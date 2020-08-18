I'm Bullish on the stock here and may acquire some for my personal portfolio.

SDC has been punished by a sharp drop in shipments in Q2, but guided for a strong rebound for Q3.

The firm sells teeth aligners via its website, professionals, corporate partners and retail store network.

Quick Take

SmileDirectClub (SDC) went public in September 2019, raising $1.3 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO.

The firm sells teeth alignment and related products via its online service, professional providers, corporate partnerships and its SmileShops retail stores.

SDC is guiding new orders to a strong growth bounce back in Q3 2020, so I'm Bullish on the stock from here.

Company

Nashville, Tennessee-based SmileDirectClub was founded in 2013 to provide patients in need of teeth alignment with aligners directly through its telemedicine platform, both through static SmileShops and through SmileBus - a mobile SmileShop.

Management is headed by David Katzman, who has been with the firm since its inception and is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Camelot Venture Group.

The firm's 300 SmileShops are places where users can learn more about the company's aligners and acquire a free 3D image of their teeth. They're spread across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, and the UK, while management anticipates to open 20 new locations monthly for each month until the end of 2020.

SDC's tooth aligners are acquired through a process in which the user takes a free 3D image at a SmileShop or SmileBus, or purchases an 'impression kit' online that allows them to take a mold of their teeth and mail it to SDC where a licensed dentist or orthodontist reviews the clinical information and prescribes aligners with an average treatment plan of six months.

Below is a brief overview video of the company's offerings:

Source: SmileDirectClub

Aligners are shipped to customers via mail while the dentist that has prescribed them is responsible for the examination of the user's progress at least every 90 days through the company's telemedicine platform.

Management believes that the lower cost, less time and doctor visits required, as well as the wide accessibility of SmileDirectClub, represent the company's core competitive strengths.

SmileDirectClub has operations in four countries, namely the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, where it has opened over 300 SmileShops, including in partnership with CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), where it has helped over 700,000 patients correct their teeth alignment.

Access Dental Lab, an SDC wholly-owned subsidiary, is responsible for the manufacturing of the firm's aligners.

According to a 2019 market research report by Research and Markets, the global dental braces market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are rapid technological advancements as well as an increasing need for dental treatments due to rising oral healthcare concerns.

Major competitors that provide or are developing dental braces include:

3M (MMM)

Align Technology (ALGN)

Danaher (DHR)

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

The firm's aligners require less (or none) doctor visits, cost less to acquire, and are delivered through the mail, while checkups are done through a telemedicine platform, consequently providing the customer with better and easier accessibility.

Recent Performance

SDC's topline revenue by quarter has been uneven in 2019 and contracted sharply in Q2 2020 as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit by quarter worsened in 2019 and dropped sharply in Q2 2020, as shown here:

Operating losses by quarter have also dropped, but notably have been reduced in the most recent quarter:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative, but the firm posted its best result in Q2 2020:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, SDC's stock price has dropped 59.6 percent vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment index' rise of 14.4 percent and the overall U.S. market's rise of 16.7 percent over the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $808,080,000 Enterprise Value $860,300,000 Price / Sales 1.23 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.36 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -4.99 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$175,680,000 Revenue Growth Rate 7.59% Earnings Per Share -$1.12

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to SDC would be Align Technology; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Align Technology SmileDirectClub Variance Price / Sales 11.16 1.23 -89.0% Enterprise Value / Sales 11.00 1.36 -87.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 66.00 -4.99 -107.6% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $341,850,000 -$175,680,000 -151.4%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted exceeding its expectations and the 'strength of our teledentistry platform.'

Management is focused on driving new customers through three channels, professional dentists, corporate partnerships and retail.

Notably, the company continues to confirm that its small shops footprint serves primarily as a fulfillment network - most demand comes from its Website and teledentistry program.

So, management said its omnichannel approach 'provides the ability to drive more demand through a fixed infrastructure over time.'

The firm's international channel is a focus as well, with management seeing 35% of its total addressable market in international markets.

As to its financial results, revenue decreased 45% over the second quarter of 2019, a result of the decrease in aligner shipments due to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Q2 2020, 67% of the firm's customers purchased via its SmilePay program, which was the same as in 2019.

Additionally, it noticed no change in delinquency rates for its SmilePay financing program.

Management has been consolidating operations as a result of the work from home environment change from the onset of COVID-19, which may increase closure costs in the short term but reduce operating costs in the longer term.

SDC closed the quarter with $389 million in cash and equivalents, and the quarter produced a negative free cash flow of $35 million, which was a 64% improvement over the previous quarter sequentially, so the firm has ample cash resources.

For Q3, 2020, the firm expects to ship 83,000 to 87,000 aligner orders based on recent demand versus 57,136 orders in Q2, an increase of 49% quarter-over-quarter.

If SDC achieves this, it will represent a strong bounce back from the likely worst of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the firm's results.

Most analysts knew that Q2 was going to be a dismal result for firms like SDC. While the stock has recovered from its low of $3.99 to its current $7.75, given the strong guidance based on previous 30-day results, I don't think the firm has been given enough credit.

Just prior to the onset of the pandemic, SDC stock was at $15.00 and now it is trading at half that figure.

I don't think investors have caught up with the firm's potential growth rates based on management's expectations.

Combine that with ample cash reserves to weather continued pandemic uncertainties and an online focus and I'm Bullish on SDC from here.

