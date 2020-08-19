If You Like Attractively Valued Blue-Chips, You'll Love These 7 Dividend Growth Stocks

Summary

Top-quality blue-chip dividend growth stocks are one of the most effective ways of compounding both income and wealth over time.

Today's market bubble means that many of the world's greatest companies are overvalued. But as Chuck Carnevale frequently reminds us, "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Something great is always available at a reasonable to attractive valuation, including MO, SEIC, ABBV, GD, MMM, SNY, and CSL.

These companies average returns on capital in the top 12% of their peers, an A- credit rating, 37-year dividend growth streak, 11% undervalued, yield 2.8% and are expected to deliver about 11% CAGR total returns over the next five years vs. 3.2% for the S&P 500.

MO, SEIC, ABBV, and GD are covered in four deeper look videos, explaining both the long-term thesis, risk profiles, and our Investment Decision scores, of the companies with high enough margins of safety to be considered potentially good buys today.