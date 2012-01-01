This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is an intriguing under-the-radar niche software play. One Twitter user recently wondered why more investors don't own the name:

While J didn't ask for my take specifically, as someone who recently owned the stock and now has no position, I'm happy to tackle the question.

The 75x P/E Ratio Isn't The Full Story

It'd be easy to look at Tyler stock, see the 75x trailing P/E ratio, and conclude investors are nuts. In fact, that was essentially one of the responses to the above question verbatim.

And while I agree with the general idea that Tyler stock is overpriced, don't rush to that judgment just from the P/E ratio. Tyler has followed the classic Amazon (AMZN) and Salesforce (CRM) model. That is to say, instead of maximizing profits today, channel the cash flow back into marketing, investments, and acquisitions that will give off more growth in the future.

Investors that simply focus on the P/E ratio miss the underlying mechanism. As you get more recurring subscriber revenues, the value of the business shoots up dramatically. That's because, at any time, the company could choose to turn off its aggressive marketing and growth spend and instead start pulling more cash flow out of the business for share buybacks, dividends, or whatever else suits its fancy. With companies like Amazon and Salesforce, this has largely remained theoretical so far - instead of focusing on accounting profits, they continue reinvesting heavily in new lines of business.

With the coronavirus, however, we got an inadvertent look into what a post-growth phase Tyler Technologies might look like. How's that? Simply put, with everything shut down, Tyler couldn't run their usual sales channels. The company cancelled its Connect user conference, for example, which cost it at least $6 million in potential revenues.

More broadly, Tyler simply couldn't spend on marketing, travel, and other such costs like it usually would. This resulting in a stunning 226% surge in free cash flow. From the Q2 press release:

Our operating expenses in the quarter were also well below plan, with significant savings in commissions, travel, marketing, health claims and other employee-related costs. As a result, our non-GAAP operating margin expanded 290 basis points to 27.5%. Cash flow was very robust in the quarter, and we ended the quarter with $473 million in cash and investments. Cash flows from operations grew 62.5%, and free cash flow rose 226%.

These are tremendous numbers. During a recession, Tyler's gross margin shot up 290 basis points and free cash flow more than tripled. Right there, you see the magic of a subscription business. Unless your clients go bankrupt, the money keeps coming in. That's still true even when you turn off your customer acquisition costs.

Why didn't more customers leave Tyler? That comes back to what makes the business so special. They sell software to local governments - think applications such as courthouse record-keeping and jury management solutions. Local governments are not known for being cutting-edge tech customers. They are slow to adopt, but once you get them, they tend to stick around for decades.

Tyler has chosen an excellent niche to focus on, because their subscription revenue is indeed likely to run for an extended period of time. That's in sharp contrast to many SaaS stocks, which obtain similarly high valuations but likely will have far shorter average client retention rates. Technology moves faster in, say, cloud security software as opposed to local government products.

So Why Not Own Tyler Now?

As I mentioned, I was long Tyler stock. I purchased at $235 in 2019, and sold at $320 in April. At the time of my buy, I thought the stock was aggressively priced, but reached a little given the impeccable quality of the business. Thus, imagine my surprise when shares traded more than 30% higher in a year, even with the business' momentum dramatically slowing down over that stretch. Given the variety of other stocks on sale in April, it was hard to justify holding onto Tyler.

And since then, some bad news has arrived. For Q2, for example, overall organic revenues declined 2%. Hardly terrible given a pandemic. But when you're paying more than 12x sales for a company, down 2% isn't an ideal revenue growth level. And total bookings dropped 32% on the quarter versus the same period of 2019, showing the acute impact the pandemic had on the sales channel.

Bulls on the stock can point to the fantastic cash flow numbers I pointed out above. And they'd be right on that. Earnings also came in way ahead of expectations thanks to the surge in profit margins.

But here's the thing. When you pay 12x sales for a company, you need tremendous forward growth for the investment to make sense. So it's not right to applaud the company for one quarter of unusually strong profitability and cash flow generation. If Tyler tunes down the marketing budget here and aims on generating profits and cash flow, the stock price is likely much too high.

For one thing, even with the huge earnings boost this quarter driven by falling overhead, EPS still came in at just $1.30 a share. That was after a 68% jump, so that's excellent. Still, that annualizes to just $5.20 per share, meaning the stock is selling for 65x those earnings even assuming lower costs going forward. Whereas, we should probably expect them to turn the growth machine back on as soon as virus conditions allow.

But let's ignore earnings. Cash flow from operations also soared this quarter, hitting $40 million. Annualized, that'd make for $160 million of cash flow. Admittedly, the June quarter is traditionally slow for Tyler so the full-year number should be higher. Regardless, we're talking a free cash flow yield somewhere in the low-to-mid 1% range, as Tyler's market cap is around $14 billion.

I'd also like to point out that Tyler's shares outstanding have grown by nearly 25% since 2012. Given the current market cap, we're talking about several billion dollars of dilution away from shareholders since the start of the period. The math behind buying a stock that pays out as much or more in stock comp as it generates in free cash flow isn't necessarily great.

Potential 25-33% Downside Ahead

Since software stocks took off in 2013, Tyler Technologies has generally traded in a fairly stable range of 8-12x revenues. It's been remarkably consistent, in fact, with 8x sales serving as support on numerous occasions:

Only with the rush into tech stocks following the virus outbreak has Tyler finally broken out above 12x sales.

Here's the problem for long-term investors though. In the past, you could pay a high price for Tyler stock with the confidence that the stock would soon grow into the valuation - revenues have compounded at 14%/year over the past decade. So even if you paid, say, 11x sales in 2016, you'd be back to 8x sales thanks to growth within a year or two.

Now, however, revenue growth stopped altogether in Q2. Presumably it will pick back up later this year or certainly in 2021. However, it will probably take a hit given the soft bookings number. Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscription contracts is up to 75% of the overall pie now, as well, so the tailwind of shifting consumers from one-time to recurring revenue is largely played out.

This is one of the more challenging macroeconomic backdrops Tyler has faced in awhile. Yet the price/sales ratio is obliviously bouncing along near its highest point ever. By contrast, I expect the P/S ratio to drop significantly in a correction as investors factor in the big growth slowdown.

A return to 10x sales - a median price for Tyler in recent years - would take the stock to $278. A drop back to 8x sales, its often-seen support level, would amount to a share price of $220. If you assume revenue growth returns, forward targets could be a little higher. If the company can get back to 10% revenue growth, 10x forward sales would be around $300, and 8x forward would be in the low $240s.

These price targets don't imply a total disaster for Tyler investors by any means. However, it's not appealing to pay $341 per share for the business today.

I suspect investors are too excited about the surge in cash flow and earnings without considering how much the loss of revenue growth hurts the long-term story here. In other words, don't count on Tyler's improved profitability metrics to last. As margins slide back to normal, investors may question the company's unusually high price/sales ratio.