High Frequency Data Shows A Slow July, Maybe August Pickup

The pandemic is still raging, but has gotten much better since mid-July. We are far from the all-clear.

Recovery for small businesses is going in the wrong direction. This is crucial for employment.

They tell us the same thing: the recovery stalled in mid-June, but maybe began to slowly pick up again in August.

These days we are blessed with a variety of high frequency data sets, which are very helpful in a rapidly changing environment.

Faster!

Back when this calamity all began, one thing the data-hungry realized was that our traditional sources from BEA, Census Bureau and BLS were going to lag events badly. “We are data blind until April,” is how one friend put it to me.

The good news is that these days there are all sorts of high frequency data sets being produced, often with very little or no time lag, and companies have been kind enough to release these publicly during the crisis.

All the sets have advantages and limitations, and we’ll discuss those further. Most of the stuff from corporations has been indexed or otherwise anonymized. But they all tend to show the same thing: the recovery flattened out after mid-June, but we are also maybe seeing a return to growth in August, as the virus has stopped raging out of control in the sunbelt.

Google Mobility

One of the first new data sets we got was mobility data from Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), harvested from their respective maps apps. They are actually measuring quite different things. Apple does not keep your location history - that data resides on-device and in encrypted backups. So, their data is the indexed number of directions requests, which is limiting, because it doesn’t tell us where the user were going or what they did when they got there.

Google, of course, vacuums up every single data point they can, so they have a full location history on all users, especially Android phone owners. They release their data in terms of the indexed time spent in different locations, which is much more useful and precise.

Advantages - Very precise real-time location data.

- Very precise real-time location data. Limitations - Categories are a bit broad. Data doesn’t tell us what people did while there. Google is the most used maps app, but it is still not a random sample. There is a lot of seasonality in mobility, especially in cold places. This is unadjusted data, and Google does not give us 2019 data to which to adjust. Data is indexed, so there is no way of combining things.

From the top, we see that time spent out of the house is frozen at late-March levels.

As you can see, there may be signs that it is starting to go up again in August, but right now, it’s still a small blip, breaking it down into their away-from-home categories:

Let’s break these down:

Retail/Recreation - I wish they would split these out, because the government macro data shows a real divergence here, with retail doing much better than recreation. But in any event, we see the peak around July 4 weekend, and then pretty flat since. Note that little rise in August.

I wish they would split these out, because the government macro data shows a real divergence here, with retail doing much better than recreation. But in any event, we see the peak around July 4 weekend, and then pretty flat since. Note that little rise in August. Grocery/Pharmacies - They do break these types of retail out, and groceries are one of the areas buoying the retail sector throughout this whole process. We see the bulge in March as consumers hoarded food and household supplies. But this one also highlights the limitations of Google data. When we turn to card spending, we will see this sector is very strong, as restaurants have suffered in the process. What is happening, and this has been borne out by the banks’ Q2 reports, is that people are making fewer trips to supermarkets but spending more when they go.

They do break these types of retail out, and groceries are one of the areas buoying the retail sector throughout this whole process. We see the bulge in March as consumers hoarded food and household supplies. But this one also highlights the limitations of Google data. When we turn to card spending, we will see this sector is very strong, as restaurants have suffered in the process. What is happening, and this has been borne out by the banks’ Q2 reports, is that people are making fewer trips to supermarkets but spending more when they go. Transit Stations - This one is obvious, but we will not have a full recovery until people are willing to get on a crowded bus or subway again.

- This one is obvious, but we will not have a full recovery until people are willing to get on a crowded bus or subway again. Workplace - This is the most important and the worst off of all the categories. As you can see, it peaked the earliest, and is not enjoying an August bounce.

Another thing borne out by the data is that people are substituting outdoor activities for all the indoor recreation they cannot enjoy.

Some of that is seasonal, of course, but it’s pretty stark regardless.

Affinity Solutions Card Data

Next, we have card spending data from Affinity Solutions, a private research company. These data are seasonally adjusted.

Advantages - Real-time spending.

- Real-time spending. Limitations - Unsure of seasonal adjustments. Affinity is a private research firm, so I am unsure of random sampling and methodology of compiling this data. Subcategories are limited. Does not include cash or crypto transactions. Data is indexed, so there is no way of combining things.

Overall, total card spending (thick blue line) is still down 8% from the January baseline period.

Food/Accommodations - These are key areas for the recovery, and I would love to see the split here. The government macro data is showing a full recovery in fast food through June, but full-service restaurants and accommodations still doing terribly. In any event, I’m not exactly sure what to make of where that slow rise in July is from, since that category has been very concentrated in where the recovery is.

These are key areas for the recovery, and I would love to see the split here. The government macro data is showing a full recovery in fast food through June, but full-service restaurants and accommodations still doing terribly. In any event, I’m not exactly sure what to make of where that slow rise in July is from, since that category has been very concentrated in where the recovery is. Recreation and Transportation/Warehouse - While off the April bottoms, these are both doing terribly and headed sideways.

- While off the April bottoms, these are both doing terribly and headed sideways. Groceries - This is our only category up since the January index period, though you see it dipping down in August. This is actually a good thing; it’s a sign people are spending more outside the house. We want to see that yellow line come down and the green line come all the way back up.

But again, all pretty flat since late June.

The card data is also broken down by ZIP code, and this gives us a window into some of the huge changes we are seeing in household balance sheets in the government data. Consumption is way down and savings are way up. Many, including me, have speculated that high earners are a disproportionate part of that. Their incomes have not suffered, but there is much less to spend money on. Services are two-thirds of consumption, and many services - restaurants, personal care, transportation, recreation, accommodations - are either not available or too dangerous.

So the card data backs this up, at least to the extent it can:

The middle-income quartiles have tracked the total pretty closely, but we see a huge divergence between the high- and low-income ZIPs.

First, look at the spike in low-income spending when the stimulus checks came through in April. This was huge, necessary relief to these households; I can’t stress that enough.

But the rest of the chart backs up the thesis that high-income households are holding the recovery back, mostly because much of what they used to spend money on is not available to them.

Again, the peak looks like mid-June.

It’s very concerning that the low-income ZIPs are dipping at the end of July because of this:

You should be very worried about that line.

Womply

Womply provides services to small businesses, including payment processing and billing.

Advantages - Real-time data from the most under-threat level of the economy.

Real-time data from the most under-threat level of the economy. Limitations - Womply has 450,000 customers, which sounds like a lot, until I tell you that in 2017 there were 5.4 million firms in the US with less than 20 employees. So, it’s unclear how random a sample this is. Subcategories are limited. Data is indexed, so there is no way of combining things.

In the first place, now 18% of small businesses are closed, up from 12% just before the July 4 weekend.

Leisure and hospitality has 28% closures. The biggest group in there is restaurants, 86% of that green line. Also, look at the surge in openings after the PPP loans started going out in April.

Ignoring the anomalous July 4 weekend, small business revenue is down 19%, after peaking at down 11% on June 21. These are mostly low-margin businesses, and they cannot afford revenue loss like this.

Leisure and hospitality revenue is down 45%, after peaking at -36% on June 25. Since most fast food is not small business, this is a more accurate picture of the full-service restaurant sector, which is 86% of this category in Womply’s data.

We also have this broken out by ZIP, so we can look at the difference between low- and high-income ZIP codes.

It’s a pretty similar pattern to what we saw in the Affinity card data. Also, look at that dive for the low-income ZIPs at the end of July as expanded unemployment benefits were set to run out.

If we compare the top line numbers for Affinity card spending and Womply small business revenue, we see a troubling trend for them in July:

So, a couple of things on this chart:

Small business initially took it on the chin, but were really helped by the PPP loans and expanded UI benefits, which you see as a spike in the green line in April.

They we tracking along with the spending recovery until early June, when those two lines start falling off each other. Spending is flat since mid-June, but small business revenue is down quite a bit.

This gets really stark when we compare the two restaurant-heavy categories:

Those two lines were pretty tight until the July 4 weekend. Now they are off on different paths.

Womply data is decidedly the worst we will look at. This is troubling because these 5-plus million businesses account for about half of employment, and don’t forget about those millions of proprietors.

OpenTable Reservations

Full-service restaurants are going to be key to the jobs recovery and everything else. OpenTable (BKNG) has been publishing data on YoY reservations.

Advantages - Real-time data on a crucial sector, seasonally adjusted to 2019.

- Real-time data on a crucial sector, seasonally adjusted to 2019. Limitations - It's unclear how random a sample this is, but we can assume it mostly covers the top tier of restaurants. Data is indexed, so there is no way of combining things.

We begin here on May 1. Prior to that, there was a month and a half of -100%.

The rise is much slower than the one that stalled mid-June, and is still down over 50%.

Looking at COVID-19 hotspots, the pattern is even more dramatic:

Again, I'm not sure how representative the OpenTable data is, but it does generally comport with what we are seeing elsewhere.

Yelp

The final look is possibly the most scary. Yelp (YELP) has not been releasing data, but regular monthly reports on the state of the businesses in its database.

Advantages - Data from the largest online repository of retail, especially restaurants.

Data from the largest online repository of retail, especially restaurants. Limitations - Monthly reporting. No data tables, just charts. Unclear how random a sample it is.

Yelp reported that 55% of the closings in their business listings through July 10 are now permanent:

Source: Yelp

If we combine that with the Womply data, that means as of July 10, 7% of small businesses had closed for good. Moreover, Womply shows 5 pp more small businesses have closed since then, and likely many of those for good, so that number may be as high as 12% now.

Breaking it into business categories, we see restaurants at an even higher rate of closure, at 60% on July 10.

Source: Yelp

This is grim, especially for jobs.

Burning Glass Job Postings

Next up are job postings via Burning Glass, a private research firm like Affinity.

Advantages - Real-time weekly data on labor demand.

- Real-time weekly data on labor demand. Limitations - Not sure of their methodology, so I really can’t attest to how accurate this is. It is a very noisy data set without the moving average. The data is indexed, so there is no way of combining things.

This is one of the places we may be seeing an August bump, and tracks with manufacturing, financial, and education/health care (none of those shown in chart). In any event, these are still down 15%, after peaking at -9% on June 26.

The ones I’m showing - leisure/hospitality and professional/business services - are the subcategories that diverge from the total. Leisure and hospitality we’ve already discussed. These are high-fixed cost businesses that rely on density and volume.

But something that shows up in the government jobs numbers jives with that green line, professional and business services. This has been one of the bad surprises in the jobs reports. These are largely office jobs that can be done from home, and unemployment is still high there, with job losses continuing through July in many of the subcategories. It had the worst recovery in postings of any of the subcategories provided by Burning Glass. With that July dip, postings are now down 31% versus the January index period, and I worry for this whole sector.

TSA Checkpoints

Passengers going though TSA checkpoints are a good real-time indicator of how one of the hardest-hit sectors is doing.

Advantages - Very accurate real-time data indicator for air travel.

Limitations - Doesn’t tell us where people were going. Doesn’t tell us anything beyond air travel.

This is one of those highly seasonal ones, but we have 2019 for comparison.

Air carriers missed out on their summer surge. Not necessarily news, but there it is.

Passengers are essentially flat with early July, though rising very slowly in August.

Relative to 2019’s seasonal drop in August, that’s not the worst thing. But still, the difference (purple line) is back to early July levels, where they were before the missed surge.

The RPS

The Dallas Fed has adopted a survey from some economists at Arizona State and Virginia Commonwealth. It is a much less detailed version of the BLS household survey, but conducted twice monthly.

As you can see, the difference between the two has been 5-6 pp since the May jobs report, about 8-9 million people. Which one is right? Neither? No one really knows.

The Numbers That Really Matter

I’ve been quoting this extensively since he said it, because it frames our situation particularly well. During the Q2 earnings call, Citigroup (C) CEO Mike Corbat finished up his scripted remarks with this:

We are in a completely unpredictable environment which no models, no cycles to point to. The pandemic has a grip on the economy and it doesn't seem likely to loosen until vaccines are widely available.

When asked to elaborate later in the call, he said:

I think of this going through four stages, containment, stabilization, normalization and ultimately a return to growth... I would describe right now that broadly in the world we are somewhere between containment and stabilization, right? Containment is that we can bend the curve in terms of the transmission of cases. Stabilization is that as we remove or start to take down some of the barriers or actions that were put in place...



And when you get to the third phase around normalization and simply put normalization to me is am I willing to get on the airliner? Am I willing to get in a subway? Am I willing to go into a crowded venue to watch a sporting event or a concert or what it may be? And I think realistically when we get to that third bucket, I just don't see that coming and I would say many don't see that coming until we feel like there's an anti-virus vaccine that's available for the mass population around that. And so I think one of the things that people struggle with today is the disconnect in some ways between where the market is in some ways and actually where we are in terms of this health pandemic… So I don't want to be pessimistic in there. I want to be a realist and I just think that in order to truly normalize, that's what's necessary to do that. [emphasis added]

Let's break down the key points:

The pandemic caused the recession, not the shutdowns. This is at root a public health problem, not a political or economic one.

We cannot get out of containment.

We will not get to normalization until there is a safe, effective vaccine. The recession only begins to end then.

There is a huge disconnect between the market and economy right now.

So, what is really important is how the pandemic is going.

Advantages - Real-time data on the most pressing current issue from state health departments.

Real-time data on the most pressing current issue from state health departments. Limitations - The data quality is exceptionally poor. Typically, Friday to Monday reporting is bad, and they catch up the rest of the week. There is a wide variety in how states report the data and their dedication to getting the number right. There are frequent anomalous data in both directions. For example, California just cleared backlog, adding thousands of cases to a few days’ totals. On the other side, Missouri tallied zero cases over three days two weeks ago. This sort of thing happens almost every day.

I’ll start with the bad news.

Of countries with over 5 million population, only Chile has more cases per capita.

Though it is much better, there is still a raging pandemic in the sunbelt.

The good news is those light orange states in the south were deep red a few weeks ago. Now, most of the country is getting better, not worse.

Keep in mind, California is clearing backlog, so they are also probably coming down right now. The number one concern is that those southern states keep bringing their case rates down, and they are, very fast in the case of Arizona:

A 10% positivity rate is still very high, but it had been up at 28% in early July. Arizonans broke the cycle by starting to stay home more:

As you see, they have started coming back out again, so we’ll see where that leads. But there is a troubling group of states in the center of the country that cannot get back down below 100 cases per million.

So, we keep a close eye here. Overall, the case rate has come down nationally considerably, and if we pull out California, it’s a pretty straight line down:

So, the case rate is still very high but coming down sharply now. I will not begin to get comfortable until that line goes below 100. If it keeps going at the current rate, that will be in about 3-4 weeks.

The national positivity rate is down to 7% from a high of 8.5% in mid-July. The target there is the WHO's 5% reopening guideline:

But fall is soon upon us, and we are already starting to see these headlines:

Source: Raleigh News & Observer

I’m not even positive the state has added these cases to their totals yet. That’s how bad the data is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.