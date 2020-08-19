TRACON Pharmaceuticals gets FDA clearance for ENVASARC pivotal trial

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) announced that the FDA has given its nod for a pivotal trial. The company had submitted the protocol as a part of its Investigational New Drug application with the FDA on July 15, 2020. The application had eluded to the open envafolimab IND maintained by TRACON’s corporate partners 3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology. The company looks to start enrollment for the trial in the fourth quarter of this year.

ENVASARC trial will take place at 25 cancer centers across the United States. It is an open label, randomized, non-comparative, parallel cohort study. Eligible patients will be the ones who have received one or two prior cancer therapies, but no prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. James Freddo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of TRACON said,

“Immunotherapy has radically changed the treatment paradigm for a number of cancers and our hope is envafolimab will do the same for sarcoma patients who have few treatment options.”

The trial plans to enroll close to 160 patients, where 80 participants will be included in cohort A, while remaining will be in cohort B. The first group will be administered single agent envafolimab, and the second group will be in envafolimab and Yervoy. The primary endpoint of the trial is objective response rate, while the duration of response is amongst the key secondary endpoints. The trial will follow an open-label format and incorporates blinded independent central review of efficacy endpoint data.

Envafolimab or KN035 is a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1. It is first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be a part of registrational trials. It is currently being tested as a single agent in a Phase 2 registrational trial for patients suffering from MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor. It is also a part of a Phase 3 registration trial where it is being administered in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin for treating advanced biliary tract cancer patients.

TRACON is collaborating with 3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology for advanced biliary tract cancer program. It is anticipated that the company will submit a BLA to NMPA in China for the KN035 in 2020. The application will be supported by the ORR in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients. The confirmed ORR in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer patients treated with envafolimab who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan reported at ASCO 2020 was 28.2%. This figure is in line with the 28% confirmed ORR reported in the Opdivo package insert in certain MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer patients. Further, MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan in cohort A of KEYNOTE-164 had reported 27.9% confirmed ORR for Keytruda.

TRACON is mainly invested in developing targeted therapies for cancer. The company has a robust development pipeline which includes its lead drug candidate envafolimab. It is also working on developing TRC253, which is a Phase 3 ready small molecule drug candidate for treating prostate cancer. Its TRC102 is a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate in development for treating lung cancer. The company also has TJ004309 in its development portfolio.

GenMark Diagnostics reports submission of emergency use authorization

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) announced that it has notified the FDA of its intent to commercially distribute the eSensor® SARS-CoV-2 Test for clinical use. The company has filed an Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA for its eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test. GenMark has used the design principles of its eSensor Respiratory Viral Panel for developing the eSensor SARS-CoV-2 test.

The eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test can process up to 96 samples in 5 hours. The company had earlier launched ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test and the ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2. Scott Mendel, President and CEO of GenMark,

“The COVID-19 testing approach for some institutions is better aligned to large batch-based testing for which the eSensor XT-8 workflow is well suited.” With four batched runs, the test can process 384 specimens per day.

The eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test consists of PCR amplification and detection reagents. Its cartridges run on XT-8 System, which is the company’s legacy multiplex molecular diagnostic system.

The GenMark eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test will be made available under an Emergency Use Authorization pathway. An in-vitro diagnostics made available under an EUA has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA cleared IVD. The EUA for this test is in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. However, it may be revoked or terminated any time.

GenMark mainly deals in providing multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. The company has well developed technological platforms such as eSensor® detection technology, XT-8® and ePlex® systems. These platforms provide support to a wide range of molecular diagnostic tests by designing disposable test cartridges and compact workstations. Its ePlex System aims to optimize laboratory efficiency. It also seeks to address various issues faced in infectious disease testing procedures.

Poseida Therapeutics suffers setback in cancer drug trial

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) stock plummeted as the news of its cancer drug trial halt broke out. The company made this admission in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing where it revealed that its cancer drug trial has been put on a full clinical hold. The hold is with regard to the Phase 1 test of P-PSMA-101 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The hold has been put in place pursuant to a patient’s death.

In its SEC filing, Poseida stated that the death “might be possibly related to P-PSMA-101 pending further investigation.” The company also further clarified that it has not found the direct cause of the hepatic failure as yet. The statement added that the patient had developed symptoms which were consistent with macrophage activation syndrome, a serious and potentially fatal overactivation of the immune system.

Earlier this year, the company had reported the dosing of its first patients in Phase 1 clinical trial. P-PSMA-101 is an autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate for the company. The trial was an open label, multi-center, dose-escalating study. It included cohorts receiving single and multiple doses of the drug candidate, and its main goal was determining the best dose with the fewest side effects.

P-PSMA-101 works by targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen, which is expressed on metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer cells. The company had used its proprietary PiggyBac DNA Modification System for developing this drug candidate. The system is capable of producing product candidates with a high percentage of stem cell memory T cells.

Poseida had IPO’d earlier this year, and the stock had remained more or less steady. The stock had oscillated between $8.40 and $17.62 this year. Following the news, it plunged more than a quarter and is currently trading close to its 52-week low price.

