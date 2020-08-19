CyberArk is down about 10% after results, and the stock is down about 6% YTD. CyberArk has the best PAM solution in the market. Therefore, we would buy shares on weakness.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) reported solid results two weeks ago, but the stock has declined by about 11% since the report. CyberArk reported solid revenue with a beat of $5.3 million, or about 5% ahead of estimates, and an EPS beat of $0.15. Billings came in at $121.6 million, up 18% Y/Y, beating the consensus estimate of $105.4 million by about 15%. CyberArk guided F3Q revenue in the range of $107-115 million versus prior consensus of $111.4 million and EPS of $0.19-0.33, which was below consensus of $0.38. Given our confidence in CyberArk’s criticality within the security industry, best of breed products, ability to execute on its product roadmap and sales, we remain a buy.

Combined with a decline in gross margin and increasing opex, the guidance seemed worse than it is. Revenue headwind due to the increasing mix of subscription revenue is affecting gross margins, operating margins, and EPS. During F2Q, subscription sales impacted revenue by about $9 million. In our opinion, the growing mix of subscription sales is a good thing, given that it improves visibility into the pipeline going forward. According to CyberArk CEO Udi Mokady, when a breach occurs, the company is usually the 2nd phone call, while breach remediation companies such as Mandiant are the first. Customers want to secure their critical systems following a breach, and this is where CyberArk comes in, implying the company’s crucial position in the security landscape. The company has a history of setting estimates that are conservative and beating them. We believe estimates are conservative, and a repeat beat is highly likely. The selloff since the report provides investors a great buying opportunity, in our view. Therefore, we would recommend investors take a long position in the name.

A lot to like in the report

The company was undoubtedly bullish on CyberArk’s prospects going forward. CyberArk noted that its pipeline is at record levels despite challenging economic times. The company noted the best-ever SaaS quarter and record pipelines for both new and existing customers. Recurring license revenue in the quarter contributed about 25% of license revenue, up from 5% a year ago. Customers continue to buy products outside the core PAM, such as Application Access Manager (AAM), Alero, and Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM).

CEO Udi Mokady noted, “existing customers are increasingly turning to CyberArk as a trusted advisor to strengthen their security posture, given the heightened threat environment.” CFO Josh Siegel noted that “add-on business represented over 75% of license revenue”, which we believe is an indicator of the company’s success with existing customers. We expect revenue from existing customers to drive growth for the company, and the acceleration of SaaS revenue to provide greater visibility into future revenue opportunities. CyberArk remains the best solution for PAM as attested by multiple third-party analyst firms such as Gartner and Forrester.

What investors were concerned about

During F2Q20, gross margin declined 220 bps sequentially, impacting both operating margin and EPS. Gross margins were negatively affected by the increasing mix of SaaS revenue and decline in Average Selling Price (ASP). The SaaS bookings created a revenue headwind of about $9 million during the quarter. Many companies are cautious in spending due to the challenging macro environment, leading to a lower ASP. As we had anticipated in our note published previously on SA, CyberArk issued F3Q EPS guidance lower than the consensus, citing an increasing mix of subscriptions and increasing investments. CyberArk is accelerating investments into both R&D and SG&A following its acquisition of Idaptive. The company also noted that gaining new customers has been little challenging given the economic environment. During 2Q, the company acquired 170 new logos, up from 160 logos sequentially.

In our opinion, while the near-term impact on gross margins is real, the increasing mix of SaaS is a good thing over the longer term, given that SaaS revenue increases visibility into revenue, given recurring nature of the SaaS model. Besides, gross margins will expand over time as scale improves as more customers sign up for SaaS offerings. We believe CyberArk’s investments are paying off, as we expect it to launch Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) based on Idaptive acquisition across all its products later this year. We also believe that investing in Idaptive will likely pay off many times over, as the company bundles Identity offerings (Single Sign-On) with its core PAM solutions. We also expect CyberArk to launch additional standalone products to supplement its core PAM solutions, providing new streams of revenue.

Valuation

Since it reported results on August 4th, CyberArk is down about 10%. Over the last 12 months, the stock has significantly underperformed both the S&P and Nasdaq indices. While Nasdaq is up about 42% and S&P is up 17%, CyberArk is down about 6%. The company is also down 25% from the previous high of about $145. The following chart illustrates CYBR’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices.

All this underperformance has come while beating estimates consistently, quarter after quarter. The company beat revenue and EPS 14 consecutive quarters with an average revenue beat of 5% and an average EPS beat of about 36%, as the following chart illustrates.

CyberArk currently trades at 6.2x EV/C2022 sales versus the peer group average of 8.3x, while growing 14% versus 19% for the peer group. This revenue underperformance can easily be attributed to an increasing mix of subscription revenue. Due to COVID-19, many customers are opting for subscriptions, even when the software is installed on-prem. During F2Q, subscriptions created a $9 million headwind to revenue. This increasing mix of subscriptions skews the revenue growth metric. The following chart illustrates CyberArk's valuation relative to the security peer group.

Why EV/Sales valuation

Typically, we don’t use EV/sales for profitable companies. Still, in the case of CyberArk and other small and mid-cap tech companies, EV/Sales is an excellent metric to view how a potential acquirer looks at the valuation. We consider all mid-cap tech companies as acquisition candidates. Since many companies in the tech peer group are not profitable and many do not generate operating cash flow consistently, EV/Sales is a useful metric for valuation. Hence, it makes sense to have a common framework to view them for valuation work, and EV/Sales is one of the best metrics to evaluate all mid-cap technology growth companies.

Risks

CyberArk’s business model is changing due to the acquisition of several assets that are sold on a subscription basis such as EPM, AAM, Alero, and Idaptive. Given that the mix of subscription and perpetual revenue can change quarter-to-quarter, revenue, EPS, gross margins, and operating margins can vary significantly. Due to the variation, if operating metrics fall below consensus estimates, it could trigger a stock sell-off.

Since the majority of CyberArk’s revenue is derived from the perpetual license model, the risk of deal slippage is high due to the back-end loaded nature of the business. A majority of revenue closes during the last two weeks of the quarter. In the event of deal slippage, revenue could miss consensus expectations, leading to a stock sell-off.

For a more detailed look at the risks in owning CyberArk, please refer to our prior work on SA.

What to do with the stock

Since we recommended the stock on June 24th, 2020, the stock is up about 12%, while S&P is up about 11%. Barring a major shock to the economy, we expect the sentiment on the stock to improve as the quarter progresses and into next year. We expect the mix of subscription revenue to increase for the remainder of the year. Given the estimates are reasonable and the company already guided EPS down, we expect the company to beat estimates when it reports results in November. Since the Street estimates have been appropriately reset, the magnitude of an estimate reset is less than last quarter. With 2020 being an election year, many of our security industry contacts indicate a higher threat environment. Many enterprises noted that they are bracing for more attacks from hackers. These enterprises are proactively securing their critical systems by securing their privilege credentials ahead of the upcoming election. Given our confidence in the CyberArk story and its position within the security landscape, we would be buying shares opportunistically.

