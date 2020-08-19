Manitoba Gold Mines: 2019 Actual And 2020 Forecast Production And Prospects

With a high-level overview of the Manitoba gold mining industry, investors can narrow down their search for the best investments.

If these larger companies can identify attractive projects, then some of the small prospective companies in Manitoba may also find attractive projects.

Manitoba produces only a fraction of Canada's gold; however, some well-known medium-sized companies are currently exploring in the region.

Manitoba Gold Mines

Manitoba is one of the central Canadian provinces just to the west of Quebec. Although Manitoba has some mines that produce gold, the province only accounted for 1.9 percent of Canada's gold production in 2019.

The image below gives an excellent overview of gold mining in Manitoba. There are four primary areas inside Manitoba with gold producing potential. There's the Lynn Lake belt, Flin Flon belt, Rice Lake belt, and the Oxford-Stull domain. The first three are sources from a greenstone belt, while the Oxford-Stull domain is an orogenic deposit. As of today, the Rice Lake belt is the most significant comprehensive gold discovery in Manitoba based on past production and total resources that have already been identified.

Source: Manitoba gold website

Public Gold Mining Companies In Manitoba

1911 Gold (OTCPK:HAVXF) Alamos Gold (AGI) Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Kinross Gold(KGC) - JV with Rockcliff Metals Rockcliff Metals (OTCPK:SVVZF) Yamana Gold (AUY)

1911 Gold

1911 Gold is the owner of the True North gold project and the Apex Property. The True North project is the company's flagship project and was a past-producing mine with a state-of-the-art 1,200 tpd processing facility. The company's land package, located near the Rice Lake belt, is greater than 54,000 hectares, which include both brownfield and greenfield potential. The facility has historically produced about 2 million ounces of gold.

Source: 1911 Gold website

The True North Project currently has an indicated and an inferred resource of 1 million ounces of gold. In addition, it believes it has 49,000 ounces of gold from old tailings at its processing facility.

The company also owns the Apex Property, which is focused on the Flin Flon belt. It is adjacent to the Laguna Property, which is owned by Rockcliff Metals but optioned out to Kinross Gold. The project includes 752 hectares of land.

The company currently trades with a market cap of $30 million.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold became the owner of the Lynn Lake gold project since 2015 when it acquired Carlisle Goldfields. This brownfield project is still in the exploration and development phase but has some exciting projections. The company considers it a low-risk project with existing infrastructure already in place. When operational, the mine will be an open-pit heap-leach mine and is expected to have a 92-percent gold recovery rate.

Alamos completed a feasibility study in December of 2017.

Source: Alamos Gold Presentation

Alamos expects construction to begin in 2022. When complete, the company expects the mine to produce, on average, 170 thousand ounces of gold over the first six years. During the 10-year life of the mine, the company believes the AISC will average $745 per ounce. Keep in mind the feasibility study was completed in 2017, so economics may have changed, but that is still an excellent all-in cost per ounce.

The project has proven and probable reserves of 1.88 million ounces of gold and an additional .56 million ounces measured and indicated and 1.66 million ounces inferred.

The company currently trades with a market cap of $4.3 billion.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay is the owner of the Lalor underground mine located in the Flin Flon and Snow Lake greenstone belt of Manitoba. The mine produces gold, zinc, and copper.

The Lalor mine is expected to have a mine life of 10 years to 2030. The company expects the mine to produce about 74 thousand ounces of gold in 2020 and expects to be producing over 150 thousand ounces by 2022 as they complete enhancements to their processing plant. In 2019, the company produced around 70,000 ounces of gold.

The mine has proven and probable reserves of 2.2 million gold ounces. The company's primary goal in the Snow Lake area is to increase gold resources and reserves to improve the site's mine life. This is evident from its work over the past ten years, as shown in the chart below. The company believes this trend can continue.

Source: Hudbay Minerals presentation

Hudbay currently trades with a market cap of about $1 billion.

Rockcliff Metals

Rockcliff Metals is a mining company that focuses on the Flin Flon greenstone belt in Manitoba as well as a gold project near Snow Lake, Manitoba.

Copper-Gold Property

Rockcliff, being a junior miner, is very proud of its land package, which extends over 4,500 square kilometers in the Flin Flon belt. They own several named properties within the Flin Flon that they are focusing on at the moment that primarily concentrate on copper production but also contain gold.

Rockcliff is implementing what they call a "hub and spoke" strategy where they have mine processing infrastructure centrally located to several different metal deposits. Their Bucko VMS Mill is located almost equidistant to their Rail, Talbot, and Tower deposits on the property.

The company's property has a resource of 226 thousand indicated gold ounces and 198 thousand inferred ounces. Their latest resource increase of 130 percent came from about 50,000 meters of drilling, which they intend to again drill about 50,000 meters total in 2020. This resource also contains attractive amounts of copper, zinc, and silver, with the primary focus being copper.

The company believes that the Flin Flon area has a history of reserve growth once commercial production begins. By this measure, they think they have a very commercially attractive project which they aim to demonstrate in the image below taken from their presentation.

Source: Rockcliff Metals presentation

The company believes a decision will get made regarding advancing towards production sometime in late 2020 or early 2021 when they will receive a NI 43-101 feasibility study.

Rockcliff Gold Focused Property - Goldpath

Rockcliff's gold properties are located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The property has never been explored. The property contains what they call their flagship property in the SLG Property as well as the Laguna Gold Mine.

The Flagship SLG Property is next to a 1.4m ounce former producer with an existing 2,000 ton per day gold processing facility.

The Laguna gold mine has been optioned to Kinross Gold, who has the potential to earn 70 percent ownership in the project by spending $5.5 million.

Rockcliff Metals currently trades with a market cap of about $25 million.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold is in the early stages of exploration of the Domain Project, where it entered a JV agreement with New Dimension Resources. Yamana Gold is the operator on the project and owns 70 percent while New Dimension owns 30 percent. Yamana Gold's most recent update on the project was given in February of this year.

2020 Resources and Reserves - Manitoba Gold Mines

Source: Created by the author

Hudbay Minerals - Lalor - 2.2 million proven and probable Alamos Gold - Lynn Lake - 1.88 million proven and probable 1911 Gold - True North - 1 million indicated and inferred Rockcliff Metals - Copper-Gold Projects - .425 million indicated and inferred

Honorable Mention Manitoba Gold Projects

Full List of Manitoba Gold Mines and Projects

1911 Gold - True North and Apex Alamos Gold - Lynn Lake Alliance - Red Rice Lake BWR Exploration - Little Stull Lake Callinex - Flin Flon District projects Hudbay Minerals - Lalor Kinross Gold - Earn-in Option on Rockcliff's Laguna New Dimension Resources - Domain Project JV with Yamana Gold Quantum Minerals - Namew Lake and Rocky Lake Rockcliff Metals - Flin Flon Copper-Gold and Snow Lake Goldpath Satori Resources - Tartan Lake Yamana Gold - JV with New Dimension on Domain Project

Manitoba Gold Mines Conclusion

Manitoba is not well known for its gold production when compared to other Canadian provinces. However, it has a number of attractive projects due to its developed infrastructure and its mining-friendly jurisdiction. Not surprisingly, there are some larger, more well-known players exploring in this Canadian province.

Among the projects that have substantial information to provide to investors, the most attractive projects, in my opinion, are the Alamos Gold Lynn Lake and the Hudbay Minerals' Lalor projects.

The Alamos Gold Lynn Lake project has attractive economics at today's gold prices, with an NPV of over $570 million and 38% IRR. They also expect to be able to produce gold with an all-in sustaining cost of $745 per ounce during the mine's 10-year life. Granted, Alamos Gold is too large of a company to invest in based on this project alone, but if all of Alamos Gold's projects had these economics, then investing in the company would be a wise decision.

Hudbay Minerals' Lalor project is a currently producing gold mine. Hudbay primarily focuses on Copper production, so until copper prices make a substantial rebound, their share price will likely be weighed down. However, with the Lalor project expected to increase output substantially while also continuing to increase reserves, it stands to reason that the economics of this particular gold mine will be excellent. The mine also produces substantial copper and zinc alongside gold. If this were a company with this being its only mine, then I would certainly invest.

This concludes this coverage of gold mines in Manitoba. If I've left any off of the list, please include it in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.