Constituents of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend ETF may cut their dividends. The fund offers you a better yield than its peers but has cut its dividends over the last two months.

Owning a variety of asset classes means that some part of your portfolio will be doing well when the cyclical turmoil arises. A broadly diversified portfolio includes large-capitalization stocks, small-cap, emerging markets, fixed income, real estate and commodities.



Patrons of The Lead-Lag Report will perhaps recollect that all through this year, I’ve been highlighting how value stocks have largely underperformed their growth counterparts (across most key time frames). There’s no telling if we’ll continue to see this scenario in the foreseeable future, but as flagged in last week’s edition, there’s one pocket within the value style "small-cap value" that’s recently been building some momentum, beating other styles over the last month. If you’d like some exposure to this space the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) is something that serves as a decent proxy for small-cap value, although - as I also explain below - one may also have to contend with some risks that are linked to the stock selection methodology associated with the index that this ETF tracks.

Good dividend profile, but this may be at risk

DES tracks dividend-paying small-cap companies that constitute the bottom 25% of market-cap of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index (excluding the largest 300 companies). This index is reconstituted annually, whereby weights are allocated according to the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends that each company is projected to pay in the coming year (this, in turn, is a function of the most recently declared dividend per share).

The risk associated with this stock selection methodology is that it essentially extrapolates the most recent declared dividend figure, which tends to be rather inconsistent, more so in the case of small caps. Besides, this index gets reconstituted only annually, in December, and was last reoriented at a time when the current economic malaise was not even being mooted. Post the advent of COVID-19, a lot of small-cap balance sheets look rather clunky and indebted, and I’m not sure these companies have the capacity to direct free cash flow (if any) to increase or even live up to the run rate of their previously high dividend regime. Look, I could be wrong, but it’s a risk worth considering. It's worth noting that as per their schedule, the index will now only be reconstituted after the 18th of December, 2020.

With regard to the fund's outflows per se, dividends are paid monthly, and you do get a fairly consistent dividend yield which has averaged around 3% over the last four years. Currently, it is a rather impressive 3.64%. Besides its current dividend yield and the historical average is better than that of other peers such as DON, DGRS, and SMDV. That said, do note that DES had cut its dividend over the last 2 months (down -37% YoY in June and -27% YoY in July)

Holdings analysis - Well-diversified across companies and limited concentration risk

The total number of holdings at 650 is quite huge and offers a degree of safety considering that one is dealing with a class of shares (small-cap) that can often be rather volatile/inconsistent in their financial performance, and associated share price movement. This compares well with other peers such as DON, DGRS, and SMDV, where their respective AUMs are spread over a much smaller pool of between 75-336 stocks. From a sector exposure perspective, the ETF has a significant weight towards the financials space, which makes up for more than a quarter of the holdings. The other two important segments are industrials (15%) and real estate (13%). Tech and communications may be a hot segment at the moment, but I remain very wary of valuations there and appreciate that DES has only limited exposure of 3.33% and 4% respectively

As mentioned recently in The Lead-Lag Report, the industrials segment has had a fine run of late, reflecting investors’ hope that the industrial recovery may return to pre-pandemic levels. Admittedly, the outlook on DES’s dominant sector, financials, and the real estate sector is less enthusiastic. In a low rate environment, financials will have to contend with pressures on profitability due to lower interest income and potentially higher credit costs. Real estate, especially non-residential, is currently dealing with a decline in occupancy and increased delinquencies in some sub-sectors such as retail and hospitality. That said, traditionally, despite some difficult times, stocks from both the financials and real estate segments have tended to offer decent dividend yields. The way I see it, as manufacturing momentum picks up, industrials could be the vehicle to drive through alpha, whilst financials and real estate could provide the income component.

The diversification from a stock-specific point of view too is welcome. Not a single stock accounts for more than 3%, and the top 10, which only accounts for 14% of the AUM, has names from a nice mix of sectors, including industrials, energy, financials, real estate, healthcare and consumer staples.

Incidentally, the top 2 names (Antero Midstream (AM) and Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN)) are midstream natural gas players. Both these stocks have had a good run over the last 6 months, outperforming the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) handsomely.

Over the last month, natural gas prices have rebounded on account of increased industrial usage and warmer weather conditions. The prospects of both these stocks will also be determined by how effectively they can bring down their debt. Buoyed by some divestments, AM did well in the recent quarter to bring down debt by $155 million (last year, the company said it was targeting divestments to the tune of $750 million-$1 billion), and a continuation of this will reflect well on the share price. With ETRN, the situation on the FCF and debt is more challenging to alleviate, and the company does not have a very impressive history of paying dividends.

Price action and conclusion

On the monthly charts, DES fell out of a long-term ascending channel in February, dropping to $16-17 - a level that had previously served as resistance in 2011 and 2012. It has recovered from those levels, but has now hit a wall around the $24 levels. This also coincides with the 200-DMA on the daily charts, which may continue to serve as a barrier. One may see some stalling of the price action at these levels before another attempt is made to break past the 200-DMA and a test of the lower boundary of the ascending channel at $28.

As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, since the March 23rd lows, small caps have had a stellar run. If you feel like you’ve missed out on the rally and want some exposure to a small-cap pocket that does not look overheated, DES does not look like a bad shout, as it offers you exposure to small-cap value at rather reasonable forward P/E valuations of 14x. I also like the company's relative diversification across its holdings, with less exposure to the overheated tech and communications sectors. That said, there is risk of the dividends being cut, and the price action on the charts isn’t yet bullish.

