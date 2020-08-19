Royal Caribbean will be able to return to its 2019 levels somewhere around 2024-2026, which means that the business will have a long and painful recovery ahead.

While Royal Caribbean has enough liquidity to weather the storm, it still estimates to burn over $200 million per month and is likely to raise more debt along the way.

Just like Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL) will continue to suffer losses as long as COVID-19 is not contained. The recent outbreak of the virus on the Norwegian cruise ship shows that the cruising industry will be one of the last to return to normalcy. While Royal Caribbean has enough liquidity to weather the storm, it still estimates to burn $250-$290 million per month and is likely to raise more debt along the way, since there’s no guarantee that CDC’s no-sail order will not be extended once again to a further date. Although Royal Caribbean is better positioned to survive the crisis in comparison to its peers, its stock is likely to continue to trade in a distressed territory until the end of the year. We believe that the opportunity cost of investing in Royal Caribbean today is too high and for that reason, we hold no position in the company and think that it’s better to look for other companies with a more attractive risk/reward ratio.

No Room for Growth

As the number of active COVID-19 cases around the world and particularly in the United States continues to climb at an accelerated rate, there’s no guarantee that CDC will not extend the no-sail order, which prevents cruise companies from normally operating their businesses. While Royal Caribbean, which is one of the biggest cruise companies around the globe, had a profitable and efficient business model before the pandemic, its future currently looks bleak. Since the company is exposed to things that are outside of its control, its bottom line will continue to suffer.

The latest earnings results showed how bad things really are. In Q2, Royal Caribbean generated only $175.61 million in revenues, which is 93.8% down in comparison to the same period last year. The company’s non-GAAP EPS was -$6.13 and its total net loss for the quarter was $1.6 billion. In comparison, a year ago it had a net income of $472.8 million for the same quarter.

Despite having $4.15 billion in cash reserves, Royal Caribbean also has an overleveraged balance sheet, as its net debt position is $15.46 billion. The good news is that the company faces only $0.3 billion and $1.3 billion in debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, respectively, which gives it enough breathing room not to worry about the liquidity crunch. At the same time, Royal Caribbean says that the company already has $11.3 billion in committed credit facilities to fund its expenses, so liquidity is not going to be a problem.

However, the business is expected to burn $250-$290 billion per month in the upcoming quarters and the management will likely have no other choice but to either increase the company’s debt load even more or dilute its existing shareholders. Considering this, we believe that the company will be able to return to its 2019 levels somewhere around 2024-2026, which means that the business will have a long and painful recovery ahead and very little shareholder value will be created in the upcoming years.

Source: Bloomberg. Own estimates

At the same time, our bearish scenario shows that Royal Caribbean’s fair value right now is around $20 per share, which means that the stock trades at a premium of over 60%.

Source: Own estimates

In addition to trading way below its current fair value, there are several risks, which are associated with Royal Caribbean's stock. Closed borders are one of the main reasons why tourists will not be able to sail on cruise ships like before and why Royal Caribbean will continue to lose money. Currently, the European Union accepts only citizens of 12 countries, who could freely enter the Schengen Area without any restrictions, while the Cayman Islands and Bahamas decided not to accept any cruise ships at all for the foreseeable future.

We should also not forget about the possible regulations from governments, which will hurt the bottom line of cruise companies. After the inability of cruise liners to prevent an outbreak of the virus on its ships, there’s a risk that authorities will force the companies to either operate at lower capacity or prevent them from sailing at all at their waters until the pandemic ends. The truth is that the cruise industry will be one of the last to return to normalcy.

While Royal Caribbean plans to test all of its passengers during the boarding process, there’s no guarantee that health and safety protocols will not be unintentionally breached. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Norwegian cruise ship had an outbreak of COVID-19, as some of the internal procedures were breached. There’s no guarantee that something like this will not happen on one of Royal Caribbean’s ships. At the same time, even if we get a vaccine at the beginning of next year, its development and distribution at scale will become a logistical nightmare for drug manufacturers and governments around the globe and will take a long time too. Considering this, Royal Caribbean and all the other cruise companies are not going to recover until the virus is contained, and that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

Despite all of this, we do not plan to open a short position in the company for several reasons. First of all, unlike Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean doesn’t have any major debt maturities in the upcoming years. At the same time, the company has the possibility to raise enough liquidity to stay afloat for a long time. Considering those two factors along with the fact that the Federal Reserve will continue to push the stock market higher, shorting the stock is also risky since it already trades at distressed levels. For that reason, we have no position in the company and believe that there are better long and short opportunities on the market right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.