People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the second quarter, down from $0.30 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings decline was partly attributable to an increase in provision expense. Furthermore, unrealized losses on equity investments and fee waivers contributed to the earnings decline. Earnings will likely improve in the remaining two quarters of 2020 over the second quarter due to lower provision expense. Moreover, the normalization of non-interest income will drive profits in the year ahead. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 12% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting PBCT to report earnings of $1.07 per share, down 16% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PBCT because of the company’s elevated risk level that will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near term. PBCT is facing a high level of credit risk because of its substantial exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, including retail and hotels. Moreover, a hefty 15.8% of the total loan portfolio is under forbearance.

Credit Risks Remain Worrisome

PBCT reported a provision expense of $81 million in the second quarter, up from $34 million in the first quarter of 2020. I’m expecting the provision expense to decline in the year ahead because I’m expecting the economic outlook to remain stable. It appears unlikely that the economic outlook will worsen beyond the outlook at the end of the last quarter, which is already incorporated in the existing loan loss reserves. Consequently, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline by 38% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I’m expecting PBCT to report a provision expense of $194 million, up from $28 million in 2019.

PBCT is facing a very high level of credit risk that can lead to negative surprises in provision expense in the year ahead. The company has sizable exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, including retail, hotels, and restaurants, that made up 11.5% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. The management is hopeful of a fast recovery in retail as it expects the percentage of rent collection to have improved to 70% by the end of July from 35% at the end of May, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. On the other hand, the management expects most hotel borrowers to apply for a second deferral.

Further, the equipment finance segment made up 10.7% of total loans with a hefty 22.5% of the portfolio in deferrals, according to details given in the conference call. Around 15.8% of PBCT’s total loan portfolio was in forbearance, as mentioned in the presentation. These factors show that PBCT is currently facing an unusually high level of credit risk. The following table summarizes the vulnerable loan segments.

Margin Decline to Pressurize Net Interest Income

PBCT’s net interest income grew by 2.4% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, on the back of loan growth, which in turn was attributable to the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. I’m expecting net interest income to decline in the remainder of the year due to a contraction in net interest margin, NIM. The decline in interest rates will likely pressurize NIM in the remainder of the year. Moreover, the management expects PPP to reduce NIM by around 3bps in each of the remaining two quarters of the year, as mentioned in the conference call. On the other hand, PBCT improved its deposit mix in the second quarter, which will likely ease the pressure on NIM. Non-interest-based deposits made up 27.3% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter as opposed to 23.5% at the end of March 2020. The management’s sensitivity analysis shows that a 25bps interest rate dip can reduce net interest income by 0.7%, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the third quarter and by 3bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Meanwhile, I’m expecting a slight expansion in the loan balance to partially offset the impact of NIM decline. Loan growth in the year ahead will likely slow down from the second quarter because of management’s plans to run off loans in some areas. As mentioned in the conference call, the management intends to run off between $200 million and $300 million of loans acquired from United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK). Moreover, the management plans to run off another $200 million to $300 million of New York Multifamily real estate loans. Unlike other banks, the management does not expect early forgiveness for most of the PPP loans, as mentioned in the conference call. Therefore, forgiveness will likely not impact loan balance in the year ahead. Based on these factors, I’m expecting PBCT’s year-end loans to stand at $45.2, up 0.5% from the end of June, and up 4.4% from the end of last year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Non-Interest Income Normalization to Drive Earnings

PBCT’s non-interest income plunged by 28% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, due to unrealized losses on equity investments measured at fair value, as mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing. Moreover, PBCT waived various fees for customers to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as mentioned in the conference call. I’m expecting non-interest income to normalize in the year ahead because the company is unlikely to see further losses on its equity portfolio. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the impact of fee waivers to be much less in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of Around $1.07 per Share

The expected fall in provision expense and normalization of non-interest income will likely lift earnings in the last two quarters of the year compared to the second quarter. On the other hand, a dip in net interest income will likely pressurize earnings. Overall, I’m expecting PBCT’s earnings to increase by 11.9% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting PBCT to report earnings of $1.07 per share, down 16% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

PBCT Currently Attractively Valued

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book value multiple, P/TB, to value PBCT. The stock traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.30 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $10.6 gives a target price of $13.8 for the mid of next year. The price target implies a 27% upside from the company's August 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

PBCT is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 63.6% for the second half of 2020 and 63.7% for 2021, which is manageable.

Risks Likely to Undermine Attractive Valuation in the Near Term

The COVID-19 pandemic poses high risks to earnings because it can lead to a negative surprise in the provision expense in the year ahead. PBCT’s high exposure to the COVID-19-sensitive sectors can magnify the impact of the pandemic on provision expense if the pandemic lasts longer than expected. Moreover, PBCT has a large proportion of total loans in deferral programs, which shows that credit risk is currently quite high. In my opinion, the risks will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near term, regardless of the attractive valuation. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PBCT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.