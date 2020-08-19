August 2020 Stock Purchases - Making My Money Work

I kept debating what I would do with this week's purchase. Four stocks I kept looking at were: Johnson & Johnson, 3M, PepsiCo and Microsoft. All 4 of them I would eventually like to be my main holdings in each sector.

Last week, we added 10 more shares of Johnson & Johnson to our portfolio, buying it for $147.37 a share. Definitely not a steal, but also not that bad of a price.

Hey, everyone.

Thought I would share with you my two most recent stock purchases. One was an existing holding (always love adding to them), and I also started a new position.

The market isn't really offering any exceptional bargains at the moment unless you're looking to add some more retail REITs, but as always, we buy at least once a month and add $250 to our XAW ETF holding. This month was no different, but it's also the time some of my favourite stocks go ex-dividend.

Johnson & Johnson

Last week, we added 10 more shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to our portfolio. The stock needs no introduction - it's a Dividend King and probably one of the favourite holdings among most dividend growth investors. We bought it for $147.37 a share. Definitely not a steal, but also not that bad of a price. You got to love the company and the brand it has. Also, I really enjoy the healthcare sector as an investment. Boomers are getting older, and there should only be more demand for medicine. Oh yeah, and there is the chance the company develops the COVID-19 vaccine... who knows?

What I do know is this purchase will add $40.40 to our forward dividend income and most likely will grow every year just like the company has been for over 50 years now...

With this purchase we now have 33 shares of the company, and JNJ currently represents 4.2% of our total dividend portfolio. I wouldn't mind adding a little more before 2020 is over, and was even debating adding to them on Tuesday.

The Vote

I kept debating what I would do with this week's purchase. Four stocks I kept looking at were: JNJ, 3M (MMM), PepsiCo (PEP) and Microsoft (MSFT). All 4 of them I would eventually like to be my main holdings in each sector. (Well, besides 3M, Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) is probably my favourite industrial stock.)

From a purely value point of view, 3M is the cheapest and also offers the highest yield of the four, but I also think it will have the lowest dividend growth rate the next couple years.

PepsiCo I don't own and definitely want to in the future, but its payout ratio is climbing up there as well.

Tech has absolutely been killing it since March, with seriously massive gains. I keep saying to myself they are overvalued. I'm guilty saying that with Microsoft at $150, $180 and even now... But clearly, this is where money has been going, and earnings keep going up. Plus, I need to get some more growth-oriented stocks... but do I want to pay the big bucks to start now? FOMO is real.

So, I decided to see what everyone's thoughts were on Twitter and created a poll.

Within 6 hours, 171 people had chimed in with their vote. I was actually a little surprised to see how much further Microsoft was on the poll versus the others. Talk about a hot stock.

New Position

All four of those stocks, in my opinion, are great long-term holds. I currently hold 3M and Johnson & Johnson, but now also own Microsoft.

Like I mentioned earlier, I have missed out multiple times thinking the stock is overvalued. Microsoft has been a stock we wanted to add to our portfolio for a while but keep saying no to. Obviously. that was a bad move, in hindsight. Tech and AI will be the future, and yet, our portfolio has been lacking in that department..

Are the tech stocks in a bubble at the moment? Kind of seems like it, but who knows? I really like what Microsoft is doing and love the reoccurring revenue it produces. The company also has a tonne of cash on hand and a triple A credit rating. The new Xbox Series X comes out this November and will only bring more cash flow to Microsoft.

Speaking of cash flow, that's what we want - more cash flow, right?

While that starting yield is nothing to get excited about currently, the company has been raising it for 16 years, with a 10-year growth rate at 13.77%. Very nice, and that stock price clearly has risen… Unfortunately, that's no good for us currently as a buyer, but long term, it will be great.

So, we bought a whopping 5 shares of Microsoft on Tuesday at $210 a share. Feels weird only getting 5 shares for over $1k, but could be worse - that's not even 1 share of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) or half a share of Amazon (AMZN).

This purchase adds $10.20 to our yearly dividends... womp, womp. A grower, not a show'er, right?

Conclusion

Clearly, these were long-term moves. The starting yields on both of them were under 3%. The nice thing is, in this current investing environment, you want quality and safe dividends. Both these companies are the only U.S. AAA rated companies, sport low payout ratios and share a nice history of growing those dividends.

All in all, we added $50.60 to our forward dividend income and made our portfolio that much better.

What are your thoughts? Have you been buying anything or saving up some cash?

Cheers!

