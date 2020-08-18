Investors need to be mindful that trees don't grow into the sky. Apple has done many things right, but some might now turn against it.

Valuation

Investors love growth. Especially when it's a rare find. But take a look at this so-called "growth story": Over the past five years, its revenues have grown just 17%, net income is up 9.4% and FCF is flat. But its trading multiple has gone from 11x to 35x earnings on the expectation of robust, reliable future growth. Sure, Apple (AAPL) was probably undervalued in 2015, but today it's pricing in a rosy future of massive, continuous growth that's unlikely to materialize to that full extent.

You might object that from 2015 until today EPS has grown 43%. Correct, but this is only a 7.4% CAGR, so nothing terribly exciting. And it happened mainly due to share repurchases. These were very accretive when the P/E was around 10, but are much less accretive when it's far above 30. Back in 2015 an investor could dream about deploying $100B for buybacks: They would have bought back 15%-20% of the company. Today, $100B of buybacks increase EPS by a shallow 5%. And Apple doesn't have $100B of free cash each and every year. It might regularly use ~$70B for share repurchases - an even smaller 3% EPS increase.

Hence, revenue growth and profit margins matter a lot going forward.

Sources of growth?

The sell-side models 5%-6% revenue growth for the next few years. At first sight, that's not very demanding. Yet it might be a bit too bullish.

Here's a comparison of the last quarterly results with the corresponding period five years ago:

($ millions) 9m until 6/30/15 9m until 6/30/20 iPhone 122,832 111,337 iPad 18,951 16,927 Mac 18,589 19,590 Services 14,823 39,219 Other products 7,019 22,744 Total net sales 182,214 209,817

Apple delivered a net sales CAGR below 3% over these five years, which is less than 1% above the U.S. inflation rate. Importantly, only Services and Other products actually grew, while iPhone was down and iPad and Mac stagnated. So we have to ask how many additional (usually pretty expensive) products and services will Apple manage to sell into its user base?

While sales in the traditional product categories have been languishing or outright declining, the overall user base is still growing. However, it might be growing in less valuable demographics, as the last iPad and iPhone SE have been priced quite affordably as lower income users enter the Apple ecosystem. These might be less inclined to add expensive earphones, other accessories or services.

In addition, what I doubt about is margins. Apple tried to increase its iPhone prices a bit too much two years ago and needed to backpedal last year. If the user base has grown and iPhone sales are down compared to 2015, this means that the average sales price is lower and profit margins are probably lower as well.

In fact, despite growing sales over the past five years, Apple's net income margin is down from 23.2% to 21.3%. And this includes massive help from Uncle Sam who gifted Apple with a lower tax rate in the meantime: Pre-tax income was 31.5% in 2015 and a far lower 24.9% in 2020. This accurately pictures what has been going on with Apple's operating leverage over the past five years: It's shrinking.

Going forward, I don't see increasing iPhone, iPad and Mac profit margins - quite the contrary. To increase sales, prices will need to become more affordable, at least somewhat. So Apple will continue to rely on Services and Other products to compensate for the margin and probably even the sales shortfalls in its legacy segments.

The subscription services business requires large upfront investments and there's lots of competition. Apple doesn't have a competitive content library and is far behind Netflix (NFLX) or Disney (DIS). Moreover, the much debated App Store's 30% cut of every purchase on the platform might get the courts' approval (it's a free market after all, and every company can easily go elsewhere to look for buyers), but it can still become politically difficult to defend.

Apple has a positive image. Despite taking a far larger share from every $1 of sales down to its bottom line compared to almost any other company on earth, it's still seen as customer friendly. This is because its customers consider its service to be extremely valuable. But if more and more developers come out against the App Store and customers understand that Apple puts its own financial interest above their customers' interest, Apple might be forced to reduce its commission to defend its positive image.

This is definitely not how Apple wants to be seen.

Especially if the video subscription business grows, this will become an issue. After all, Apple competes with Netflix (NFLX), but significantly reduces its competitors' margins by taking 30% of sales from every Apple customer's Netflix subscription. This is much more than Uncle Sam's share and more gross margin than most ordinary businesses make. It's unfairly high - which was even recognized by a former senior App Store executive:

“I think we’re realizing that 30 percent is way too much,” said Phillip Shoemaker, a former senior App Store executive, who left Apple in 2016. Credit card companies charge roughly 3 percent to process payments. “It should be closer to that,” he said. (Source)

While I don't think we will ever see a 3% fee, a 50% cut to 15% seems a realistic expectation for the longer term. For Apple this would mean losing ~$10B of revenues that almost entirely fall right to the bottom line, as only little costs are associated with these sales.

Moreover, even if Apple manages to keep the higher fee, investors will inevitably start to price in the increasing risk to lose some of it. Because it's simply too high. It was justified at the beginning, when the cost to maintain the App Store platform was probably even higher than commission income. But today, it seems unfair and exactly the opposite of customer friendly:

Spotify (SPOT) increased its monthly subscription to $13 from $10 in 2014 to account for Apple’s fee. A year later, Apple introduced a competing music service — priced at $10. To compete, Spotify opted out of Apple’s payment system, enabling it to avoid the commission. Now customers can still use Spotify’s app, but they must subscribe on Spotify’s website. Yet Apple bars Spotify from saying that in its iPhone app.

Realistic expectations

I do believe Apple will continue to grow. Over the next five years it will probably increase EPS at a similar CAGR to the past five years, as Services reach a decent scale and new products compensate for lower margins on legacy products. What I don't see is a scenario that could justify a 35x earnings multiple.

If Apple grows its EPS at a 7% CAGR until 2025, today's investors are paying close to 25x those earnings (which would be ~$18-19/share). To make a decent return, they need Apple to trade for a similar multiple to today's, but how likely is that, if the company delivers simply average growth rates?

If Apple traded for a still generous 25x multiple in 2025, the entire return of today's investors would be the dividends.

This $2 trillion company needs to grow far above average for many years to come to justify its current multiple. While certainly not impossible, I think such a scenario is quite unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.