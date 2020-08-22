Why Tech Stocks Will Fail You

Buy from the pessimist. Sell to the greedy. We think that beaten-down real asset investments will easily beat the returns of tech stocks in the coming decade.

However, this strong performance has led to high valuations.

Tech stocks have been very strong performers lately.

Lately, tech stocks have been on fire. It seems that they keep hitting new all-time highs, day after day. Even more impressive is that this is happening in the midst of a global pandemic and a severe recession.

Large components of the financial market are still in a bear market, but tech stocks keep pushing new highs:

Facebook (FB): up 27% in 2020

(FB): up 27% in 2020 Amazon (AMZN): up 72% in 2020

(AMZN): up 72% in 2020 Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL

Netflix (NFLX): up 49% in 2020

(NFLX): up 49% in 2020 Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL

source

With this in mind, many investors now ask themselves:

Should they reallocate their portfolio toward tech stocks?

After all, these are the sectors of the future. They are even pandemic-proof! Nothing seems to stop them.

Investors see the recent returns of these few tech stocks and quickly come to the conclusion that “nothing beats tech.” I know this because many readers have commented that in my recent articles.

I'm of course much more skeptical. Below I explain why I believe that tech stocks will fail most investors in the long run.

Valuation Matters Just as Much as Fundamentals

Investors never learn because they have a short memory. They see the recent gains and get euphoric about them. However, if you go back in history, you will find that tech stocks have not always been such strong performers.

As an example, if you bought tech stocks (QQQ) at the turn of the century, you would have underperformed over the next 20 years. The average annual return of tech stocks was only 7%. In comparison, the “boring” REITs (VNQ) generated 15% annual total returns:

The tech sector revolutionized the entire world over the past 20 years. It was a period of enormous growth. Yet, tech stocks only produced 7% per year on average.

Why didn’t the high growth translate into high returns?

The main reason is valuation. At the turn of the century, investors were paying enormous valuations to gain exposure to tech companies. And as Warren Buffett has famously said:

"For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments."

This is exactly what happened in the case of tech stocks. The rapid growth already was priced into the stocks, and since high growth was expected, it did not result in good returns.

Investors who forgot to check the price tag end up paying a hefty price as they underperformed over the next 20 years.

Now, tech stocks are again priced at bubble valuations. The average P/E is right around 50. This does not speak favorably for future returns. This is especially true when you consider that future growth is unlikely to match the past 20 years.

Next 20 Years Won’t be as Growthy as the Past 20 Years

Tech has a lot of growth ahead of it. We are not denying that.

However, is the growth really going to be as significant as the past 20 years?

Today, everybody already shops online, watches Netflix, and uses tech in all aspects of their lives, even in poor developing countries.

Factories are also automated to a great extent. Logistics have become much more efficient. Machines have replaced people. And so on…

We are not starting from a low point anymore. Twenty years ago this was all very new. Today, we have already gotten used to all this tech in our daily lives.

Growth won’t stop, but the future innovations in tech are unlikely to revolutionize our daily lives in the same magnitude.

The FANG stocks already are pushing trillion-dollar market caps and that will surely hurt growth over time. Yet, they are priced as if this rapid growth would never come to an end.

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix… Are Outliers. Can You Pick Outliers?

The tech sector has underperformed because of two main reasons: The first one is valuation. The second one is that for each Amazon, there also are a lot of failures.

Investors only remember the big winners: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, etc… But in reality, these are outliers.

Are you really able to sort out future winners from losers in the Tech space?

Investors are overconfident and sure think they can, but we highly doubt it.

It's easy to underestimate the difficulty of investing, especially when you see so many investors make a killing with stocks like Amazon and Apple.

But if you think rationally for a moment:

You probably aren’t a tech expert.

You are a DIY individual investor.

You do research part time as a hobby.

It's extremely difficult to beat the market. Most pros even fail despite having much better resources than you.

Do you really understand all the complexities of a giant like Amazon? Or are you just speculating with a false sense of certainty?

For every Amazon, there exists countless failures, so it's very important that you ask yourself these questions. If you cannot pick the outliers that will outperform, then tech stocks are unlikely to produce attractive returns for you. They are very richly valued even as we enter a period of slower growth.

If Not Tech, Then What?

My Boring, Yet Lucrative Approach to Investing

First off, please note that I'm not telling you to stay away from tech stocks. They may deserve a place in a well-diversified portfolio. However, I prefer to keep my allocation very small due to the reasons presented earlier (bubble valuation, slow-down in growth, inability to pick outliers).

Coming from a private equity background, I see much more value in the boring real asset market. This is where I invest most of my net worth:

Apartment communities

Net lease properties

Industrial facilities

Data centers

Cell towers

Self storage

Airports

Railroads

Pipelines

Etc.

source

Unlike tech stocks, real asset investments offer great value, higher income and superior upside potential in today's market.

They are not exciting, but I'm not looking for excitement when investing my capital. I look for predictable and attractive returns for a limited amount of risk.

Take the example of a well-located manufactured housing community:

You buy it at a 6% cap rate. You finance half of it with a 4% mortgage. And you earn an 8% cash-on-cash return. Add to that a few percentage points of growth, and you earn ~12% annual total returns.

As the community owner, you only rent the lots, and your tenants bring their own homes. Therefore, your maintenance cost is very low and your tenants are very stable. Moreover, your tenants are very unlikely to ever miss rent payments because the rent is affordable, demand goes up during recessions, and as the landlord, you may foreclose on their homes if they don't pay rents.

Therefore, it's a high cash-flowing, recession-proof investment with market-beating total return potential:

source

I don’t know about you, but I think that buying such boring, yet lucrative investments is much more attractive than speculating with tech stocks:

It's very simple.

It's very predictable.

It's recession-proof.

It pays high income.

And it's not going anywhere.

People need a place to live. There's an affordable housing crisis. And good manufactured housing communities help to solve this problem.

It surprises many but this income is very resilient. As an example, UMH Properties (UMH), a manufactured housing REIT, has managed to collect nearly 100% of its rents even during the recent crisis.

Today, individual investors can invest in nearly every real asset sector through listed REITs, MLPs, and other publicly-traded infrastructure companies.

They allow you to invest in these real assets from the comfort of your own home with added benefits of liquidity, diversification and professional management:

source

However, one downside of investing in real assets through REITs is that they can be quite volatile. This volatility can, however, also present attractive opportunities for investors.

Right now, REIT sector valuations are sitting at a 10-year low even as tech stocks trade at new all-time highs.

Yet, most investors are still chasing tech stocks and stay away from the boring REIT market which crashed recently.

Most investors do a very poor job because they are crowd followers.

At High Yield Landlord, we do the opposite. We stay away from tech stocks and we are loading up on deeply-discounted real assets at the moment.

Buying REITs after a crash always has richly rewarded investors in the past. This time won’t be different.

What Are We Buying?

We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000 members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the #1 ranked real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! You will get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH; UMH.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.