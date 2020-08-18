Investors should prepare for a return to normal trade where the retailer approaches previous EPS targets above $4.

The market extrapolated too negative of an outcome from weaker July sales due to the jump in COVID-19 cases.

Kohl's (KSS) is being crushed today mainly due to some lagging COVID-19 comments that spooked the market. The retail sector remains under pressure, but this department store still appears as a strong survivor in the sector. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock trading down 66% from the 52-week high of $59.

Not So Bad

For FQ2, Kohl's reported sales declined by 22.9% to only $3.4 billion. The key here is that revenues beat analyst estimates by $141 million and far exceeded the 43.5% dip in the prior quarter.

The company had 25% fewer operating days than last year, so the sales decline shows the company being more productive with less time. Kohl's saw most stores closed during the month of May.

The department store retailer saw a big sequential increase in sales, but the company still faces a tough environment. During the FQ2 earnings call, CEO Michelle Gass mentioned a weakening sales trend due to higher virus cases in July:

However in July, we did experience some sales deceleration from June strength, as COVID concerns heightened in areas of the country where cases have been escalating. We also saw a softer start to the back-to-school selling season, given increased uncertainty around kids returning to school.

Investors should probably consider this news tidbit as a lagging indicator, considering confirmed virus cases are on the decline here again since the end of July with peak cases on July 17. Per The COVID Tracking Project, new confirmed cases of only 38K on August 17 hit the lowest levels since the end of June.

The new case data would suggest retailers should see improving trends the rest of August depending on how back-to-school sales end up. A lot of schools have delayed in-class openings likely delaying purchasing decisions into future periods. Ultimately, kids need to buy clothing as they grow.

Future Normal

A lot of questions exist on whether the apparel retail sector will return to normal levels once the coronavirus fears recede. It's possible that consumers left stores for online shopping for good.

Prior to COVID-19, Kohl's had an FY20 EPS target of $4.40 due to higher spending. The company remains a destination for casual apparel and digital shopping utilizing stores as distribution hubs.

The retailer has vastly improved the ability of the company to complete sales without needing consumers to walk through a store. The key to a normal rebound is apparel demand rebounding. The lack of events and office openings is a headwind. Employees working from home and students in virtual school aren't in need of new wardrobes.

While Kohl's predicted a slow start to FQ3 starting in August, investors are leaning too much into these results permeating all the way into FY21 ending January 2022. Analysts have EPS estimates only rebounding to $1.70 for the next couple of years despite any real concept that a vaccine won't exist in the next few months, much less over a year from now.

Data by YCharts

The stock is down 15% to only $20 suggesting a forward P/E multiple of only 12. Investors should really see this as the worse case scenario, considering Kohl's wasn't far from breakeven with sales down a large 23%, while the retailer has substantial fixed costs.

The retailer may never get back to an EPS target approaching $5 due in part to higher shipping costs, but only 50% of previous EPS estimates would place a new target closer to $2.50. The stock trades at only 8x these normalized numbers.

The case can be made for owning Kohl's based on these new normal estimates, and the stock will easily surge with any rebound to pre-virus EPS levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the Kohl's clearly faces an uncertain few months, but the market is extrapolating the current weakness far into the future. The company has the financials and balance sheet with $2.4 billion in cash to survive until times get better, and the stock is a huge bargain on any return near the previous normal levels with mid-$4 EPS targets. Use this weakness to own Kohl's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.