As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has continued to fall, erasing most of the gains seen throughout this year.

It is my belief that while these declines are likely to slow in the short term, over the long term, VIXY remains a strongly bearish play. Specifically, I believe that the VIX itself is due for a rally over the next 2-3 months; however, VIXY is headed lower over longer time frames.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, we need to address a very important facet of recent VIX trading: we are approaching the long-run mean level of the VIX.

Seen another way, we are currently back within the range in which the VIX has spent about 70% of its time over the past few decades.

And numerically, we are only about two-tenths of a standard deviation above the long-run average which tends to lead to slight gains over the next month.

The key implication of this data is that the mean reversion trade in the VIX is basically over at this point. For several months, we have been able to rely on charts like this to give very clear directional guidance.

However, given that the VIX has essentially reverted to its long-run mean, the mean reversion party is largely over at this juncture. In other words, if we are going to be trading the VIX and looking for directional signal, we need to find it in other sources.

One key source I am monitoring at this time is seasonality. That is, over the past few decades, the VIX has rallied 60% of the time between August and October.

Of these rallies, the average gain was in the territory of 32% and the average loss was in the range of -10% with an overall average change of 14%. In other words, if we were simply to take the baseline average movement, then the last three decades would show that there’s about a 60% chance that the VIX will rally between now and October with an average movement of 14%.

Put simply, we are entering a time of the year in which seasonality suggests that we’ll see a rise in volatility. This said, there are also short-term forces at work which are suggestive of a higher VIX. The first of these is associated with the fact that the S&P 500 has been hitting new highs.

Given that the S&P 500 has been hitting new monthly highs both today and over the past week, the odds suggest the VIX will be higher over the next month.

What the above chart shows is that there’s about a 60% chance that the VIX will be higher over the next month given the S&P 500 hitting a new high on a monthly basis. Additionally, the VIX itself has been hitting new monthly lows which indicates a similar directional probability of further upside.

So, what does all of this data mean? I believe these three studies show that we’ve got about a 60% chance of the VIX rallying over the next 1-2 months.

Seasonality suggests that we’ve got a 60% chance of a rise of the VIX between now and October.

The market hitting new highs suggests that we’ve got a 60% chance of a rise in the VIX over the next month.

The VIX hitting new lows suggests that we’ve got a 60% chance of a rise over the next month.

Put simply, I believe the statistics favor a bullish trade on the VIX at this point. But unfortunately, there is a very big difference between an investment in VIXY and an investment in the VIX itself, as we’ll discuss in the next section.

About VIXY

Here’s a chart showing the performance of VIXY over the past 5 years compared to the performance of the S&P 500.

Has the VIX fallen by 90% over the past 5 years? Well, given that it’s currently sitting at 22 and given that 5 years ago we were around the same levels, it’s actually basically unchanged over this time period. In other words, VIXY has underperformed an investment in the VIX by a whopping 90% over the past 5 years.

What this data means is that something is at work beneath the surface in VIXY which is causing sizable losses. This something is called “roll yield” and it is the hidden cost of an investment in this ETF. This chart gives the complete problem in a single snapshot.

What this chart shows is the average difference between the VIX futures contracts which VIXY holds and the spot price of the VIX over the past decade – with the data grouped by the number of days until expiry of the front contract. This may seem quite complicated, but I’d encourage you to look over it until it “clicks”. Put simply, this is a very important and little-known relationship which is shaping the returns of VIXY.

The data above shows that, on average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX. And, on average, this difference shrinks in a given month. That’s it. If you understand this, then you understand the problem of roll yield and futures convergence.

The problem for VIXY is this: it starts a month holding 100% of its exposure in the “Month 1” line and ends a month 100% in the “Month 2” line. Throughout the month, it is on average faced with constant losses from roll yield since it is holding futures above the spot level of the VIX and these futures are converging.

Put simply, this convergence is crushing the long-run returns of VIXY. For example, over the past 10 years, VIXY’s methodology has declined at an annualized rate of about 50% per year. Compound interest can be very difficult to implicitly grasp, but what this basically means is that on average, if you hold VIXY for longer than a 1-2 years, you will likely never see a positive return on your investment. In fact, on average, VIXY’s methodology sees losses in the territory of 20-30% every 6 months which means that you need to do very well timing movements in the VIX to even make money in the short term.

What all of this data means is that shorting VIXY tends to make for a solid trade through time. However, due to the volatile nature of volatility trading, I only suggest trading options. I personally trade outright puts as well as put spreads to manage risk on the position.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.