JD.com is a strong company, and its stock is still worthwhile adding to, even now.

JD.com's secondary listing in Hong Kong implies the company is not able to provide any guidance ahead.

Investment Thesis

JD.com (JD) reported an impressive quarterly result. JD.com's Q2 report was without blemishes, yet the stock continues to be cheaply valued.

JD.com continues to see strong adoption by the consumer, which is leading to strong revenue growth rates, that are percolating down its income statement and translating into strong free cash flow.

On balance, there's no reason for JD.com to stay valued at approximately $100 billion market cap for much longer.

Spotless Quarter; Yet Missing Its Guidance

In my previous article on JD.com I stated,

JD.com has ample growth in the near and medium-term, which could easily see its revenues continuing to expand with a CAGR of 20%-22%. Easily.

And as it transpires, its Q2 2020 results reported an astonishing and highly unexpected amount of growth for Q2 2020.

Source: author's calculations

As you can see in the graph above, not only did JD.com report strong revenue growth rates, but it totally outperformed my expectations. Now, you may immediately question why the stock only increased 7% on the back of this set of results.

Well, the answer is not solely because of it being a Chinese company, in the middle of a potential trade war with the US. The reason for the lukewarm reaction by investors is that JD.com's listing in Hong Kong Stock Exchange means that it needs to comply with the regulations and follow the common practices adopted by public companies in the Hong Kong market, hence not offering any forward guidance.

Accordingly, given its lack of guidance, investors are trying to figure out whether JD.com can continue to report strong numbers, as it has difficult comparisons with Q3 from last year.

Impressive Operating Leverage

For a long period of time, I had been bearish on JD.com (as you can see this for yourself on SA). I'm very grateful I changed my mind on this investment and decided to go long.

The thing that previously bothered me about JD.com was its operating leverage -- but operating leverage cuts both ways. And if JD.com is able to continue growing, its bottom line EPS numbers will continue to shine.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor's Presentation

The important figure to note here is JD.com's Retail margins reached 3.1% in H1 2020. This is JD.com's more mature business unit, that has had years of investment and is now able to slightly reduce its investment in infrastructure into fulfillment centers.

Moving on, in Q2 2020, JD.com non-GAAP ADS (similar to EPS, but for foreign companies) increased by 53% from RMB2.30 in the same period a year ago to RMB3.51.

Again, it's worth repeating that for my bullish thesis to work, I was arguing that as long as JD.com could grow its revenues at approximately 20%-22% this would be enough revenue growth rate to justify its valuation.

Presently, JD.com is growing meaningfully faster than this, and its strong revenues are working its way all through the company and allowing JD.com to generate from earnings and free cash flow.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor's Presentation

In fact, as you can see above, despite reporting strong top-line growth, JD.com continues to be highly cash flow generative.

I have often argued that there are huge advantages in investing alongside a company that is led by the CEO and founder, as is the case with JD.com. These sorts of companies are fanatically run towards maximizing shareholder returns. We can see that JD.com's cash flows are continuously trickling higher over time, despite being somewhat bumpy at times.

JD.com is Gaining Mindshare; Stronger Moat

Warren Buffett has stated that if a company has large and overwhelmingly positive mindshare with the consumer, its share price will follow higher.

JD.com still now, this late into the game, gaining consumers' mindshare. Indeed, Q2 2020 saw 80% of its new users being added during the quarter and coming from lower-tier cities, the highest level on record. This is very favorable for the bullish thesis.

As a reminder, JD.com's competitive advantage is that it can be profitable in lower-tier cities. This is something that Alibaba (BABA) has failed to achieve. And if JD.com is able to run its operations so effectively to take profitable market share in lower-tier cities, this only further entrenches its competitive advantages.

Indeed, as we know from our own habits -- habits are really difficult to break. And if more and more consumers are actively buying using JD.com, this bodes very positively for shareholders.

What's more, during Q2 2020 annual active customer accounts increased by 30% y/y. This demonstrates that JD.com's positive tailwinds from lockdown in China which took place a lot earlier in the year than in the West are still having a positive effect and benefiting JD.com.

Valuation -- Still an Attractive Margin of Safety

My biggest takeaway from 2020 is that great companies don't stay on sale for long. And that waiting around to buy a high-quality company to be in the bargain basement is very challenging thing to do. As Peter Lynch has stated, more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.

Presently, over its trailing twelve months, JD.com's free cash flow was approximately $3.3 billion (RMB22.7 billion). This puts the stock trading at 32x trailing free cash flow.

Having said that, without much revenue growth, even if JD.com is able to minimally grow over the coming twelve months at approximately 20%, this would imply that JD.com's free cash flow would reach close to $4 billion over the coming year. This would put its stock trading for less than 27x free cash flow.

Taking a step back, there are not many companies that are growing at north of 20% that are being priced at less than 27x free cash flow.

In fact, as you have probably noticed, many companies that are growing their top lines at 20% and have no profits or free cash flow -- just rhetoric and hopes and dreams to substantiate their valuations.

The Bottom Line

JD.com is in no way exuberantly valued, despite consistently growing at more than 20%. Right now, with trade uncertainty with the US, this weighs the stock down.

Indeed, Chinese stocks fall into and out of favor all the time. However, patient investors would do well by just avoided noisy media sound bites and investing alongside this sound company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.