Last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) filed its 13-F, revealing a drop in its weighting in Wells Fargo (WFC). Buffett cut another ~27% in WFC stock at between $22.50 and $33.30. The famed investor kept his holding in Bank of America (BAC) steady while selling 60% of its JPMorgan Chase (JPM) holding. When JPMorgan stock enjoyed a steady uptrend while Wells Fargo is at a steep discount, why is Buffett selling them? More importantly, Wells Fargo stock is more likely to trade at an attractive entry price at around $22.00.

Investors seeking a discount have three reasons not to sell Wells Fargo yet.

1. Excess Loan Provisions

Wells Fargo reported a net loss of $331 million in its community banking division, due to its provision expense. After the worst of the COVID-19 shutdown in the second quarter, chances are low that the unit will incur further losses as the economy rebounds in the U.S. In wholesale banking, it reported a net loss of $2.1 billion. Markets ignored the revenue growth and instead treated the increased provision for credit losses as a recurring pattern. So long as stock markets, especially the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq Index (QQQ) trade at record highs, trading volumes will rise. This will result in higher trading revenue for the division.

Below, WFC gets an F on performance, due solely to its falling stock price.

Credit losses likely peaked last quarter, too. Business re-openings are mid-way complete with more to follow. As theatres, airlines, restaurants, and tourist attractions open carefully, Wells will probably not need such high levels of provisions.

In the quarter, WFC’s CET1 ratio increased to 10.9%, up from 10.7%, and well above the regulatory minimum of 9%. At a $23.7 billion CET1 level, the bank has plenty of liquidity that is pricing in a scenario that is worse than expected.

2. Rebounding Economy

On its conference call, Wells Fargo baselined its outlook on both the impact of COVID-19 and GDP levels. Director of Investor Relations John Campbell said on the call,

“We expect the impact of COVID to continue to negatively impact our earnings until we see a clear trend of meaningful improvements in unemployment and GDP. This will result in continued lower levels of NII.”

And because more restaurants are open and hotel occupancy is slowly improving, WFC stock is priced too negatively. For example, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is one of our Do-It-Yourself favorites for the last few months. The restaurant posted an improvement in July activity. Restaurant sales decreased by only 13%, better than the -32.8% drop in the second quarter.

Similarly, Hilton (HLT) stock rebounded 11% in the quarter. In its quarterly report, the company said occupancy rates will improve by 5% in early fall. By 2022, demand will rebound to pre-coronavirus levels. This suggests indirectly that Wells Fargo is a buy on the dip and hold until 2022 at the earliest.

Buffett may have too much exposure in banks and chose to sustain the fund’s weighting in Bank of America only. Holding too much of BAC, JPM, and WFC stock would add unnecessary risk for Berkshire.

Below, WFC stock has a neutral Quant Rating and a neutral rating from analysts. Analysts are bullish on Bank of America and JPMorgan:

3. Dividend Cut Complete

Now that the heightened uncertainties of a dividend cut ahead of its quarterly earnings are out of the way, the market may value the company as a rebound play in digital. Speculators are currently gushing over mobile payment stocks like PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ).

As shown below, when we added the bank stocks as dividend income champs, we included PYPL. Now, WFC stock is deeply and irrationally mis-priced:

Similarly, WFC’s mobile deposit dollar volume grew significantly in Q2, up by over 100% year on year. Digital logins rose 21% Y/Y, suggesting the adoption of digital will decrease costs for the bank. Also, WFC reported a 4% increase in digital active customers (31.1 million). Understandably, the branch closures artificially increased mobile check deposits and the online active user count. Still, if customer habits changed, WFC’s digital presence will continue growing.

Your Takeaway

The Warren Buffett effect on WFC stock will linger for at least a few weeks. Just as the new 0.3% allocation in Barrick Gold (GOLD) lifted shares by ~10% in a single day, news of the WFC selling will hurt the stock in the near term. Value investors may take advantage of the drop or wait for a better entry point, which is not far from the recent $24 closing price.

Wells Fargo is not yet a big top DIY focus stock, but it will soon get there. All it depends on is getting the beaten up bank stock at the right price.

