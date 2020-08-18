CLB spiked off its lows due to the improvement in oil prices. However, the upside is likely priced in already. CLB is a hold.

COVID-19 has caused businesses to be shut down and millions of workers to become displaced. The decline in business activity has led to demand destruction in several industries, including oil. Brent oil is now in the $45 range after free-falling in March. Until the economy fully reopens, oil prices could remain stagnant. That could hurt oil services companies like Core Laboratories (CLB). In Q2, the company reported revenue of $115.74 million and GAAP EPS of -$0.13. Revenue was off 24% sequentially.

Core Laboratories was previously sitting in the catbird seat. Its sizable exposure to North America land drilling allowed the company to reap the benefits of the hottest sector in oil services. Customers' budget exhaustion and the trade war with China caused E&P to become stagnant. The pandemic amplified those headwinds.

Q2 revenue from Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement fell 14% and 45%, respectively. Product Enhancement is involved in the completion of wells in the U.S. and globally. Drilling and well completion declined due to the demand destruction caused by COVID-19. The North American rig count fell 60% Y/Y in Q2. Active U.S. drilling rigs continue to fall, implying E&P will continue to decline.

Reservoir Description serves the market for deepwater drilling. The segment was hurt by delayed investment in international and offshore projects and low oil prices. Deepwater projects are likely unprofitable at current oil prices, which could stymie Reservoir Description revenue going forward. Once the economy reopens, I anticipate Production Enhancement will be the first segment to experience any significant recovery.

Core Laboratories Has Been Cutting Costs

Oil services firms have been rightsizing their cost structures to better reflect the current collapse in E&P. Even after the pandemic subsides, there is no guarantee the economy will be able to generate long-term growth. Core Laboratories cut costs to help preserve margins:

The company very quickly undertook major steps to align its cost structure with client activity levels. Compared to 2019, structural costs have been reduced by $61 million on an annualized basis, and most of these reductions have already been implemented. All of the announced cost control measures will be completed by the end of the third quarter. While this is a challenging task in this uniquely volatile market, Core's management team remains sharply focused on rightsizing its cost structure while still maintaining workplace safety for our employees. Moreover, we will meet all of our client project needs and, very importantly, remain positioned for the recovery in client activity.

Gross margin was 22%, down from around 24% in Q1 as the loss of scale weighed. Gross profit was $25 million, down over 30% Q/Q. General and administrative costs were $9 million, down 53% Q/Q. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative costs were 8%, a 500 basis point improvement versus Q1. I expect management to make further cuts to these expenses in order to preserve margins.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $16 million fell 11% Q/Q. EBITDA margin actually improved 200 basis points to 14%, which was very respectable, given the company's size. A leaner cost structure could improve margins further, yet EBITDA could still decline due to rapid declines in revenue. I anticipate more declines in EBITDA until the economy fully reopens.

Solid Liquidity

In the current environment, oil services firms with the best balance sheets could be positioned to win. Liquidity is paramount. Core Laboratories has $21 million in cash, up from $11 million at the end of the year. Working capital of $92 million was down from $109 million at year end. However, the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $43 million through the first six months of 2020. This was an improvement over the $30 million generated in the year earlier period. Positive FCF implies the company's cash pile will grow over time. For now, Core Laboratories appears to have enough liquidity to sustain itself for several more quarters.

Conclusion

Core Laboratories has an enterprise value of $1.3 billion and trades at 20x run rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized). CLB is down 35% Y/Y, but has spiked from its 52-week low set a few months earlier. The spike in the shares coincided with the rise in oil prices, yet the company still faces headwinds from the pandemic. Much of the upside has likely occurred already, so I rate CLB a hold.

