Gold took its largest single day drop since 2013 on Tuesday, Aug. 11, closing at $1,913. Not only gold price has been pushed into unprecedented territories, but it is also now experiencing extreme volatility. In history, there have not been many major drops in a single trading day for a long period of time. Thus, the main concerns are: Have the safe-haven bids disappeared in the market, or is it the right time to buy the dips? But before discussing whether it is worth a buy or not, let us analyze the reasons behind for this drop and talk about how we can take maximum advantage of it.

Source: Kitco

Can We See Another Major Pullback?

It is clear that gold prices have entered a correction, but evidence show that it is not the end of a bull rally but rather a profit-taking panic. From a fundamental standpoint, the never-ending quantitative easing is not only confined to the Federal Reserve but also to other central banks of the world. This policy will fuel strong support for gold prices to increase, as the value of currencies debased. On the flip side of the coin, there have been multiple companies working on vaccines, many of which are in their first and second stage and are proved to have some real potential. However, even if the pandemic were to end immediately, and everyone was vaccinated the next day, the US still got a big bill to settle. Over 50 economists at ING Research have predicted that the recovery could take more than a couple of quarters, since economies have suffered a faster and deeper contraction than in 2008-09. So, will the vaccines be the catalyst for a reversal of gold prices? The answer is mostly likely no. It will simply be a retracement from the peak level in a continuing uptrend.

Source: the balance

In an effort to pop the economy, the first round of stimulus was said to be three trillion, but the treasury department is now considering adding an additional two trillion to the circulation, and maybe even more in the future. It is ultimately a method to add salt to injury, for the money spent on boosting the economy was secretly stolen from the general public by demising their purchasing power. Worse still, since the money was created out of thin air and not backed by gold or silver but by the "broken promise" of the government, the dollar itself has little intrinsic value. In history, the US economy was built on over-spending on wars and public works, and it always had the largest budget deficit. For gold investors, they understand that this is a time bomb, and they know that gold will always prevail. Thus, the bull rally will continue, as it has always been.

Source: GoldSilver

VIX vs Gold

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), or commonly known as the "fear gauge", is a widely used measure of systematic risk in equities. As gold is often seen as a safe shelter from market shock, one would expect that where there is a high uncertainty in the equities markets, investors would move to gold to hedge against any potential losses. This theory holds when the correlation between VIX and gold remains positive, so that when the VIX index rises so will the gold prices. From the chart below, during 2014-2016, there had been a largely negative correlated relationship amassing around -0.6 to -0.2. However, there was a dramatic reversal of this trend in 2017, pushing it to a positive correlation upwards of +0.5. This has made VIX a powerful predicative tool for gold prices. As long as the VIX score remains in a high level, the statistics has told us that gold prices will increase eventually.

Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet

Technical Perspective

This article is not purely based on technical analysis, nor am I using technical indicators to make predictions, but indeed it has its use in some occasions. I have already explained that, in the long-run, gold will always prevail, and non-backed fiat currencies will ultimately become worthless at some point in time. But in short-run, price actions are determined by human psychology and trading volume will dictate the market, overriding fundamental trends. That is how technical analysis comes into play. As you can see in the chart, the 200-day moving average shows us a long-term uptrend and we are far above that line, which indicates in a foreseeable future gold prices will very likely to maintain in an uptrend, given that the fundamentals remain unchanged. Moreover, the 50-day moving average and the Fibonacci retracement 0.382 ($1,840) acted as the main layer of support level for gold prices to bounce back. Therefore, if you ask how far it will drop, the answer is that the most likely outcome would be $1,840 from a technical perspective. However, if it breaks $1,840 (which is very unlikely considering the current uncertainty), the next level will be supported by the 100-day moving average and the Fibonacci retracement 0.5 ($1,765). If this support level does not hold, then it will eventually be supported by the 200-day moving average and the Fibonacci retracement 0.618 ($1,650-$1,690).

Source: Author via Trading View

Key Takeaway

Whether you are a long-term gold investor or speculator, it is important to note one true fact: trend is your friend. Contrarian trading has proven to be risky with less than average success rate. I have already explained that gold prices will keep increasing, and it is just a matter of time before it records a new high. Thus, it may not be wise to bet against the trend and take a short position. If you are a buy and hold investor, I believe this correction has made an attractive offer to you, for now you can buy gold way below its value. If you are a trader, then you may want to pay close attention to the possible support levels that I mentioned above. This correction may not be short-lived, and it could be an extended one. But if we are well-prepared, there will always be opportunity for us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.