Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) saw its shares appreciate by 7% following its earnings release. The company reported better than expected results for their first quarter (MAY-JUNE), beating analyst's expectations on both their top and bottom line.

As a business, we like BOOT. They are the dominant player in a niche market that should see little volatility in consumer taste, after all the company caters to a market that identifies with the "western" lifestyle. This "identity" is what we believe keeps and attracts a loyal customer base and gives BOOT a different competitive strategy compared to other specialty stores, which concentrate on wider demographics and have to constantly be on their toes to changing trends.

Currently, analysts are expecting 2021 sales of $815M, a 3% drop on a year-over-year basis, followed by a strong recovery in sales of 13% to $922M by 2022, surpassing the number of sales achieved in 2020 pointing to a complete recovery and the restart of sales growth. Analysts are also expecting EPS of $1.11 and $1.66 in 2021 and 2022 respectively, which gives them a forward earnings multiple of 22x and 15x.

However, after listening to their first-quarter conference call, we don't feel too optimistic about BOOT's short-term prospects. We believe analyst's projection for sales and EPS looks very bullish and doesn't match the reality given by management. We are very skeptical about a complete "V" shape recovery and growth restart in a two-year timeframe. For one, the company has observed a strong correlation between rising COVID cases and the impact on their store traffic, as recently experienced by rising cases in California and Texas. With no end in sight to the pandemic, it is too hard to make any projections. A soft oil market is also putting short-term pressures on the business and the restriction of social gatherings has caused the cancellation of many events, such as rodeos, country music concerts, and events, which promotes discretionary spending on western apparel. The company also depends on store openings to reignite sales growth, something which has been put on hold due to the lack of visibility.

At this point, we are neutral on BOOT. We believe expecting a complete recovery by 2022 to be optimistic and the company might have trouble hitting the $1.66 in EPS that analysts expect. Assuming a normalized earnings power for BOOT to be the average of their last three years, we get $1.33 in normalized EPS. Applying a 22x earnings multiple (its 5-year average) we get a fair value estimate of $29 per share. With shares trading at $25, we see BOOT as fairly priced.

Strong E-commerce saves the day

BOOT reported first-quarter sales of $147M, down 20.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but ahead of expectations by $10.3M. The company also beat on a GAAP EPS basis by $0.15, reporting EPS for the quarter of minus $0.02.

The decrease in sales is attributed to a decline in their retail same-store-sales of 27%. On average, the company had 30 of its 264 stores closed during the quarter. Offsetting the decline in their retail stores was the impressive growth shown in their e-commerce channel. During their first quarter, e-commerce sales grew by 52% on a year-over-year basis with "healthy growth in operating margins" as stated by management during their conference call. The outsized growth resulted in e-commerce accounting for 25% of total net sales during their first quarter, up from 14% in the first quarter of the prior year. Other positive news within their e-commerce channel was the reduced promotional activity in their relaunched Sheplers site, upgrading the brand with a focus on western heritage and customer loyalty and not on the latest sale.

Due to higher demand from online sales, management is considering the expansion of their e-commerce channel by adding two more capabilities, such as the fulfillment of online orders through their retail stores and same-day delivery using a third-party delivery service.

While the increase of e-commerce sales provided a big cushion to declining retail store sales, the company is seeing its online penetration as a percent of total sales returning back to more normalized levels. For example, by July, e-commerce penetration was trending towards 17% to 18% of total sales. Moving forward, management expects e-commerce as a percent of sales to range between 16% to 17%. That said, growth in e-commerce is not free. During their first quarter, gross profit margins decreased by 630 basis points, of which 160 basis points was the result of higher fulfillment costs due to the increase in online sales.

The near-term headwinds we see for BOOT

During their conference call, management explicitly stated that growth in e-commerce was greatly correlated by stimulus payments:

So while we continue to be quite pleased by the e-commerce business, there was probably a piece of it in the first quarter that was spiked due to the stimulus payments. When we look at the daily and weekly data, literally, at the very moment when stimulus payments came out, which our e-commerce business spike up. - Q1 call

This explains the softer trends in e-commerce growth the company saw in July. Also, management acknowledges that softness in their retail stores doesn't correlate with increase e-commerce sales:

There's not quite as much transference between the channels as you might think. So I wouldn't necessarily expect a major lift in e-commerce business with softness in the stores business. - Q1 call

The company also gave preliminary numbers during their call, reporting a decline in retail same-store-sales of 15% in July and e-commerce sales growth of approximately 24%, half the rate they saw during their first quarter. BOOT is seeing a strong correlation between the number of COVID cases and shopping behavior:

As we moved into July, our second quarter, we continued to see a strong correlation between our customer shopping behavior and the number of positive COVID test results in their communities. As case counts increased in certain markets and local jurisdictions took responsive action, customers reacted, and our business slowed from its June sales levels. - Q1 call

Other headwinds include the impact of the oil market on BOOT. Management made comments about softer same-store-sales in markets with heavy exposure to the oil market such as Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, and North Dakota (accounting for 32% of their retail footprint), with stores in these states lagging the chain average.

Sales of western boots also declined during their first quarter, as management believes the cancellation of rodeos, concerts, and events impacted this category due to discretionary spending moving somewhere else. With social distancing guidelines and the restriction of big public gatherings, we can expect continued pressure in this product line.

The Bottom Line

While analysts are expecting a strong rebound in sales for BOOT's financial year 2022, we don't share the same optimism.

We believe we would be buying BOOT at peak earnings if we invested today. As we saw in their numbers, growth in e-commerce boost their topline but has a negative impact on gross margins. The company is also slowing down the expansion of its retail footprint until they have better visibility, putting a ceiling to its top line as well. With no cure to the pandemic, the strong correlation they see with rising cases and consumer behavior is also a big risk at the moment.

If we assume BOOT's normalized earnings power as the average of their last three years, we get $1.33 in normalized EPS. Applying a PE of 22x, which is their five-year average earnings multiple, we get a fair value estimate of $29 per share. At a recent price of $25, we believe BOOT is being fairly valued and doesn't provide significant upside. Given the current environment, we would ask for a bigger margin of safety as well. We are neutral on BOOT.

