Long-Term Reversal In Equity Returns

The long-term reversal effect is the tendency of securities with high returns over the past three to five years to underperform relative to securities with low returns during the same period. The original research on long-term reversal in U.S. equities was published by Werner De Bondt and Richard Thaler in 1985, and has become one of the most ubiquitous asset-pricing anomalies documented. It has been demonstrated not only in individual stocks but also in national equity indices, futures, currencies and commodities. Thus, investors should be well aware of this phenomenon. Sadly, many investors are either unaware of the evidence, or choose to ignore it because they are subject to recency bias - the tendency to overweight recent events/trends and ignore long-term evidence. Recency bias causes investors to buy after periods of strong performance (when valuations are higher and expected returns are now lower) and sell after periods of poor performance (when prices are lower and expected returns are now higher).

Adam Zaremba, Renatas Kizys and Muhammad Wajid Raza contribute to the literature on the long-term reversal effect with their study “The Long-Run Reversal in the Long Run: Insights from Two Centuries of International Equity Returns,” published in the January 2020 issue of the Journal of Empirical Finance. Their data sample of country equity indices provides a comprehensive out-of-sample examination of the long-run reversal effect in country equity indices, covering 71 developed, emerging and frontier markets for the years 1830 through 2019. Their estimation period, i.e., the trailing 60 months with the most recent 12 months skipped (to disentangle the momentum effect), is a commonly used approach in financial research. Following is a summary of their findings:

There is compelling evidence of a significant and strong long-run reversal effect. A zero-investment strategy buying (selling) an equally-weighted quintile of indices with the highest (lowest) long-term return produces a mean monthly return of -0.38% and a nine-factor alpha of -0.47%. The zero-investment long-run reversal portfolio does not exhibit any major factor exposure. Long-term reversal is an independent asset-pricing phenomenon, not subsumed by other well-established return predictors (such as the value effect). The effect is largely robust to alternative holding and formation periods and to the influence of calendar seasonalities (such as the January effect), and remains strong in different subsamples. The effect is particularly pronounced in periods of elevated market volatility and return dispersion. In fact, during periods of low dispersion, the effect is almost nonexistent. The effect is highly unstable over time, an aspect not studied in earlier research based on shorter time frames - it tends to disappear for periods as long as several decades. The time variability of reversal profits poses a substantial practical challenge for investors. Robustness checks demonstrate that the long-run reversal effect holds for alternative estimation periods.

Investigating whether a possible reason for the long-run return reversal is overshooting of fundamentals by momentum investors, the authors found that “momentum profits reverse in the long run, a finding that supports the overreaction-based explanation of the long-term reversal effect.”

In my 25 years of experience as the chief research officer for Buckingham Strategic Wealth, I have learned that the problem of recency bias is not the only one that detracts from investor returns. A related problem is that when it comes to judging the performance of an investment strategy, or risk asset, investors tend to believe that three years is a long time and five years is a very long time. The result is that after three to five years of poor performance, investors sell off underperforming assets (instead of adhering to their plan by rebalancing). Zaremba, Kizys and Raza demonstrate that this is likely to destroy, not enhance, returns.

