less than 13x adjusted funds from operations.

Though it didn't take long for investors to bid FRT back up to lofty premiums.

By that August, Federal Realty was above the 20x AFFO mark. By year’s end, it was valued at roughly 22x. By the middle of 2010, shares were trading over the 25x AFFO level. And in 2011, they were officially above 27.97x, their long-term average.

Then, from 2011 to mid-2017, FRT stayed at or above 28x with solid bottom-line growth. From 2012 to 2015, FRT was generating an average annual AFFO growth rate of 9.75%.

Between 2009 and the end of 2019, its AFFO compound annual growth rate was 5.5%. That’s hardly lofty growth. But reliable mid-single digit moves combined with a dividend yield hovering in the 3% range was still very worthwhile for long-term investors.

Neither Nick nor I were willing to pay the resulting roughly 30x premium. In 2016, FRT topped out at nearly 37x AFFO – a gaudy valuation that lowered future return prospects to unattractive levels.

Yet our patience paid has paid off.

The Federal Realty Stock Setup

Federal Realty began to experience weakness more recently due to the e-commerce threat all physical retailers are facing. However, by “weakness,” we mean trading down to about the 25x AFFO level.

Frankly put, that still didn’t represent a bargain. As value investors, we're looking for high-quality companies, yes, but at wide margins of safety.

It wasn't until social distancing arrived that things started to change enough in a more buyable direction. Even the strongest companies with the longest dividend growth streaks experience significant weakness this year, such as:

Realty Income (O)

(O) National Retail Properties (NNN)

(NNN) W.P. Carey (WPC).

We saw shares of these historically sought-after blue chips – FRT, included – trading down double digits per day. It was as if investors thought the sky was falling on the retail space.

Triple-net plays have bounced back fairly well since their lows in March. However, shopping mall and center opportunities are still filled with fearful sentiment, keeping their valuations low.

The way we see it, FRT is the best of this otherwise unloved bunch.

Looking back at that FAST Graph, it’s clearly trading at a steep discount today. Shares are being valued for less than 20x AFFO, which brings them back to 2009 levels.

Now, the company is expected to post -27% AFFO growth this year. However, analysts are bullish on its future, with expectations for 14% growth in 2021 and another 12% in 2022.

This still means its bottom line will likely take 3-4 years to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. However, as long-term investors, we're happy to take advantage of this weakness.

We’ve already been buying up beaten-down shares, content to hold them as we wait for the eventual recovery, and collecting a hefty dividend along the way.

The Safest Dividend Is the One That’s Just Been Raised

Before, we mentioned that Federal Realty has historically offered a 3% dividend yield. This is low for a REIT, making for a relatively small amount of external passive income to rely on.

However, FRT's recent share price weakness has pushed its dividend up above the 5% threshold. Right now, shares yield 5.18%, making for a very attractive vehicle.

While the stock certainly faces short-term headwinds due to the COVID-19 economy, we continue to believe in the safety of its dividend.

In the past, we’ve said that the safest dividend is the one that was just raised. And FRT just announced a 1% dividend increase last week alongside its earnings report.

This bumped up its annual dividend increase streak to an astounding 53 years.

Granted, a penny raise from $1.05 to $1.06 isn't exactly exciting. But for those who had concerns about its sustainability, it’s very good news nonetheless.

Fortress Balance Sheet Strength

As you can see above, not only does Federal Realty have the longest dividend growth streak amongst its competitors. It’s also one of only six REITs with an A-rated credit score.

FRT currently has $980 million cash on hand and another $1 billion of undrawn credit available. That should be sufficient, even for these crazy times.

Its current liquidity also should cover the $1.9 billion of debt coming due over the next four years. And, thanks to its strong credit ratings, we don't foresee any short-term refinancing problems. If need be, it can push the maturity down the road.

Overall, FRT's debt carries an average interest rate of 3.53% with an average maturity of nine years. Its net-debt to EBITDAre is 6.5x, and its trailing 12-month fixed-charge ratio is 3.6x.

During the Q2 conference call, CEO Don Woods commented on liquidity in detail:

"We project having approximately $1.3 billion in cash and unused credit line available to us six months from now… even when and assuming that the declaration payment of our next two full quarterly dividends, which could be declared in August and November and paid in October and January… continued and unabated construction at the partially completed projects at Santana West, Assembly Row, Pike and Rose and CocoWalk. “Even assuming the collection of rents only marginally better than the 76% plus that we collect in the last month in July and assuming no asset sales or equity issuance during that period. With all of those assumptions, we still wind up with $1.3 billion worth of cash on February, 2021."

In short, FRT's strong balance sheet and conservative fiscal management should stay strong throughout the pandemic.

Location, Location, Location

COVID-19 headwinds may very well persist until we get a treatment/vaccine. But we think Federal Realty will weather the storm fairly well due to its disciplined asset-pool focus.

As you know, when it comes to real estate, it's all about "location, location, location." Cliché or not, FRT has taken that mantra to heart, building its business with a data-driven approach.

The company is known for only investing in shopping centers in areas surrounded by dense populations of high-income households. During the Q2 report, management highlighted how its properties serve areas with an average population of 162,000 and an average household income of $127,000.

We've seen that COVID-19 has really impacted the entertainment and service industries. But generally speaking, those jobs are lower paying. So we suspect that FRT's average clientele will be less impacted by the crisis.

That isn't to say that individuals in other industries haven't lost their jobs. We've seen millions of losses across all sectors and industries this year.

But on a relative basis, Federal Realty’s focus on higher household incomes means it should fare better than many peers.

It needs to be pointed out that, as shown above, roughly 15% of FRT's portfolio is made up of restaurants. What's more, another 4% is in the fitness space. And 2% is in the experiential arena.

These are some of the highest-impacted real estate segments, and we expect they’ll keep struggling until the pandemic ends.

The Bigger Picture

The downside has to be acknowledged, of course. But you also can see that Federal Realty's portfolio is well balanced despite its exposure to these struggling industries.

Also, the company invests in open-air shopping centers that are 24% anchored by grocery stores. It’s expanded its exposure to mixed-use properties in recent years. And, while the office segment also is a highly impacted real estate sector, we continue to like the looks of the "live, work, play" development style.

At the end of the day, what matters most for any REIT is its ability to pay a safe dividend. Which comes down to its cash flows. Which comes down to rent collection.

FRT doesn't offer the highest rent collection figures we’re watching. But we’re pleased to see its rent collection data trending in the right direction nonetheless.

FRT collected 76% of its rent in July, up from 65% in April. And 92% of its tenants are now open and operating in some form or fashion, up from the 47% reported in May.

Open businesses should equate to more rent collection, which – once again – should provide peace of mind to income-oriented investors.

Federal Realty: A True Dividend King We're Buying

At the end of the day, when you invest in equities, what you're really investing in is their management team. These individuals make the hard decisions that determine the performance of the business, whether good or bad.

In Federal Realty’s case, leadership is about as good as it gets.

Don Wood took over as CEO in 2003. Since then, the stock has drastically outperformed its shopping-center peers.

We’re always looking for great leadership. But that quest becomes even more important when dealing with unprecedented pandemics. We want nothing less than high-quality businesses that have:

Trustworthy management teams

Strong balance sheets

Reliable cash flows

Long histories of generous shareholder returns

Attractive valuations that offer wide margins of safety.

Federal Realty checks every one of those boxes, which is why we've added shares to our portfolios in recent months.

It’s true that the past doesn’t necessarily predict future results. But we do believe that the kind of excellence Woods has generated doesn’t happen on accident.

The system he's put in place should continue generating strong returns far into the future.

During the Q2 CC, he discussed his vision, saying:

"I know that our property's positioning in those first-ring suburbs of major metropolitan areas will be more desirable post COVID. I know that the decades of focus on creating comfortable and attractive open-air places at those centers will further enhance their desirability."

And he added:

"Tenants want to be with landlords that have money, investible, financial wherewithal, vision, execution prowess, and a pedigree of partnership with them. Long-term customer friendly service improvements like a coordinated customer pickup program matters today. They matter a lot. All of these considerations are more important now and will certainly be on the other side of this than ever before. And we're set up for it."

At iREIT, we rate FRT a "Speculate Strong Buy." Our price target is $120 per share, which implies upside of roughly 46%.

Plus, we just interviewed Wood the other day and we liked what we heard.

Like we said at the start, Federal Realty rarely trades at a discount like this. Contrary to what its current price might suggest, we believe that COVID-19 will be a transient threat in the end.

Therefore, patient investors – those with stomachs strong enough to tolerate short-term issues – should strongly consider looking past the short-term threats and adding shares of this blue-chip REIT to their portfolio.

