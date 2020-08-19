LCD/OLED equipment revenues are projected to be flat for the next five quarters.

Conversely LCD/OLED equipment decreased 32.9% QoQ in 2Q 2020 over 1Q 2020, compared to an increase of 8.5% in Q1 2020 over Q4 2019.

Semiconductor equipment revenues grew +12.0% in 2Q 2020 over 1Q 2020. This compares to -13.0% QoQ in Q1 2020 over Q4 2019.

Semiconductor equipment growth in 2Q 2020 was dramatically different than growth of equipment to manufacture LCDs and OLED displays.

Unlike the semiconductor equipment market recovering in 2Q 2020, the display equipment market plummeted QoQ in 2Q 2020, which I will discuss in depth in this article.

We can corroborate this drop with the results from Universal Display (OLED), a supplier of materials for LCD/OLED production. The company reported that on a QoQ basis, revenues dropped 52.0% in 2Q 2020. This compares to a +9.6% QoQ growth in 1Q 2020.

Semiconductor Equipment Market

During the height of the Global Recession, the semiconductor equipment market plummeted by 31.0% in 2008, followed by an additional 46.1% in 2009.

In Chart 1, I’ve analyzed the equipment markets for 1H 2020 and compared it to 1H 2019. KLA (KLAC) exhibited a combined growth of 27.6%, growing 4.4% in 1H 2019 (green bar) and 23.2% in 1H 2020 (blue bar). Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) exhibited the greatest growth in 1H 2020 of 28.6%, but it comes on the heels of a -21.1% growth in 1H 2019 for a combined growth of just 7.5%. Applied Materials (AMAT) exhibited a combined growth of just 5.7%, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Applied Materials: Competitive Analysis of Served Markets."

For 1H 2020 over 1H 2019, the mean growth of these top semiconductor equipment companies was 18.8%. For 1H 2019 over 1H 2018, the mean growth was -16.1%.

Breaking down 1H 2020, equipment revenue grew +12.0% in 2Q 2020 over 1Q 2020. This compares to -13.0% QoQ in Q1 2020 over Q4 2019. In other words, the semiconductor equipment market recovered in 2020 over a down 2019, and the recovery started in 2Q 2020.

Chart 1

LCD/OLED Display Equipment Market

Chart 2 shows revenues for two periods – Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 (blue bars) and Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019 (green bars). The chart shows several important issues:

Q2/Q1 shows a significant drop in revenue growth compared to Q1/Q4. Total revenues for these companies decreased 32.9% QoQ in Q2/Q1, compared to an increase of 8.5% in Q1/Q4.

Applied Materials showed revenue growth in both periods for a combined growth of 26.3%, significantly higher than the mean growth of -24.4% for the overall market.

Korea’s AVACO grew 34.1% in Q2/Q1 and 105.0% in Q1/Q4 for a combined growth of 139.1%. AVACO recently announced that it has signed a supply contract (LCD manufacturing equipment) worth 52.8 billion won with Beihai Huike Optoelectronic Display Co., Ltd. and the contract period is from 2020-06-02 to 2020-11-22.

Chart 2

AMAT’s success in the display equipment market comes from its capabilities at Gen 10.5G plants, used to make motherglass for large TVs 65 inches and larger. At Gen 10.5, AMAT is the only company that has PVD equipment to deposit oxide for the backplane for the large size of the motherglass. In 2019, Korea’s Jusung Engineering, which delivered a CVD system for LG Display’s (LPL) Gen 10.5 OLED production line at the P10 plant in Paju, Gyeonggi-do.

For a Gen 6 motherglass used to make panels for smartphone displays, and the company competes against Korea’s AP Systems, which uses lasers from Coherent (COHR) to anneal the thin films. For Gen 8 motherglass used to make displays for TVs, notebooks, tablets, PC monitors, and public displays, AMAT competes against Japan’s ULVAC and Korea’s AVACO. AMAT has a 20% share of the PVD market, compared to ULVAC with 50% and AVACO with 10%, according to The Information Network's report entitled "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions and Market Analysis."

Why the Difference in Growth?

Semiconductor Equipment Demand With Smaller Nodes

According to semiconductor equipment supplier Lam Research (LRCX), smaller dimensions on the semiconductor device (smaller node) or increased layers on a 3D NAND dictate a greater SAM (served available market) for more etch and deposition equipment, as shown in Chart 3.

Etch and deposition equipment, which LRCX manufacturers, are just two of the numerous types of equipment that are used to process the more than 500 steps required to make a device. In other words, the increase in SAM for etch and deposition would apply to all pieces of equipment in the fab.

Chart 3

Chart 4 illustrates the parameters for a chip as dimensions decrease toward 3nm according to IBS. The increased die cost with decreasing node are indicative of the increased equipment demand.

Chart 4

LCD/OLED Glut

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on demand for TVs and smartphones, while at the same time creating a positive demand for notebooks and tablets due to work/study stay at home policies.

Chart 5 shows that a glut in large display panels plagued the industry before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it exasperated the market as demand plummeted. At the end of 2Q 2020, the supply-demand glut was 25%, which had grown from 15% in 4Q 2019.

It is this supply glut that impacted Universal Display’s revenues in the past quarter based on its earnings call, in which on a QoQ basis, revenues dropped 52.0% in 2Q 2020 versus a +9.6% QoQ growth in 1Q 2020.

Chart 5

Investor Takeaway

One catalyst for semiconductor equipment growth in 1H 2020 was chip demand for servers and PCs brought about by the work/study stay-at-home edicts. Another is the move to sub 7nm nodes.

LCD/OLED equipment revenues registered a drop in Q2 2020 over Q1 2020 with a mean value of -24.4%. The drop is attributed to a continued supply glut of display panels. The revenue drop was accentuated by COVID-19, which has led to a global recession, that has cut demand for electronic devices utilizing displays.

A second wave of closures at a time of opening of universities and schools is placing a second demand on notebooks, as many of these schools will be either be closed completely or partially. That’s the positive news for displays as well as chips.

On the negative side the only guidance we got from OLED was from the company’s CEO who said:

“As a result of these ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is prudent to continue to refrain from providing 2020 guidance. When visibility improves, we expect to resume providing annual guidance.”

As mentioned above, Nikon’s comments on the lack of sales of lithography tools was:

“Some of the installations halted since February have resumed in July, albeit with restrictions on the installation. The number of systems that can complete installation are limited this year. Those that are not completed will be booked as sales of next year.”

In other words, lithography equipment pushouts.

Finally, from AMAT’s recent 3Q 2020 earnings call, CEO Dickerson stated:

“In display, our revenue outlook for fiscal 2020 is unchanged at $1.6 billion, and we expect 2021 to be similar.”

In other words, flat revenues for the next five quarters.

