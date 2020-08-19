Despite the upbeat tone of the report, when compared to competitors in the construction area, the company fails to stand out or make a compelling case for investment.

The company put up great second quarter numbers in August.

First, the good news

MDU Resources (MDU) had a very good second quarter in 2020. The company reported second quarter earnings of $99.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a 61% increase over second quarter 2019 earnings of $61.8 million, or 31 cents per share. For the six months ended June 30, MDU Resources earned $124.8 million, or 62 cents per share, compared to $102.7 million, or 52 cents per share, in 2019.

Its Q2 2020 EPS of $0.5 beat expectations by $0.21 and its revenue of $1.36B (4.55% Y/Y) beat expectations by $62.9M.

Source: MDU Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Or, as CEO David Goodin explained in the company’s press release:

"Our geographic diversity and focus on midsize markets has served us well as businesses have generally remained open. Our utility and pipeline operations continue to provide needed energy to customers, and our total construction backlog remains at a near-record level of nearly $2.2 billion. Our team remains focused on safely providing the essential services that are critical to Building a Strong America."

Accordingly, the company’s stock price jumped by more than 7% after the earnings release.

Source: MDU Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

MDU Resources' corporate statement remains: Building a Strong America.

Source: MDU Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

What's the problem?

So, the question has to be: Why can't investors maintain their enthusiasm for a company that seemingly is barreling ahead in its revenue and earnings?

While the stock maintains a forward P/E of 13 and a 3.6% yield, none of this seems to propel the stock to outperform its peers.

Despite that sterling quarterly report, year-to-date MDU Resources' stock price is down 22%, and its one-year change is -14%.

Part of the problem is that the company is involved in multiple industries far from its core as a regulated utility, and part of the problem is when each of those operations are compared with similar industries, it comes up short.

Many investors, both institutional and individuals, shy away from companies that straddle multiple industries. Many institutional investors prefer a simple, straightforward “story,” and revenues and earnings of a company in diverse industries is harder to forecast.

MDU Resources would argue that this diversity is part of its strength in that it has the regulated utility segment to fall back on when its more cyclical businesses suffer a downturn.

The rest of the problem is found in defining companies that can be considered its peers.

MDU as a regulated utility

MDU Resources describes itself as having “two lines of business: regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services.”

While it continues to provide utility services through its Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., Intermountain Gas Company, and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., the regulated utilities segment has grown proportionally smaller over time:

Electric and natural gas utility had reported earnings of $11.2 million.

Pipeline reported earnings of $9.0 million.

Construction services reported record second quarter earnings of $27.9 million.

Construction materials reported record second quarter earnings of $53.0 million.

As a result, the company’s utilities accounted for only 11% of the company’s second quarter earnings.

When its construction businesses were smaller, a downturn in construction could be offset by the steadiness of its utility business, but now that segment is too small a proportion to have a meaningful impact.

Although MDU resources may see itself as a utility, shareholders now must place their faith in the company’s ability to grow its construction-related operations.

Outlook for construction

Given that nearly 80% of the company’s most recent earnings came from construction-related projects, it is worthwhile to consider forecasts for the construction industry.

In general, the lockdowns related to the coronavirus has affected the construction industry less than expected and construction companies, including MDU Resources are benefiting.

Deloitte has published a mid-year update to its 2020 engineering and construction industry outlook and sees that despite the slowdown due to Covid-19, there are bright spots.

“Infrastructure and public utility projects have maintained their momentum to some extent relative to private construction, and once local economic activity picks up, residential housing starts are expected to gradually rebound.” - Deloitte, 2020 Engineering & Construction Industry Outlook

Since MDU Construction Services Group works in this area, it is not surprising that the company reported a positive outlook for future quarters.

Source: MDU Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Making comparisons

Accepting a positive outlook for construction, the problem remains whether MDU Resources is the best vehicle to take advantage of increases in that industry.

To evaluate the company, one approach is to look at other construction services and construction materials companies for comparison.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services (PWR) specializes in infrastructure contracting services.

While MDU Resources stock is down around 12% over the year, Quanta Services' stock has risen 50%.

Part of the reason is that investors are rewarding Quanta Services for being a more focused company on utility contracting. In addition, Quanta Services continues to put up good numbers.

Source: Quanta Services Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

2019 tells the tale:

Quanta Services (2019):

Revenue $12,112.2 million

Operating income $582.2 million

Net income $402.0 million

EBITDA of $862.4 million

EPS $2.76

Book value/share $28.45

MDU Resources (2019):

Revenue $5,336.8 million

Operating income $479.3 million

Net income $335.5 million

EBITDA of $735.3 million

EPS $1.69

Book value/share $14.21

Vulcan Materials

Another way of looking at MDU is in comparison to its construction materials group. This allows a comparison of Vulcan Materials (VMC), which is a larger competitor to MDU’s Knife River Corporation.

Vulcan Materials (2019):

Revenue $4,929.1 million

Operating income $872.5 million

Net income $617.7 million

EBITDA of $1,213.6 million

EPS $4.67

Book value/share $42.47

On similar revenues, Vulcan posted a 65% larger EBITDA for 2019.

Source: Vulcan Materials Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

There was a time when MDU could be considered a utility company with construction-related subsidiaries. Over time it has grown into a construction company with a utility subsidiary.

Analyzing it on that basis, MDU Resources falls short when compared to construction services contractors, such as Quanta Services, or when compared to material companies such as Vulcan Materials.

If the mid-sized company wants to stand out, MDU Resources needs to either prove to investors that it can outperform these other companies or develop a unique business model that offers superior returns.

Otherwise, it will continue to be a middle-of-the-pack player in a crowded field and its share price will continue to underperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.