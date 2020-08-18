AUD/CHF Remains Positioned For Upside In Spite Of Recent Softness

However, AUD also stands to continue to benefit from the USD-specific weakness, while trade-related factors do not seem to favor CHF over AUD. Should risk sentiment remain broadly positive, and it likely will based on the current environment, AUD/CHF is probably positioned for upside over the medium term.

CHF has been participating in the broad USD weakness, which has seen EUR/USD appreciate considerably too (CHF and EUR tend to correlate). CHF may well continue to remain firm.

U.S. equities serve as a reasonable international proxy for global risk sentiment. The steadiness of AUD/CHF suggests CHF strength, which seems to be benefiting at the expense of USD.

The AUD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the Swiss franc, has remained remarkably steady over the past few weeks. AUD/CHF has been trapped within a tight range of between 0.6495 and 0.6650, just over 150 pips, in spite of global risk sentiment being broadly positive during this period.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

We would typically expect to see AUD move higher against CHF during times of risk-taking activity. I often draw attention to U.S. equities as a proxy for global risk sentiment, since the United States has the largest stock market in the world, and the S&P 500 remains an internationally popular basket of stocks which large international investors tend to favor. Indeed, even the Swiss National Bank (the SNB) has a large U.S. equity portfolio; the central bank's largest holding is Apple (AAPL) stock (the SNB owns approximately $6.3 billion in AAPL stock as at June 30, 2020).

The chart below illustrates AUD/CHF price action using daily candlesticks, as in the chart above, but with the addition of the red line which illustrates E-Mini S&P 500 futures prices. As we can see, U.S. equities have been rallying (recently taking all-time highs) while AUD/CHF remains soft.

This would naturally be disappointing for a trader holding AUD in terms of CHF, if one were seeking to exploit the currently positive risk sentiment. However, it would appear that the correlation between certain FX pairs and U.S. equity markets is perhaps starting to "break;" a topic I approached in a fairly recent article.

It made a certain degree of sense for certain FX crosses to return to their prevailing trading ranges (after the significant turbulence we saw in the first half of the year). Some fundamental factors supported this, such as improved terms of trade among certain countries (including Australia, at least relative to many other nations) while worsened terms of trade among others, as well as reduced interest rate spreads (eliminating carry-trade biases).

However, the upside for equities is theoretically limitless, while this is not the case for currencies (unless perhaps one is betting on a complete collapse of one currency in terms of another). Still, while we should not be surprised that certain pairs are breaking away from their recent synchrony with equities, the pause in AUD/CHF warrants another look.

Firstly, the U.S. dollar has been weak recently, giving up strength most notably to the euro, as USD has found reduced appeal given significant U.S. Federal Reserve intervention (including a drop in the short-term rate to the zero lower bound). The premium that FX markets have been willing to price into USD has fallen considerably, and USD remains even pricey to this day (something I covered in another article of mine) on the basis of purchasing power parity. This has been enabled by USD's world reserve currency status.

The SNB's short-term rate is actually negative (below the so-called 'zero lower bound'), while the SNB has also been known to explore more unconventional methods of currency devaluation (as mentioned earlier, the SNB has accumulated a substantial U.S. equity portfolio).

The SNB has also demonstrated a willingness to sell CHF in the open market to acquire alternative currencies. As reported by ING recently, EUR/CHF is an important exchange rate for the Swiss (based on trade factors, "the euro carries a weighting of 61.5% in the total narrow effective exchange rate;" you can retrieve this figure from BIS data yourself). In other words, for the SNB to get the most "bang for their buck" (or franc, in this case), to devalue CHF they should seek to buy euros. Given the small size of the Swiss economy relative to the entire euro zone (and the United States), the Swiss can often get away with this sort of unconventional behavior. But it hasn't been successful.

It hasn't been successful because CHF remains in high demand. There is a reason why I brought up USD earlier, and that is because I think CHF is absorbing some of USD's safe-haven premium. USD and CHF seem to be in a sort of yin-yang relationship. The USD/CHF chart at present reveals a sharp loss in USD value versus CHF recently.

Since the euro and the Swiss franc tend to correlate, it is perhaps not too surprising that the recent ascent we have witnessed in EUR/USD has also coincided with CHF strength. But the fall in USD/CHF is notable, especially as this pair has tended to move higher when risk sentiment has been positive; the pair remains a positive-carry pair (comparing the U.S. short-term rate of 0.00-0.25% to the SNB's negative rate of -0.75%). However, the cut in U.S. rates this year has certainly dampened the appeal in USD versus CHF.

We would expect the EUR/CHF chart to reveal euro strength during times of positive risk sentiment (i.e., at present). The current chart, as below, suggests relative stability, but nothing that would surprise us (i.e., no fall recently; CHF remains firm but not excessively strong versus the euro).

USD still remains at risk of further weakness, and as such, CHF seems like a natural safe-haven alternative. The U.S. dollar has enjoyed strength for numerous reasons, and remains the most popular currency among central banks. However, in case of a long-term shift away from USD (an unlikely but not inconceivable prospect), CHF would appear to be one possible hedge. Another might be the Japanese yen, which has also gained against USD recently (as shown below).

The Australian dollar should remain broadly positive, owing to the fact that it is fairly risky. It is a much smaller economy than the United States, and certainly less sophisticated (even less sophisticated than New Zealand, a much smaller economy, as I discussed here). Riskier economies tend to have riskier currencies (FX markets attempt to price in the risk, as we have seen in the GBP with respect to the U.K. and Brexit risk).

However, riskier currencies beget volatility, and volatility works on both sides (up and down). Therefore, as risk sentiment remains positive, AUD could continue to appreciate. On the basis of terms of trade, AUD/CHF looks fairly evenly matched in spite of the COVID-19 crisis (Australia's terms of trade has been supported in part due to the collapse in oil prices; despite the fact that AUD is considered a commodity currency, the country is in fact a net-importer of oil products).

(Source: Trading Economics.)

The countries' terms of trade (an indexed measure of the ratio between a country's export and import prices) have been moving roughly in sync over the past few years. Having said this, Australia's terms of trade has improved more so than Switzerland's, certainly since January 2018, when AUD/CHF was in fact much higher (closer to 0.7600, as shown in the chart below).

For a long time, AUD has ceded strength to CHF, and there is some risk of this continuing should CHF demand remain strong. However, USD-specific weakness (which seems to be pervading FX markets and causing some significant readjustments in prices) is not a risk specific to AUD. AUD/CHF remains a technically positive-carry pair, and if there is any edge here from a 'terms of trade' perspective, AUD is probably to be favored. I agree that AUD/CHF could fall should markets tank lower, but with global rates so low, and liquidity (and intervention) high, markets are likely to continue to function effectively and equity risk premiums are likely to remain constrained.

In summary, I think that even if CHF absorbs some of the safe-haven premium of USD, AUD should be able to participate in USD weakness roughly to a similar extent, while the broader economic and risk backdrop seems to support AUD/CHF appreciation. If the Reserve Bank of New Zealand drops rates into negative territory (to support NZD weakness), there is a risk that AUD follows suit, and perhaps this is a risk that is being priced in.

Nevertheless, at the moment this risk is fairly remote, and in any case we might expect AUD appreciation in the first instance if the RBNZ were to cut rates first (with the AUD "enjoying" a positive carry over its Antipodean counterpart NZD in this case). I think the risk of negative rates among the Antipodeans is lower than some are alluding to; after all, AUD and NZD are little changed on the year, and negative rates are risky in and of themselves (the ECB has been unable to avert negative rates, for instance; neither the RBNZ nor the RBA is likely to want to jump into such territory without exploring alternatives first).

I believe AUD/CHF is positioned for upside over the medium term, although any upside may be more modest relative to AUD/USD upside, if I am right in thinking that CHF stands to potentially strengthen further (at odds with SNB intentions).

