Yext provides unique offerings in the realm of search, which is riding the wave of Artificial Intelligence.

Yext (YEXT) has made it its mission to provide facts to the consumers by converting unstructured data into structured data. This solution is very attractive to a wide variety of industries as demand for structured data increases in the age of digital transformation. Yext currently seems undervalued as it trades ~7x P/S ratio. Yext will continue to grow as companies realize the importance of Yext answers and Knowledge Graph. I think Yext offers limited risk with somewhat moderate reward in a long-term investment.

Business potential

Yext started as an SEO company that provided store listing services to small businesses. Currently, Yext has shifted its focus towards mid-market and large enterprises offering them listings, Yext Answers, Yext Pages and Yext Reviews. Yext has consistently achieved revenue growth of around 30% YoY and I believe it will continue to hit its target growth of 25-30% YoY, if not more, going forward.

Yext has also continued to grow internationally in European and Asian markets. In Q4, full-year fiscal year 2020 international revenue grew 72% as Yext continues to add international customers. Last quarter, Yext added Accor Hotels which is one of the largest European hospitality company with more than 4800 hotels. Early this year, Yext announced that it will open a new office in Tokyo Japan to hire more than 100 employees.

To continue fueling the growth, Yext introduced "Yext Answers" during its yearly onward conference in 2019. Yext Answers has doubled Yext's TAM from $10 Billion to $20 Billion. With this offering, Yext is no longer tied to the customers with physical locations and can offer this service to any company with an online website. It is also a favorable opportunity for Yext to upsell Answers to its current customers to complement its other product such as Pages.

Revolutionary Products and services

Powering all Yext products is Yext knowledge graph, which as of now stores 277 million structured facts up 47% year-over-year. These facts are provided by brands themselves which brands can seamlessly control. The example below gives us a picture of how Knowledge Graph works:

What Is a Knowledge Graph , and Why Does It Matter? A potential patient performs a highly specific search for "best dermatologist near me open Saturday who takes Cigna." These types of questions can be difficult to answer, because the answer requires information from across your organization. This example query draws on ratings ("best"), specialty ("dermatologist"), office location ("near me), hours of operation ("Saturday"), and insurance accepted ("Cigna"). But answering it matters immensely since natural language phrases, while lower in search volume, are far easier to rank for and convert. In fact, natural language phrases have been shown to convert at 2.5x the rate of single keywords.

To complement the knowledge graph, Yext launched its Answers product. Answers uses Natural Language Processing or NPL to provide facts to users through clients' knowledge graph maintained by Yext. This means that instead of blue links provided by a traditional site search engine, users get a specific answer to their question. Let's look at Answers in use on one of their customer's site, IHA.

Customers of IHA, a multi-specialty medical group based in Michigan, can specifically search for "primary care doctor who speaks Spanish and accept Aetna" and get a specific answer. Users will also be able to book an appointment directly from the search, making the customer journey smooth.

According to IHA, depending on the month, they typically see between 4% and 7% of their visitors to their online appointment scheduling tool make it to the visiting confirmation page - the visit confirmation page. So the traffic that IHA has been referred from Yext Answers and Pages, that rate is between 24% and 28% for the past three months, representing a 400% increase in online appointment conversions. - Q4 FY 20 earnings call

The closest competition to Answers is Elasticsearch (ESTC) swifttype and Algolia site search products. Both products provide web based document search by crawling your website and matching a query to the document or the page that best matches what you searched. However, Yext uses its knowledge graph instead of a keyword search to provide answers.

Financials and Valuation

Yext is sitting on $256.1 million cash as of end of the Q4 2020. Yext has been cash flow positive for the last three quarters as of Q4. Yext is currently heavily investing to drive its growth and has yet to become profitable. However, it is continuing to strive towards maintaining long-term gross margin of 75%-80% and achieve positive net income.

Since Yext currently has negative earnings, relative valuation was used by comparing the forward p/s ratio of other SaaS companies with similar revenue growth rate. Yext currently looks undervalued trading at forward P/S of around 5.3. As Yext continues to maintain its revenue growth and turns profitable, I see this multiple doubling to align with other Saas companies.

Management

Company's management is one of the key factors to determine its ability to succeed for the long term. Yext has a strong management team led by CEO Howard Lerman. Howard has had a couple of successful start-ups, such as JustATip.com, Intwine, and GymTicket.com, before creating Yext.

Over the years, Yext has hired numerous executives from Salesforce such as Steve Cakebread - CFO, Jim Steele - President/CRO and Marc Ferrentino - Chief Strategy Officer. These executives have been in Salesforce during its period of rapid growth. This experience is very valuable and can lead Yext to a favorable path.

Future Tailwinds

The use of artificial intelligence for conversations will become more and more omnipresent in the future. There is a shift happening in brand discovery and consumer behavior. Yext will benefit greatly from the voice-assisted search through voice assistants such as Alexa and Google. Yext knowledge graph will be instrumental for the companies that want to incorporate conversational AI. Consumers will expect brands to provide a specific answer to their specific questions such as simple question like "Alexa, when does the taco bell near me close today?" or more convoluted questions like "Ok google, find me a size 10 casual sneakers that are black and released in the last 6 months" Using Yext, brands can provide exact answers to these questions using AI and its knowledge graph.

Risks

As I mentioned earlier, Yext is not currently profitable and has increasing net loss. Net loss increased to $121.5 million for full-year 2020 and it is expected that this will continue as Yext invests in its growth.

It is also not known yet how Covid-19 will impact Yext's revenue and a path to profitability. During Q1 FY 2021 earnings, Yext has withdrawn its fiscal year 2021 guidance due to the uncertainty of the impact of Covid-19. Covid-19 might impact the sales cycle creating short-term pain for the investors. However, I believe Yext will continue to grow consistently long term due to its unique place in the market.

Conclusion

Yext will continue to execute and grow consistently as a market leader in the Digital Knowledge Management space. However, the short-term impact of Covid-19 is not known yet. It will be a great buying opportunity if the valuation of Yext contracts further. Investors will be rewarded in the long term as Yext disturbs and revolutionizes how we search.

