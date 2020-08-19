The surge in revenue is expected to continue in the coming years with annual revenue growth of 46% surpassing the projected 9.5% annual revenue growth in the US market.

While most companies suffer from reduced demand, there are fortunate few that benefit from filling in the needs of the new normal. Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) is one such company.

A bend in the road is not the end of the road unless you fail to make the turn. - Helen Keller

COVID-19 has pushed many economies into recession. Countries imposed lockdowns to curve the spread of the virus. ‘Social distancing’ became the new norm. Businesses fight for survival by moving into the new normal, redesigning their processes to be as contactless as possible. This most certainly requires a move to the digital space. Employers reconfigure functions to allow for a work-from-home format and online customer orders processing. While most companies suffer from reduced demand, there are fortunate few that benefit from filling in the needs of the new normal. Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) is one such company. IDN is a technology company that develops applications for identity authentication. The company develops patented ID Document Authentication, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Facial Recognition capabilities for its clients in the financial services, retail, law enforcement, hospitality, defense, and transportation industry. IDN serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Figure 1. IDN 12-month Share Price

Financial Performance

IDN announced 18% growth in revenue for the second quarter ended June 2020. The company derives revenue through subscription fees, sale of systems, upgrades, and maintenance programs. Recurring subscription or Saas revenues make up 90% of the total. While Saas revenue was down in Q1 2020 because of lockdown-related office closure, second-quarter results made up for that, resulting in a 49% year-on-year increase. Gross profit is 88.6%, an improvement from 85.9% same period last year. The surge in revenue is expected to continue in the coming years with annual revenue growth of 46% surpassing the projected 9.5% annual revenue growth in the US market.

Price Forecast and Valuation

IDN stock price rose 70% in 1 year while year-to-date performance is a decline of 5%. Analysts project a continued rise in IDN stock price for the next 12 months with an average increase of 54% from the current price of $7.13. Price range forecast is a low of $10 and a high of $12. Analysts consider IDN undervalued by 80% to its estimated fair value.

Figure 2. IDN 12-month Price Forecast

Source: CNN Money

Risks and Growth Prospect

The company is currently unprofitable as selling, general and administrative expenses ate up the gross profit generated. However, IDN managed to reduce losses the past five years at a rate of 22% per year.

During the second quarter 2020 earnings call, CEO Bryan Lewis said, “The shut down of physical locations made our customers realize how exposed they were to fraud in the digital channels. This move to digital has sped up the adoption of our person, not present authentication tools.” Despite facing initial setbacks due to office closure, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the changing business landscape. IDN differentiates itself from the growing competitors in the field of facial recognition by providing the critical first step of government ID authentication. Debt is minimal, allowing for ample room to use leverage to scale up.

Summary

Companies exhibiting growth during an economic recession are rare. What makes IDN even more special is that boom in its sector is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, revenue generation is not enough, and management should also be able to add value to shareholders through earnings. Investors should be wary about IDN's profitability position, but it seems it is of popular opinion among analysts that IDN can turn this around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.