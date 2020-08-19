This is a very well-managed company and I would love to get back in, but at a lower share price.

Introduction

I have always been interested in exposure to stock exchanges, as it doesn’t really matter when a market goes up or down, exchanges will always be able to limit the damages, as they have several sources of revenue. I was shocked when I saw Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF, OTCPK:ERNXY) went on sale during the COVID-19 pandemic, as that was clearly a panic sale: the increased volatility should have a positive impact on the exchange operator, as Patrick Kroneman correctly argued in his article. The share price has indeed recovered and almost doubled since its March lows. I was waiting for the company to publish its Q2 results before figuring out what to do.

Euronext has a liquid listing on Euronext Paris where it is trading with ENX as ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 140,000 shares. The current market capitalization is almost exactly 7B EUR. Note, Euronext’s website contains download-only links, but you can find all relevant documentation and financial reports here.

Financial results in the first half of 2020 were excellent

Thanks to the increased volatility levels, Euronext reported a sharp increase in its financial performance, as revenue increased by 33%, EBITDA increased by almost 28% while adjusted EPS increased by 33%. Great results for a headline, but they also warrant a more detailed look to fully understand what caused this strong performance.

The total revenue of almost 211 million EUR was caused by growth in all divisions, and the recently acquired Oslo Bors has contributed to the strong performance in trading revenue (+34%) and listing revenue (+21%).

As you can see above, the operating expenses also increased, and even slightly faster than the top line increase, which caused the EBITDA margin to decrease slightly from 61.7% to 59.5%, but rest assured, Euronext remains a very high-margin company. The EBITDA of 125.4 million EUR represents approximately 1.80 EUR per share.

The net income in Q2 2020 was 82.1 million EUR, or 1.18 EUR per share. A good result indeed, but I also wanted to check the cash flows before making a decision.

As Euronext doesn’t manage a capital-intensive business, its cash flows are usually very predictable and in line with the net income. It reported an operating cash flow of 80.6 million EUR, but this includes a 19 million EUR investment in the working capital position and excludes a net interest cost of 5.8 million EUR and a lease payment of 5.1 million EUR. Additionally, the amount of taxes paid (25.4 million EUR) understates the amount of taxes due over Q2 by approximately 2.5 million EUR.

After taking these elements into consideration, Euronext had an adjusted operating cash flow of 86.2 million EUR. The total capex was just 1.9 million EUR, resulting in a free cash flow of approximately 84.3 million EUR, or 1.20 EUR per share.

But I am a seller rather than a buyer

Although the Q2 results clearly are very positive for Euronext, the share price of approximately 100 EUR indicates the company is trading at a free cash flow yield of less than 5% based on annualizing the Q2 reports. As the second quarter of the year was quite exceptional, I doubt it makes sense to just multiply the Q2 result by four, so the full-year free cash flow result will very likely come in lower than the 4.80 EUR per share.

Since its initial listing, Euronext hasn’t committed to a stock buyback program, as its share count has remained unchanged at 70.0 million shares. I think this is a missed opportunity, as although I am not supporting companies that are buying back stock at high price levels, I believe Euronext missed the opportunity to aggressively buy back stock during the darkest days of March and April, when it had a chance to do so.

As of the end of June, Euronext had just 652 million EUR in net debt (for a debt ratio of less than 1.5), and the net debt should drop to just 500 million EUR by the end of the year (depending on the evolution of the working capital needs in the current semester). This means that at the current enterprise value of 6.75B EUR and an annualized EBITDA of approximately 500 million EUR, Euronext is trading at almost 14 times its EBITDA, and this appears to be a fair valuation.

Investment thesis

Although I am still very impressed with the financial performance of Euronext, I decided to take some cash off the table and reinvest the proceeds from selling my position in other companies that I feel have more potential for share price appreciations, while also maintaining a healthy cash position in my portfolio.

I’m in awe of Euronext’s ability to execute on its growth plans and how the company walks away from overly expensive deals (like the potential purchase of the Bolsa de Madrid exchange, where Euronext showed financial discipline and didn’t want to outbid another acquirer), and I will keep the company high on my wish list. Any strong pullback would be a buying opportunity, but I have no intention of buying the stock at current levels.

