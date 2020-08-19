On August 4, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) presented its Q2 results. The report revealed that its performance during the quarter was mixed: though VRSK delivered superb profits beating on the Wall Street consensus estimate, its revenues fell short of expectations, as the top line expansion slowed down due to the macroeconomic challenges.

I have been covering this data analytics heavyweight since June, when I initially presented my bullish investment thesis, highlighting the company’s dominant position in the market, surfeit cash flows, and revenue growth prospects. I also incorporated a few remarks on valuation in the article, emphasizing that Verisk had climbed too high. Thus, I expounded on why it would be better to add VRSK to a stock watchlist instead of purchasing the share around an all-time high.

However, despite its lofty valuation, Verisk topped my capital gains expectations. Instead of retreating from a price zenith, the stock has extended the rally and touched a new high. At the moment, I am still confident that the long-term prospects of the company should bolster capital appreciation, but I remain neutral because of valuation.

Now let’s take a deeper look at the Q2 results.

Top line

There is a sophisticated story behind Verisk’s Q2 revenue miss. The gist is that 85% of its revenues are subscription-based, which means they are tied to the long-term contracts and are almost immune to the swings in market sentiment. But the remaining 15% part is not recurring and more dependent on the opex allocation priorities of the company’s current and potential customers, and thus, when the economy is losing steam, the widespread cost-cutting trend takes its toll. As CEO Mr. Stephenson clarified during the quarterly call, this part of sales was down ~20% on an organic constant currency basis (abbreviated OCC), while subscription-based revenues were up 6.5% (again, adjusted for currency and inorganic growth). So, analysts likely underestimated the coronavirus impact on the more volatile portion of sales, and thus, Verisk failed to live up to their expectations, as its GAAP revenues were up only 4%, while adjusted for FX effects, organic sales were up 1.1%.

But the most interesting insights come to light when we dig a bit deeper and take a look at performance per segment. And completely expectedly, revenues of Energy and Specialized Markets were lower than in Q2'19. However, they were not battered, as we might expect in the case of a business heavily exposed to the cyclical oil & gas market. Though clobbered exploration activity and precipitous decline in capital spending across the globe impacted the top line of the division, as both industry titans and small-cap players have been struggling for survival cutting cost to the bone, its OCC revenues slid only 2.8% (and the GAAP revenues were up 12.4%, thanks to the Genscape acquisition). Unfortunately, the company does not report the results of the businesses separately; instead, it publishes only segmental data, so we cannot analyze the figures of Wood Mackenzie, Power Advocate, Verisk 3E, and AER and come to a conclusion as to which one suffered the most from the crisis.

Here, it is worth citing remarks that Mr. Anderson, president of Wood Mackenzie, made answering an analyst's question on the revenue streams and strategy of the business:

When we look at the Wood Mackenzie in the Energy Specialized business, it's a fundamentally different business than it was four years or five years ago at the time of the acquisition. At that time, the majority of our revenue was more exposed to the upstream side. Today, that, that part of the business is less than 50% of our business. Just as Scott mentioned, we're much more focused on the Energy transition and all the key growth areas, which will drive the business in the longer-term.

In other words, Verisk is becoming less and less dependent on heavily cyclical industries, which means its immunity to recessions and the oil market shocks is getting stronger.

Anyway, why was the E&SM division so strong during the crisis? The clue is that this segment has the highest portion of subscription revenues in the portfolio, 86%, while Financial Services has 77% and Insurance has 83% (see slide 9 of the Q2 Earnings Call Presentation). It is worth remarking that Insurance has two revenue streams: underwriting & rating and claims. The issue is that in Q2, while U&R enjoyed strong demand, claims were down 8.6% on a GAAP basis and 2.9% on an organic basis, mostly because of "the injunction ruling against roof measurement solutions" (see page 2 of the Form 8-K). In total, the essential contributor to Verisk's adjusted EBITDA (82% in Q2'20, see slide 7 of the Q2 Earnings Call Presentation) reported a 3.3% GAAP revenue growth and 2.5% OCC growth.

So, despite the anecdotal evidence that the segment closely tight to the energy end-market should bear the brunt of the crisis, the most afflicted division was Financial Services, which reported a 14.1% drop in the GAAP and a 2.7% reduction in OCC revenues (see page 2 of the Form 8-K). During the analyst call, CFO Mr. Shavel explained that the decline was precipitated by "decreased spending across the banking industry," which looks completely plausible, as during the pandemic, banks have been pondering cost reduction options, especially considering that due to lower interest rates, their key revenue streams were under pressure.

Profitability

While both organic and inorganic total revenues were up only in a low-single digits range, Verisk delivered a 12.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA, an achievement worth being proud of. The most significant adjusted EBITDA growth, close to 14% on an OCC basis, was noticed in the Insurance segment. And as earnings before interest, tax, and D&A climbed higher, expectedly, cash flows were resilient both in Q2 and 1H20. For instance, in the second quarter, Verisk Analytics generated more than $249 million in OCF after investments in working capital. In the Form 8-K (see page 3), commenting on the net CFFO, Verisk explained that among the stimuli that propped up cash generation was the CARES Act, which allowed "a deferral of federal income taxes and certain employer payroll taxes." $249.5 million were more than enough to excessively cover capital expenditures of $56.7 million. Hence, its FCF to Equity was $193 million, up ~26% vs. Q2'19. To rewind, robust FCF and exemplary earnings quality underpinned by the high spread between the reported net income and FCF are one of the factors that inspire my long-term bullishness.

Wall Street is expecting VRSK to continue shining

Wall Street still has high hopes for Verisk Analytics, which is not coincidental considering that the economy is gradually recovering, and the demand for Verisk's services from the industries most exposed to the coronavirus crisis should recuperate together with global GDP. Again, subscription-based revenues make it much easier to grow and protect the top line from unnecessary volatility. So, analysts are expecting the company to deliver a low- to mid-single digit growth from quarter to quarter at least until Q2 2022. For FY 2020-2022, the pundits are expecting close to 6% growth rates.

Financial position

As a quick reminder, though Verisk is highly profitable with rich FCF, it is also highly leveraged. But considering the share price performance, investors are barely concerned with its over 144% Debt/Equity and 2.6x Debt/EBITDA multiple (see slide 15 of the Q2 Earnings Call Presentation), especially considering that leverage remains below the 3.5x bank covenant.

Notes on valuation

One of the concerns that should not be ignored in the case of Verisk Analytics is its F Value Grade, which means the stock is one of the most overvalued in the Industrials sector and the Research and Consulting Services industry.

Nevertheless, in the past, Verisk had never been too cheap. If we take a quick look at the historical Value Grade, we will find out that the last time the company had the slightly better VG was on December 28, 2017; back then, the Grade was D- (well, only marginally better than now). And by the way, its A+ Profitability Grade is industry-beating. In the R&CS industry, there are only three stocks with the A+ Grade. So, there is no doubt that Verisk deserves a premium valuation, but the too-inflated EV/EBITDA signalizes long-term investors should wait until an opportunity emerges.

Final thoughts

Verisk Analytics' Q2 results have positively impressed me, especially its ability to improve earnings and cash flows even amid the economic crisis. The company has an exceptionally efficient and almost recession-proof business, but after an extended rally, I would not upgrade it from Neutral to Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.