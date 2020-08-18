Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gary Denson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

ITV Plc (OTCPK:ITVPY) is undervalued, despite its recent headwinds. Any return to semi-normalcy, even accounting for a significant drop in revenue and cash flow from operations and even low negative long-term growth rates will still yield a stock priced significantly below its intrinsic value. In addition, the stock already trades at better financial ratios than some of its more prominent competitors.

Background

ITV's shares have dropped quite a bit in price, down 60% from last year. Group revenues are down 17% year/year and advertising revenue is down 40% year/year but 70% of production are back up and running or have been delivered in the can. ITV derives its revenue from advertising as well as licensing fees from its produced content. While revenues have been steadily slumping for the past few years and ITV has had trouble getting consumers on board with its streaming service against much better funded competitions, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, the stock remains a good value at least in the near term.

If Morningstar is right-ITV traded at an average of 14.61 times earnings on average the past 5 years, 13.6x earnings in 2019. Currently: 8.3x earnings and 7.69x forward earnings. In addition, its current EV/EBIT is 9.05 against a 5 year average of 12.94 and a current EV/EBITDA of 6.64 against a 5 year average of 10.79. The US industry average EV/EBITDA for cable television is 9.2, while the US industry average EV/EBIT is 14.2, as an ongoing average, according to Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern finance professor and his researchers. The global industry average for cable television EV/EBITDA is 10.92, while the global industry average EV/EBIT is 19.07. ITV's valuation before debt payment considerations and non-cash write-downs is significantly better than the average for cable networks in the US and globally.

The company is also trading at roughly 5.2x free cash flow, while at the end of 2019 the stock was trading at 15x free cash flow, according to Morningstar data. The company is also listed on Morningstar as trading at 2.67x book value. According to Damodaran and his team, cable tv networks in the US and globally tend to trade at 5.6-5.7x book value.

The firm also has low debt costs and low debt ratios compared to Fox Corp Class A (FOXA) and AMC Networks (AMCX), with interest expenses consuming approximately 1% of revenue for ITV vs. 3% of revenue for Fox Corp Class A (FOXA) and 5% for AMC Networks (AMCX). All three have minimal short-term debt and ITV has a ratio of long term debt/annual revenue of approximately 30%, while Fox Corp Class A (FOXA) has a ratio of 70+%, and AMC Networks (AMCX) has a ratio of 100+%.

All of these metrics point to ITV being cheap by many means, but next a quick free cash flow analysis will strengthen the point further.

Free Cash Flow Model

Using an estimate of a 25% drop in revenue for 2020 compared to 2019, because of COVID-19 revenue losses, and then a ratio of cash flow from operations to estimated 2020 revenue of 14%, based on the company results from 2018-2019, I applied a weighted average cost of capital of 9.0% to a constant growth free cash flow model. Using 1.5% as the risk-free rate and an expected growth rate in cash flow from operations of -2.5%, gives a present value to the firm of 75 GBp per share for the London Stock Exchange listed shares, compared to the closing price on Friday, August 14, 2020 of 62.28 GBp. Operating under the same assumptions (weighted average cost of capital, cash flow from Ops/Revenue, risk free rate, and expected growth rate in cash flow from operations) coupled with a 20% increase in revenue in 2021 from 2020, yields a projected value of 90 GBp, a significant profit from the current share price. These assumptions could, of course, be wrong. Revenue could jump much more quickly if COVID-19 treatments and effective regulations in controlling it are implemented. ITV was already starting to see a significant increase in revenue from its scripted content, which could broaden their revenue streams. A series that gains popularity could by itself propel the value of a network. At the same time, the opposite could happen for a series that fails, but that is the nature of the risk of development for television. Operating under fair assumptions outlined herein, however, ITV offers a good opportunity for gains in the value of the stock.

Positives

ITV has a history of high return on invested capital, not uncommon for cable networks or broadcasters. A quick numbers comparison on Morningstar.com to Fox Corp Class A, shows ITV having a far better return on assets, return on equity, and price/sales with a similar net margin over the past two years. ITV's stock price has seen its ups and downs, reviving many times, as pointed out in a Financial Times editorial column last week. It can perhaps be cited as a public equity that seems to overreact on the top and bottom, making it ripe for profitable longs and shorts.

The company is in somewhat shark infested waters, but its star CEO Carolyn McCall MBE has a great track record, successfully leading EasyJet from 2010-2017, when its share price quadrupled, as well as helping to lead The Guardian newspaper into the digital space. Some have noted the similarity between The Guardian, a print publication successfully moving into the digital space and ITV, a traditional TV broadcaster moving into the shark infested waters of on-demand streaming. Off to a very respectable start, ITV has launched BritBox in collaboration with BBC, providing streaming content. McCall is also alleged to have maintained very close relationships in advertising through her time at EasyJet, which likely followed through from her time at The Guardian, making her especially qualified for ITV where it perhaps matters most-advertising revenue. She has had success before, hopefully she will have it again.

Additionally, revenues were up in February and flat in March, before dropping off in April because of the shutdowns. Citi analysts even wrote that the latest figures were "better than expected" according to the Financial Times and "did not contain any major negatives."

Headwinds

Production budgets are said to have been cut at least 100 million GBP because of the pandemic, meaning a loss of revenue from ITV Studios productions. It could prove profitable if consumers tune in regardless, watching reruns, meaning less production budget expenses. It has been reported that "Love Island," their popular and salacious dating show, appealing to "younger adults" who are apparently easier to bamboozle out of their hard-earned dollar (or parents' money) by advertisers, has allegedly helped boost online revenues by 18% in the first half of the year, as total revenue was falling by 7%. The show had apparently inked deals with 9 commercial partners, including Uber Eats (highly profitable, right?) and Samsung. So, while production derived revenue is likely to be down, some marketing bright spots are popping up. However, the UK government may be cracking down on adverts for unhealthy foods, which constituted 50% of ITV's advert revenue between programming hours of 6-9 p.m.

UK Headwinds?

Case for UK pessimism seems dominant in the financial trades-the dangers of a no-deal Brexit, the weakening pound, the allegations of monetary financing, the loss of financial industry jobs. Yet the UK has strong institutions, including strong financial institutions, and as such will likely weather the current storm better than most if not all of its European competitors.

In addition, the UK was hit hard by COVID-19 and consequently put in place stringent controls to effectively deal with the virus, and continues to maintain strong travel restrictions, improving its chances of dealing with the virus more quickly and effectively. The only direction is up from here.

Conclusion

ITV Plc is a good value at current stock prices with significant upside, especially as revenues likely return closer to normal levels next year. As mentioned above, ITV is at risk of losing profitability over the longer term if it struggles to continue onboarding customers to its streaming service, although the pandemic did provide a needed short-term boost. That being said, the experienced and consistently successful CEO, who is not adverse to headwinds, could certainly pull out a victory for the company and the share price in the near term, even if long-term secular trends prove too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITVPF, ITVPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in ITV PLC listed on the London Stock Exchange but I may initiate a long position over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.