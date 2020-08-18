Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Smart Dividends as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Today, we will examine what makes Cintas (CTAS) a great example of a successful Dividends 500 selection, run a SWOT analysis for the company, and discover how it is so well positioned that it is still a buy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its selection to the Dividends 500 portfolio, Cintas Corp has been the 3rd best performing stock in the group, trailing only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for the lead. Having seen its shares rise from a dividend adjusted price of $54 in February of 2014 to $316 currently, the Dividend Aristocrat has been a great example of how successful the portfolio can be, despite its simplicity.

Dividends 500

Dividends 500 was created to test a few theories regarding dividend paying companies in the S&P 500. These theories come from a JP Morgan article looking at dividends for the long term. First, it was shown that non-dividend-paying stocks and dividend cutting or eliminating stocks widely underperformed versus their peers over the last 50 years. Second, while the companies in the S&P 500 that paid dividends outperformed the others on average, the stocks that increased their dividend yearly outperformed to an even higher degree. Finally, the article explains that the highest performing companies not only paid and increased dividends yearly, but that they had low payout ratios. From this article and these basic insights, the straightforward concept of the Dividends 500 portfolio was created and put to the test. To be eligible for the portfolio, a company only needs to meet three requirements:

Member of the S&P 500 Payout ratio below 50% Dividend growth year over year

The purpose of these requirements are to find fiscally disciplined companies that are aiming to balance revenue and cash growth with returns to shareholders. Using S&P 500 companies gives us easily accessible companies with digestible information available in order to make an assessment on what to buy. As for maintaining a payout ratio below 50%, we view this as necessary for two main reasons: a) to reflect that there is cash remaining after paying a dividend, which can be used for growth or share buybacks and b) see potential for future dividend growth as the company continues to mature. This leads us to the third requirement of needing year-over-year dividend growth. If a company is able to grow its dividend consistently every year while also maintaining a lower payout ratio, it shows the ability to balance returning some cash to shareholders while growing the business organically or through acquisition. In a perfect world, we would be able to buy and hold a company like Cintas for decades and let dividends compound. All of Dividend 500's most successful returns have come from long term holdings (5+ years), where the companies have continuously met the qualifications for a spot in the portfolio.

So where does Cintas stand in regards to these requirements? Boasting a payout ratio of only 31%, the unheralded uniform, facility services, and safety provider has plenty of free cash flow for growth after paying its dividends. Furthermore, the dividend has consistently grown - and grown quickly - rising 20% YoY for the last five years. These are precisely the types of numbers we are looking for in a member of the Dividends 500 portfolio. A common misconception is that since the dividend yield is only 0.8%, it is not worthwhile. However, the idea behind Dividends 500 is to focus on maintainable and growing dividends, rather than higher yields with unsustainable payout ratios that will not allow for future EPS growth, if any.

With 69% of its EPS remaining after paying its dividend, the majority of its free cash flow is been available for capital spending. In early 2017, Cintas was able to acquire and successfully integrate G&K Services, leading to a three year revenue growth rate of 12%, despite the sale of an operating segment called Discontinued Services. Consequently, free cash flow and earnings per share have roughly doubled since 2017, with EPS growth coming in at 20% annually since 2010.

Having taken a look at what makes Cintas a great example of why Dividends 500 works, we will switch over to a SWOT analysis on the company.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Rental model locks in recurring revenue - Clear cut first mover and top dog in its market with 35% market share in uniform rentals - High barriers to entry as no single customer accounts for over 1% of revenue - Cash cow with 15% FCF to revenue ratio - Negligible debt - 7.5% YoY revenue growth since 2010 and 20% YoY EPS growth since 2010 - 20% YoY dividend growth since 2015 and a great historical track record

Weaknesses: Share counts remains the same as 2017, but money has been spent on buybacks - FCF growth rate has not kept up with EPS growth rate, showing prior share buybacks may have propped up EPS growth earlier in the decade - Trades at a premium price, largely due to its long sustained dependability as a Dividend Aristocrat

Opportunities: Positioned to grow personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety sales amid COVID-19 concerns - Local and fragmented markets allow for incremental geographical growth - Plenty of room to continue growing .8% dividend - Diversification into adjacent markets, much like its current First Aid and Safety segment - Strong balance sheet allows for future acquisitions in similar businesses and markets

Threats: Despite high barriers to entry, a new major competitor could be devastating initially - Heavily reliant upon US economy, will suffer temporarily from COVID-19 disruptions - Acquisition growth strategy could fail if new companies struggle to integrate properly

Business and COVID-19

Despite the economic headwinds from the COVID-19 business closures, slowdowns, and delays, Cintas saw only a 10% decline in revenue in its primary Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment. Accounting for 80% of the company's revenue, it is essential to see this stability despite the overall destruction to the country's economy. Despite having drawn $200 million on its credit revolver as a defensive measure against the uncertainty of the economic situation, Cintas was able to repay this figure in addition to a $200 million note as a result of its strength through the pandemic.

While it would be unsavory to say Cintas is well positioned to capitalize on the mayhem from COVID-19, it has been afforded an opportunity to pick up new and regain old clients that are looking to begin operating in the "new normal." As a general rule, safety and cleanliness will be a major area of focus for companies operating through the pandemic and Cintas is solidly positioned to help with its "Ready for the Workday" trademark and business "Ready" programs.

This can be shown quantitatively through the company's huge jump in sales of personal protective equipment. As COO Todd Schneider explained:

Sales, service, supply chain, finance, and others worked quickly to provide current customers with masks, respirators, sanitizer, and other critical items needed. In addition, the division secured new business through our ability to source scarce resources quickly. The result was a 40.8% organic revenue growth rate in May. Businesses are echoing our mantra of, there is nothing more important than the health and safety of our employees and customers.

Any business in operation now or hoping to restart soon will need the type of PPE and safety products provided by Cintas, making this an essential part of the nation's economy going forward.

Valuation Metrics

Despite an impressive SWOT analysis, outstanding growth rates, and resilience versus against COVID-19, none of it matters if today's share price and valuations are unreasonable. Let's take a look at a few metrics:

Cintas 2020 Cintas 5 Year Avg UniFirst (UNF) 2020 ABM Industries (ABM) 2020 Rollins (ROL) 2020 S&P 500 2020 Price to Sales 4.8 3 2.0 .4 8.5 2.3 Price to Earnings 39 28.3 25.2 15.3 84.2 24.75 Price to Cash Flow 26.2 21.9 13.1 7.6 44.6 14.3 EV to EBITDA 22.9 16 11.5 15.1 43.2 13

These valuations show us that Cintas is quite expensive in comparison to the S&P 500, with three of its main valuations being 50% or higher than the index. Furthermore, compared to its three closest competitors, Cintas again appears to be priced at a premium. When looking at EV/EBITDA, the company is at least 50% higher than two of its competitors (UniFirst and ABM), and the S&P 500 as a whole. In addition, when it is compared to its own five year averages, Cintas is still more expensive than it has been historically. Due to these metrics, we see the business uniform rental service as fully priced.

However, these premium valuations versus the S&P 500 are due in large part to its wide moat and consistency of success as a long standing Dividend Aristocrat.

Action Thoughts

In conclusion, if you are able to focus on a long term investment horizon for this one, Cintas would be a great stock to slowly accumulate over time on short term dips. Cintas appears to be priced at a premium solely because of its stability, much like fellow wide moat Dividends 500 peers Apple and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). Ultimately, we see the qualitative tailwinds of the company's business outweighing the quantitative headwinds of its fully priced valuations.

Cintas is a perfect example of what makes Dividends 500 a successful portfolio and its recent performance reflects that. For the purposes of Dividends 500, we will continue holding Cintas Corp as it continues to meet the qualifications of the portfolio as a member of the S&P 500 with a growing dividend and a payout ratio below 50%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividends 500 is a tracking portfolio used to compare returns versus the S&P 500. No stocks mentioned are actively held.