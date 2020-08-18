Fox Corporation (FOX) is a leader in the media and entertainment industry, and has been diversifying and expanding its revenue streams through investing in its core businesses along with strategic M&A. Fox has grown revenues for fiscal 2020 despite disruptions due to COVID-19, and changing consumer behavior towards linear television. On the whole, with a medium to long term perspective, the future looks optimistic for Fox.

Top notch business

Fox's main revenue sources are from affiliate fees and advertising. Accordingly, it is imperative that Fox maintain a leadership position in the media and entertainment industry so it can attract advertisers and affiliate partners. Fox has been able to remain competitive by delivering premium content in real time through a number of its iconic brands including:

Fox News that has been the number one cable news network for over eighteen years. Fox sports which hosts high profile live sports and sports shows and has rights secured with the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and many others. Fox Entertainment that has stunningly rebounded and now ranks number one among adults 18-49 in prime time programming. Local TV station operating under the Fox brand in 14 of the 15 largest DMAs and overall, in 18 DMAs.

Not only has Fox endured as viewership has declined for linear television, the company has also proven it can grow through investing in its core operations and strategic M&A. Recently, Fox acquired tubi, a video on demand service, to reach a younger audience that could not be reached through cable television. Fox also added Bento Box to enhance Fox entertainment. Additionally, the company acquired 67% of the equity in credible labs. The company is also well positioned to take advantage of the bright future for sports betting industry with its joint venture in Fox Bet and an option to buy 18% of Fan Dual.

Overall, despite the disruption due to COVID-19, full year revenues increased 8%, led by affiliate revenue growth of 7%, along with advertising revenue growth of 5%. This confirms that Fox's brands are strategically positioned to withstand the declining environment in broadcast television and weather any temporary bumps in the future. What is more, the company is expanding its business through M&A to present it further future advertising prospects by broadening and diversifying its audience.

Balance sheet and free cash flow

Fox boasts a strong balance sheet ending Q4 with over $4.6 billion in cash and a little less then $8 billion in debt.

EBITDA (TTM) was $2.8 billion and unlevered free cash flow was $2.1 billion. That is approximately 70% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion for the year. Thus, although, COVID-19 has impacted the company negatively, Fox still maintains a position of financial strength and generates a lot of cash. Consequently, Fox should thrive well into the future.

Data by YCharts

Risk factors and the long term

Short-term risks:

COVID-19 has affected Fox on many levels, and will probably continue to impact them for the near term. The pandemic has caused sports cancellations, and has hurt the economy, and many local businesses. This in turn, has lead to a drop in advertisement revenue. Nonetheless, these setbacks are just temporary and do not compromise the competitive advantage of the company which is its popular programming. Particularly now that people are more home based, they are more likely to view these shows. In addition, Fox expects higher political advertisement spending due to the upcoming election and that should offset some of the lost revenue. All in all, Fox has a strong brand and is broadening its revenue streams and integrating some of its new acquisitions with its preexisting successful business models. Eventually, things will go back to normal as they have begun to already, and Fox should emerge well positioned for the future.

Long-term risks:

The greatest risk that stands out for Fox is the decline of linear television and evolving technology. As of now, Fox seems to be managing just fine and has even grown revenues despite this, but no one can predict the future with certainty. Accordingly, Fox must be reevaluated every now and then. The company has also taken measured steps to diversify and expand its revenue streams and viewership and is expected to continue to do so in the future.

Valuation

This is an evaluation with a long-term horizon - 10 years into the future. When evaluating intrinsic value the key is a lot of time. 10 years may be far into the future, but it is not too far away to render a prediction and it gives plenty of time for the market to value Fox fairly.

The current EPS (TTM) for Fox is $1.63. Let's assume a 12% growth rate over the next 10 years. So EPS of $1.63 growing at 12% annually yields an EPS of $5.06 in 10 years. We can assume the future P/E will be double the growth rate, hence a P/E of 24 in 10 years. This should give us a future price of approximately $121 per share.

If you wanted an annual return of 15% for 10 years, you would have to pay a quarter of the market price in 10 years. (Using the rule of 72, 72 divided by 15 is roughly 5 so a 15% return should double your money every 5 years, and in 10 years you would double your money twice, which means that today you should pay one quarter of that for a 15% annual return.) So 121 divided by 4 is 30. That means that Fox may be just slightly undervalued today.

However, from a different perspective, the value of the company's acquisitions may not be priced into today's share priced. As CFO Steven Tomsic put it, on a recent earnings call:

In the 16 months since the spin, we've invested approximately $1.25 billion into our businesses through organic investments in our core operations, including the recent relaunch of our FOX Sports digital properties, and through strategic M&A. This latter group and our minority investments in acquisitions are worth highlighting given their inherent value to Fox that is not reflected in simple EBITDA multiple-based valuations.

Final thoughts

Fox seems to have the Midas touch, as its various brands frequently rank number one in viewership, its business model produces a lot of cash, and has performed well despite COVID-19 related challenges and downturn in traditional television. Although an intrinsic value evaluation suggests that Fox is only slightly undervalued today, the value of its acquisitions may very well be underestimated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.